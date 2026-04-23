UPST Investor Alert: Upstart Holdings Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Company Allegedly Filed Inadequate Disclosures: SueWallSt

Disclosure Under Scrutiny: Were Risk Warnings About Model 22's Behavior Adequate?

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP examines the adequacy of Upstart Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: UPST) risk disclosures during the period May 14, 2025 through November 4, 2025. Find out if you qualify to recover losses from inadequate disclosures. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Upstart shares fell $4.49, or 9.71%, after the Company revealed its flagship AI model had been quietly suppressing loan approvals throughout Q3 2025. The lead plaintiff deadline is June 8, 2026.

What the Company Disclosed

Upstart's SEC filings during the Class Period contained extensive discussion of its AI underwriting technology. The Company's Q2 2025 Form 10-Q highlighted conversion rate improvements, transaction volume growth of 159%, and the beneficial impact of its newly launched Model 22. Sarbanes-Oxley certifications signed by senior officers attested that these filings contained no untrue statements of material fact and did not omit material information.

Yet, as alleged in the securities action, these disclosures painted an incomplete picture. While Upstart touted Model 22's accuracy advantage of 171.2% over benchmark models, the filings allegedly omitted that the same model was prone to overreacting to macroeconomic signals, a tendency that was already suppressing borrower approvals and conversion rates.

What the Complaint Alleges Was Missing

The securities action contends Upstart's disclosures failed to meet the requirements of Item 303 of SEC Regulation S-K, which mandates disclosure of known trends or uncertainties reasonably likely to have a material unfavorable impact on revenues. Specifically, the complaint charges that the following was absent from public filings:

Model 22's documented tendency to overreact to negative macroeconomic signals during risk-separation processes

The resulting overly conservative credit assessments that were reducing loan approval rates below anticipated levels

That officers had "knowingly" calibrated the model to be more conservative on credit during Q3 2025

That sampling and measurement error within the model was creating unwanted variance in conversion rates

That the combination of these factors rendered FY 2025 revenue guidance of $1.055 billion unreliable

Why Generic Warnings May Not Protect

The complaint challenges whether Upstart's existing risk factor language was sufficient. General statements that AI models may not perform as expected differ materially from disclosing that a specific, identified model was already exhibiting a known behavioral flaw that was actively suppressing revenue. As alleged, the gap between Upstart's generic cautionary language and the specific, contemporaneous problems with Model 22 is precisely the type of omission that Item 303 is designed to prevent.

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. When officers certify that filings are complete and accurate, investors are entitled to rely on those certifications." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about Upstart's disclosure obligations and your recovery options or call (212) 363-7500.

About Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered for investors.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: June 8, 2026

Frequently Asked Questions About the UPST Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the UPST lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Upstart Holdings made materially false or misleading statements regarding the accuracy and performance of its AI underwriting model, Model 22, and its impact on revenue growth and financial guidance. When the true state of Model 22's behavior was revealed on November 4, 2025, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What court was the UPST class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do UPST investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my UPST shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com