SuccessKPI Supports Mental Health Initiatives with Vibrant Emotional Health Partnership

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SuccessKPI, Inc., a cloud-native, workforce engagement management (WEM) platform provider and a leader of the current 2023 Frost & Sullivan Workforce Optimization (WFO) Radar report, is joining a call to action to support mental health initiatives with Vibrant Emotional Health (Vibrant) by sponsoring the We the Resilient Conference, October 1—3, in Nashville, Tennessee.

SuccessKPI proudly supports Vibrant Emotional Health's efforts to provide quality mental health services and is sponsoring Vibrant's We the Resilient Conference. Vibrant operates using SuccessKPI's contact center optimization solutions.

The conference is hosted by Vibrant, one of the nation's leading mental health organizations and administrator of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (988 Lifeline), which is funded by the Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). The 988 Lifeline provides 24/7 care and support to people in crisis or emotional distress via call, text and chat.

Vibrant's We the Resilient conference in Nashville focuses on the important work that the mental health community is doing for crisis and disaster intervention to support people, particularly at this time of rising anxiety levels. As the frequency of disasters continues to rise nationwide, the need for strong communities has never been more critical. SuccessKPI is proud to sponsor the conference and its goal to design human-first systems and structures that build communal resilience to mental health crises in a sustainable and equitable way.

"We are a values-led organization, of which 'caring for our partners and teammates' is core to SuccessKPI," said Dave Rennyson, CEO and founder of SuccessKPI. "Our customer, Vibrant, makes incredible impact for the community. When presented with the opportunity to support their community building goals at the We the Resilient conference, we did not hesitate."

Suicide is an urgent and growing public health crisis. More than 49,000 people in the United States died by suicide in 2022. That's one death every 11 minutes. Since the transition in July 2022, the 988 Lifeline has answered more than 10 million contacts. SuccessKPI provides Vibrant technology to unify data handled by nationwide counselors into a single source of truth that enables insights including aggregate prevention outcomes, call reasons summaries and regular operational insights for reporting.

"Together with caring and dedicated corporate partners such as SuccessKPI, Vibrant and our public-private ecosystem are mapping out a future where mental health is managed proactively before it reaches the crisis stage, treated with a preventative medicine approach like any other medical condition," explained Grant Riewe, Chief Technology Officer of Vibrant Emotional Health.

Learn more about the fourth annual We the Resilient Conference on Disaster Behavioral Health and Building a Truly Resilient Community, taking place from October 1-3, 2024, at the DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Nashville, Tennessee.

