SUDOKOO Debuts at CES 2026 with High-Performance CPU Air and Liquid Cooling Solutions for Workstations and Enthusiasts

News provided by

Sudokoo

Jan 05, 2026, 03:22 ET

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2026, SUDOKOO, an engineering-driven PC cooling brand, will make its first official global debut, unveiling a new lineup of high-performance CPU air coolers and liquid cooling solutions designed for workstations, PC enthusiasts, creators, and professional users. The showcased products span workstation-class air cooling, low-profile vapor-chamber air coolers, enthusiast-grade tower coolers, and LCD-equipped liquid CPU coolers, reflecting SUDOKOO's engineering-first approach to modern thermal design.

Continue Reading

ST720 — Workstation-Class CPU Air Cooler for Extreme TDP Platforms
The ST720 is a flagship CPU air cooler engineered for high-density workstation and server environments. It supports up to 750W TDP on AMD Threadripper 9995WX processors (tested at 95°C), is fully compatible with AMD Threadripper and EPYC SP3/SP6 platforms, and features a 155 mm height optimized for standard 4U server chassis.

SK600 VC — Ultra-Low Profile CPU Air Cooler with Vapor Chamber Efficiency
The SK600 VC is designed for compact systems and SFF builds, featuring a 77 mm total height, six optimized heat pipes, a vapor chamber cold plate, and a 25 mm FDB PWM fan. It ensures 100% RAM and I/O clearance.

SK700V MACH — Enthusiast-Grade CPU Air Cooling, Refined
The SK700V MACH features a 30 mm MACH120 high-performance fan, L-Rail lock fan mounting system, and broad Intel and AMD compatibility, balancing performance and ease of installation.

AETHERFLEX 360 — LCD Liquid CPU Cooler with Real-Time System Monitoring
AETHERFLEX 360 integrates a 4.5-inch 854×480 LCD display with real-time CPU and GPU monitoring, supported by a magnetic fold-flip mounting system with four-way orientation.

CES 2026 marks SUDOKOO's first global stage, demonstrating scalable engineering-driven cooling solutions from compact systems to extreme-TDP workstations.

Meet SUDOKOO at CES 2026
Venetian Expo — Meeting Room Zeno 4705

About SUDOKOO
SUDOKOO is a performance-driven PC cooling brand focused on engineering-centric air and liquid cooling solutions for enthusiasts, creators, and professional users.

Press Contact
[email protected]

SOURCE Sudokoo

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Sudokoo Unleashes a New Era of CPU Cooling for PC Gamers and System Builders

Sudokoo Unleashes a New Era of CPU Cooling for PC Gamers and System Builders

Singapore-based cooling innovator Sudokoo is redefining thermal performance and design for the next generation of PC gamers and custom builders. With ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer Hardware

Computer Hardware

Computer Hardware

Computer Hardware

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics