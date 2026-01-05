SUDOKOO Debuts at CES 2026 with High-Performance CPU Air and Liquid Cooling Solutions for Workstations and Enthusiasts

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2026, SUDOKOO, an engineering-driven PC cooling brand, will make its first official global debut, unveiling a new lineup of high-performance CPU air coolers and liquid cooling solutions designed for workstations, PC enthusiasts, creators, and professional users. The showcased products span workstation-class air cooling, low-profile vapor-chamber air coolers, enthusiast-grade tower coolers, and LCD-equipped liquid CPU coolers, reflecting SUDOKOO's engineering-first approach to modern thermal design.
ST720 — Workstation-Class CPU Air Cooler for Extreme TDP Platforms The ST720 is a flagship CPU air cooler engineered for high-density workstation and server environments. It supports up to 750W TDP on AMD Threadripper 9995WX processors (tested at 95°C), is fully compatible with AMD Threadripper and EPYC SP3/SP6 platforms, and features a 155 mm height optimized for standard 4U server chassis.
SK600 VC — Ultra-Low Profile CPU Air Cooler with Vapor Chamber Efficiency The SK600 VC is designed for compact systems and SFF builds, featuring a 77 mm total height, six optimized heat pipes, a vapor chamber cold plate, and a 25 mm FDB PWM fan. It ensures 100% RAM and I/O clearance.
SK700V MACH — Enthusiast-Grade CPU Air Cooling, Refined The SK700V MACH features a 30 mm MACH120 high-performance fan, L-Rail lock fan mounting system, and broad Intel and AMD compatibility, balancing performance and ease of installation.
AETHERFLEX 360 — LCD Liquid CPU Cooler with Real-Time System Monitoring AETHERFLEX 360 integrates a 4.5-inch 854×480 LCD display with real-time CPU and GPU monitoring, supported by a magnetic fold-flip mounting system with four-way orientation.
CES 2026 marks SUDOKOO's first global stage, demonstrating scalable engineering-driven cooling solutions from compact systems to extreme-TDP workstations.
Meet SUDOKOO at CES 2026 Venetian Expo — Meeting Room Zeno 4705
About SUDOKOO SUDOKOO is a performance-driven PC cooling brand focused on engineering-centric air and liquid cooling solutions for enthusiasts, creators, and professional users.
