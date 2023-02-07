Sucheta Bhatt, MD, FACMG and Rong Mao, MD, FACMG Elected to Board of Directors of the ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine (ACMGF) announced today that Sucheta (Suchi) Bhatt, MD, FACMG and Rong Mao, MD, FACMG were elected to the board of directors of the ACMGF. The ACMG Foundation is a national nonprofit foundation dedicated to facilitating the integration of genetics and genomics into medical practice. The board members are active participants, serving as advocates for the ACMG Foundation and for advancing its policies and programs. Drs. Bhatt and Mao were elected to a two-year term beginning February 1, 2023.

ACMG Foundation President Bruce R. Korf, MD, PhD, FACMG said, "I am pleased to welcome Drs. Sucheta Bhatt and Rong Mao as new members of the ACMG Foundation Board of Directors. Both bring a wealth of experience in medical genetics and genomics, and perspectives that will contribute to the success of the Foundation, and in turn, the College."

"It is with a deep sense of gratitude that I welcome Drs. Suchi Bhatt and Rong Mao to serve on the Board of the ACMG Foundation. Both bring with them experience, perspective, ideas and training along with valuable relationships within the community that will help propel the Foundation on a trajectory of excellence in supporting the vital work of the College," said interim CEO of the ACMG, Robert G. Best, PhD, MS, FACMG.

Sucheta Bhatt, MD, FACMG

Dr. Sucheta Bhatt is a Senior Medical Director in Medical Affairs at Illumina, Inc. A senior physician and a subject matter expert with strong clinical skills and knowledge in pediatric, adult and prenatal genetics and genomics. She is experienced in building and leading teams in the matrix organization and fostering partnerships across cross-cultural settings. Dr. Bhatt is a strong collaborator with experience in IVD development, from formation through product launch and post-market activities. Dr. Bhatt is passionate about improving access to genomic testing and care for populations around the world and serves as an advisor to the Board of Genetic Counseling in India. Before joining Illumina, she was at Verinata, Inc., an NIPT start-up. Prior to that she served at Genzyme Genetics (now Integrated Genetics) as a Medical Director and Director of the Prenatal Diagnosis Center responsible for the counseling and medical care provided by clinical team members. She received her medical degree from the University of Bombay, India, and completed a fellowship in Clinical Genetics from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and the UCLA School of Medicine in Los Angeles. Dr. Bhatt is an active member of the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics and the American Society of Human Genetics.

"It is an honor and a privilege to be elected to the ACMG Foundation Board. I share in the vision and mission of the Foundation and am looking forward to opportunities to expand the reach of genetics and genomics globally, and its integration into every medical discipline," said Dr. Bhatt.

Rong Mao, MD, FACMG

Dr. Mao is board certified in Clinical Molecular Genetics. She graduated from Capital University of Medicine in Beijing, China, with an MD degree and an MS degree in Molecular Pathology from Beijing Union Medical College. She completed a Clinical Molecular Genetics Fellowship at Mayo Clinic. After the fellowship training, Dr. Mao joined DNA Diagnostic Laboratory in Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology in 2000 and Department of Pathology at University of Utah/ARUP Laboratories in 2003, where she is a tenured Professor and Medical Director of Molecular Genetics and Genomics at ARUP Laboratories. She was the Section Chief of Molecular Genetics and Genomics from 2016-2021. Dr. Mao is the Program Director for the Laboratory Genetics and Genomics Fellowship at the University of Utah School of Medicine. She is an author of more than 100 research articles, book chapters and reviews with primary interest in the molecular technologies in the diagnosis of genetic disorders. Dr. Mao was awarded a grant from the NIH to create a clinical genomics database, a grant from the Department of Defense to do research on tibial bowing and pseudoarthritis in NF1 and a grant from NIH to develop Web Tools for Physician Driven Diagnostic Interpretation of Genomic Data. Dr Mao is a member of the steering committee for NIH Undiagnosed Disease Network (UDN) University of Utah site and involving the data analysis of whole genome sequencing.

Dr. Mao said, "I am very excited about the opportunity to serve on the Board of Directors of the ACMG Foundation for Genetics and Genomics Medicine. I have been continuously involved in ACMG committees and activities throughout my career. I now have more than 20 years of experience in clinical diagnostics, which includes overseeing CLIA/ CAP activities, training and laboratory management, scientific oversight, consulting experience in life science, genomic tools and molecular diagnostic laboratories. With the rapid advances in genetics and genomics, I believe my vast experience will be beneficial. I am keen to serve in the board's mission of 'translating gene into health' to promote the profession of medical genetics and genomics, fund the training of future medical geneticists, support best practices and tools for practicing physicians and laboratory directors and promote awareness and understanding of our work to the public."

A complete roster of the ACMG Foundation board can be found at www.acmgfoundation.org.

About the ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine

The ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is a community of supporters and contributors who understand the importance of medical genetics and genomics in healthcare. Established in 1992, the ACMG Foundation supports the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) mission to "translate genes into health." Through its work, the ACMG Foundation fosters charitable giving, promotes training opportunities to attract future medical geneticists and genetic counselors to the field, shares information about medical genetics and genomics, and sponsors important research. To learn more and support the ACMG Foundation mission to create "Better Health through Genetics" visit acmgfoundation.org.

