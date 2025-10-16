Sucheta Kamath, Founder & CEO, ExQ Announces national IMPACT ExQ Contest!

ATLANTA, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ExQ is launching a video contest inviting students and teachers to share how training with ExQ to improve their Executive Function skills has made an IMPACT in their lives. The contest aims to highlight the positive aspects of building strong Executive Function skills and how engaging in this cognitive work with ExQ impacts their academic outcomes, personal goals, relationships, and their ability to achieve their dreams! Participating in the IMPACT ExQ contest gives students, teachers, and schools the chance to win a Scholarship Award and be part of a powerful movement to champion the impact of Executive Function in education.

IMPACT ExQ Contest Sucheta Kamath, Founder & CEO, ExQ

To participate in IMPACT ExQ, students and teachers will be asked to reflect on the positive impact improving their Executive Function skills with ExQ has had on their life. Next, they will be asked to create a video describing a personal experience that captures their Executive Function transformation. Then, participants are asked to share the video by entering it in the contest for a chance to win a scholarship award and share their story with the world!

Videos will be selected for use on ExQ social media channels throughout the year. Best of all, students who submit the winning videos will receive a $100 Scholarship Award. Teachers who submit the winning videos will receive a $250 Scholarship Award. The winning students and teachers are also invited to join Sucheta Kamath and at the Georgia Capitol to celebrate Georgia's Executive Function Day. Videos should be submitted by January 30, 2026, for consideration. Contest entries limited to ExQ Partner School participants. Winners will be announced on the ExQ website (https://exqinfiniteknowhow.com/impact-exq/) on February 25, 2026.

"We see the transformational changes happening in our ExQ schools as students learn new strategies for building independence, self-sufficiency and self-management. Well-developed Executive Function skills allow students to manage their goals, organize their tasks, persist when things are difficult, cope with the unexpected, and adapt with creativity so they can achieve their self-set goals and be their best in the face of learning barriers or life's most difficult circumstances. We are excited to hear from students, in their own words, about how learning these new Executive Function skills with ExQ has impacted their daily lives!" shared Sucheta Kamath, Executive Function Specialist.

For more information on IMPACT ExQ and the ExQ curriculum to support cognitive skills development, please visit https://exqinfiniteknowhow.com/impact-exq/.

About Sucheta Kamath: Sucheta Kamath, an ed-tech entrepreneur, is an internationally known Executive Function Specialist, the Founder and CEO of ExQ®, a two-time TEDx speaker, an award-winning speech-language pathologist, a Podcast Host of Full PreFrontal: Exposing the Mysteries of Executive Function, and a Professor of Practice at the Amrita University in India where she teaches a graduate level course on "Impact of Executive Function Over the Lifespan." Learn more about Sucheta Kamath at https://exqinfiniteknowhow.com/mission/sucheta-kamath/

SOURCE ExQ