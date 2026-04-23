SUEWALLST, LLP: NAVAN'S GENERIC IPO WARNINGS ALLEGEDLY FAILED TO DISCLOSE $95M COST SURGE

Disclosure Under Scrutiny: Were Navan's Risk Factor Warnings Adequate for IPO Investors?

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt examines the adequacy of Navan, Inc.'s (Nasdaq: NAVN) risk disclosures in connection with its October 2025 initial public offering. Investors who purchased NAVN shares in or traceable to the IPO and lost money are urged to find out if you can recover your IPO losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

Navan priced its IPO at $25 per share on October 31, 2025. By the time this securities action was filed, shares traded as low as $9.20, a decline of nearly 63% from the Offering Price. The lead plaintiff deadline is April 24, 2026.

What the Company Disclosed

Navan's Prospectus, filed October 30, 2025, included risk factor language acknowledging that the Company had "experienced rapid growth" and that "our recent growth rates may not be indicative of our future growth." The Offering Documents further warned that "[n]umerous factors have impeded and may continue to impede our ability to attract new customers" and that sales and marketing strategies might not "provide sufficient return on our investment."

On their face, these statements appear to address the possibility of slowing growth. The securities action challenges whether these generic, forward-looking hedges satisfied the Company's legal obligations.

What the Complaint Alleges Was Missing

The action contends that, at the time of the IPO, Navan already possessed specific information that its sales and marketing expenses had surged 39% for the quarter ending October 31, 2025, reaching nearly $95 million compared to $68.5 million in the prior quarter. The complaint charges that this was not a hypothetical risk but an already-occurring trend that materially affected the Company's financial condition:

SEC Regulation S-K Item 303 required disclosure of known events or uncertainties reasonably likely to cause reported financial trends not to be indicative of future results

SEC Regulation S-K Item 105 required that each risk factor "adequately describe the risk," not merely acknowledge a theoretical possibility

The Offering Documents cited 33% year-over-year revenue growth and 32% GBV growth without disclosing the escalating cost required to sustain those figures

Revenue was allegedly decelerating for the quarter ending October 31, 2025, a fact the complaint asserts was known at the time of the Offering

decelerating for the quarter ending October 31, 2025, a fact the complaint asserts was known at the time of the Offering The 39% expense increase was concrete and quantifiable at the IPO date, not speculative

Regulatory Reality

The complaint identifies two independent regulatory frameworks that allegedly required more specific disclosure. Item 303 obligated the Company to reveal known trends affecting its financial results. Item 105 required risk factors to describe actual risks with specificity rather than in boilerplate language. The action asserts Navan's disclosures failed both standards by presenting already-known negative developments as mere future possibilities.

Why Boilerplate Language May Not Protect

SEC filing language that warns growth "may not" continue reads differently when a company already knows its costs have spiked 39% to sustain that growth. The complaint challenges the adequacy of Navan's risk disclosures on the grounds that hedging language about hypothetical risks cannot substitute for revealing specific, quantifiable problems that were actively unfolding on the date the shares were sold to the public.

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. When a company sells $920 million in shares while possessing undisclosed information about a material expense acceleration, investors are entitled to know." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about whether Navan's disclosures were adequate or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: April 24, 2026

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered for investors.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

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New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com