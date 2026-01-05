SUDOKOO Debuts at CES 2026 with High-Performance CPU Air and Liquid Cooling Solutions for Workstations and Enthusiasts

ST720 — Workstation-Class CPU Air Cooler for Extreme TDP Platforms

The ST720 is a flagship CPU air cooler engineered for high-density workstation and server environments. It supports up to 750W TDP on AMD Threadripper 9995WX processors (tested at 95°C), is fully compatible with AMD Threadripper and EPYC SP3/SP6 platforms, and features a 155 mm height optimized for standard 4U server chassis.

SK600 VC — Ultra-Low Profile CPU Air Cooler with Vapor Chamber Efficiency

The SK600 VC is designed for compact systems and SFF builds, featuring a 77 mm total height, six optimized heat pipes, a vapor chamber cold plate, and a 25 mm FDB PWM fan. It ensures 100% RAM and I/O clearance.

SK700V MACH — Enthusiast-Grade CPU Air Cooling, Refined

The SK700V MACH features a 30 mm MACH120 high-performance fan, L-Rail lock fan mounting system, and broad Intel and AMD compatibility, balancing performance and ease of installation.

AETHERFLEX 360 — LCD Liquid CPU Cooler with Real-Time System Monitoring

AETHERFLEX 360 integrates a 4.5-inch 854×480 LCD display with real-time CPU and GPU monitoring, supported by a magnetic fold-flip mounting system with four-way orientation.

CES 2026 marks SUDOKOO's first global stage, demonstrating scalable engineering-driven cooling solutions from compact systems to extreme-TDP workstations.

Meet SUDOKOO at CES 2026

Venetian Expo — Meeting Room Zeno 4705

About SUDOKOO

SUDOKOO is a performance-driven PC cooling brand focused on engineering-centric air and liquid cooling solutions for enthusiasts, creators, and professional users.

Press Contact

[email protected]

