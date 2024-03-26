SuccessKPI releases AI-powered Unified Data & Reporting for comprehensive view of Zoom contact center interactions.

Out-of-the-box enterprise reporting helps supercharge insights

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SuccessKPI, Inc., a cloud-native, contact center customer experience insight and action platform provider and a leader of the current 2023 Frost & Sullivan Workforce Optimization (WFO) Radar report, announced general availability of its award-winning Unified Data & Reporting solution for Zoom Contact Center customers, providing them with access to integrated reporting, advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) capabilities.

This new solution builds on the partnership between SuccessKPI and Zoom. The integration between SuccessKPI, Zoom Contact Center, Zoom Meetings, and Zoom Phone allows contact center operators to gain access to a comprehensive view of their Zoom implementations. This flexible reporting solution includes 20+ prebuilt reports and dashboards. The Unified Data and Reporting Solution for Zoom Contact Center customers is designed to help accelerate agent training, improve customer experience (CX) with deeper insights, and provide easy access to the metrics that contact center operators want to see the most.

The "no code" SuccessKPI-Zoom integration allows data to flow immediately after account activation through an easy to configure SuccessKPI data pipe connector. Prebuilt reports launch on activation and cover areas of interest such as call abandonment, agent performance, and customer journeys.

Zoom Contact Center is an omnichannel, AI-powered CX solution that helps brands serve their customers across voice, live chat, SMS, social media, video, and more. Combined with its unified communications platform, Zoom Contact Center creates a streamlined experience that helps businesses deliver prompt, accurate, and highly personalized customer experiences designed to promote customer loyalty. With Zoom Contact Center, back-office experts are able to collaborate seamlessly with contact center staff, helping to augment customer interactions.

On top of the CCaaS layer, SuccessKPI offers a secure management layer providing a single source of truth, the ability to customize views and metrics, and the ability to blend third party data with Zoom Contact Center, Phone, and Meetings data to help drive the business forward.

The integrations between SuccessKPI and Zoom provide:

Unified Data Layer: SuccessKPI seamlessly integrates with Zoom's omnichannel contact center solution, allowing businesses to blend data across all customer channels. Actionable Insights: The SuccessKPI insight and action platform provides a 360-degree view of customer interactions across channels. With instant access to visualizations, reports, and real-time playbooks, businesses can drive better outcomes and enhance the overall customer experience. Security: SuccessKPI adheres to rigorous control (through data partitions and roles based access) and security (through adherence to rigorous industry standards), helping to ensure the privacy and security of sensitive information for contact centers worldwide.

"SuccessKPI's Unified Data & Reporting solution delivers the flexibility and views that our enterprise customers need to manage CX and to identify areas of performance strength as well as areas needing improvement," said Kentis Gopalla, Head of Phone and Contact Center Product Ecosystem at Zoom

"Achieving an excellent and differentiated CX requires clear, comprehensible insights of contact center performance and the ability to take action in real time," according to Dave Rennyson, CEO of SuccessKPI. "Zoom is among the most popular and versatile CCaaS and UCaaS platforms, and together we can help reveal powerful and useful insights for supervisors, executives, and customer service agents."

About SuccessKPI: SuccessKPI is a revolutionary enterprise AI Analytics & Automation company enabling contact centers to utilize artificial intelligence and automation to improve business outcomes and transform customer experiences. SuccessKPI's insight and action platform removes the obstacles that agents, managers, and executives encounter in delivering exceptional customer service. We are trusted by some of the world's largest government, BPO, financial, healthcare, and technology contact centers in the United States, Europe, and Latin America. Learn more at www.successkpi.com.

