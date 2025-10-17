Sucheta Kamath, CEO & Founder, ExQ, launches the Executive Function Advocacy Toolkit to raise awareness of the value and impact of teaching Executive Function skills

ATLANTA, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sucheta Kamath, CEO & Founder, ExQ, launches the Executive Function Advocacy Toolkit to raise awareness for the value and impact of teaching Executive Function skills, the cognitive and affective skills essential for students to be prepared for success in college, career, and in their lives. The Executive Function Advocacy Toolkit is a collection of resources designed to help educators, parents, students and communities promote the science of Executive Function, build community conversation, engage with local legislators and leaders, and influence educational policy. This toolkit provides practical guidance, templates, and strategies for advocating for teaching students the science of Executive Function.

Announcing The Executive Function Toolkit

This Executive Function Advocacy Toolkit is designed to help community leaders create change and make a positive impact in education by helping communities to prioritize teaching Executive Function and build a culture of learning HOW to learn. It provides information on how to engage legislators at all levels of government, how to build a case for teaching Executive Function in the community, how to reach out to decision-makers, as well as, it includes tips on how to be an effective advocate. The Executive Function Advocacy Toolkit was developed in response to the growing need for solutions to help our students engage in learning and build the emotional regulation skills they need to be resilient, self-motivated learners. It aims to provide a centralized hub of information and resources to help learning advocates amplify the science and build awareness about the importance of teaching Executive Function skills to all learners.

"We believe that powerful, effective change begins with informed educational advocates," said Sucheta Kamath, CEO & Founder, ExQ. "The Executive Function Advocacy Toolkit supports the advocacy process, giving educators and families everything they need to make a difference, to help build awareness about how well-developed Executive Function skills allow students to manage their goals, organize their tasks, persist when things are difficult, cope with the unexpected, and adapt with creativity so they can achieve their self-set goals and be their best in the face of learning barriers or life's most difficult circumstances."

For more information visit the Executive Function Advocacy Toolkit: https://exqinfiniteknowhow.com/advocacy/.

About Sucheta Kamath: Sucheta Kamath, an ed-tech entrepreneur, is an internationally known Executive Function Specialist, the Founder and CEO of ExQ®, a two-time TEDx speaker, an award-winning speech-language pathologist, a Podcast Host of Full PreFrontal: Exposing the Mysteries of Executive Function, and a Professor of Practice at the Amrita University in India where she teaches a graduate level course on "Impact of Executive Function Over the Lifespan." Learn more about Sucheta Kamath at https://exqinfiniteknowhow.com/mission/sucheta-kamath/

