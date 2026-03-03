SUDOKOO wins the iF DESIGN AWARD 2026 - an outstanding achievement in international design!

SINGAPORE, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SUDOKOO is proud to announce that the ENERGLO SERIES/SK620 SERIES/ SK700 SERIES/ ASTRA SERIES has been awarded the prestigious iF DESIGN AWARD 2026. The iF DESIGN AWARD is recognized as one of the world's most renowned design honors. Run by the independent iF Design Foundation in Germany, the award has served as a global benchmark for outstanding design excellence and impact for over 70 years.

The sought-after design accolade was awarded to ENERGLO SERIES/SK620 SERIES/ SK700 SERIES/ ASTRA SERIES in the product design discipline as part of iF DESIGN AWARD's computer category, recognizing its innovative design and outstanding design feature of ENERGLO SERIES/SK620 SERIES/ SK700 SERIES/ ASTRA SERIES.

With its groundbreaking design for cpu cooler, the ENERGLO SERIES/SK620 SERIES/ SK700 SERIES/ ASTRA SERIES stood out among the high-caliber designs of competing entries to impress the international jury of 129 independent design experts.

This year's iF DESIGN AWARD saw over 10,000 submissions from 68 countries. Winning signals SUDOKOO as an industry leader and ENERGLO SERIES/SK620 SERIES/ SK700 SERIES/ ASTRA SERIES as among the most outstanding designs in its field – an impressive achievement that underlines the highly competitive nature and significance of winning this award.

Further information about the ENERGLO SERIES/SK620 SERIES/ SK700 SERIES/ ASTRA SERIES can be found on the official ifdesign.com website under "Winners & iF Ranking"

About Sudokoo

Sudokoo, inspired by the power of 'SUDO,' a universe where intelligence meets creativity, was founded to blend performance with aesthetics. We believe in empowering every SuperUser to do the extraordinary. Guided by a spirit of innovation and excellence, Sudokoo is dedicated to those who aspire to be more—SuperUsers redefining their own paths.

For further information and images, please visit http://www.sudokoo.com/

Press Contact: [email protected]

