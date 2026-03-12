SUEWALLST: NUSCALE CEO AND CFO FACE PERSONAL LIABILITY FOR SMR LOSSES

Important Information Regarding Section 20(a) Individual Liability Claims

SMR INVESTOR ALERT

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt alerts investors in NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) of a pending securities class action naming two senior executives as individual defendants under Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Find out if you qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (888) SueWallSt.

NuScale shares fell from a Class Period high above $57 to just $17, a decline exceeding 70%, allegedly caused by misrepresentations about the Company's exclusive commercialization partner. The Court has set April 20, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

The Named Individual Defendants

John L. Hopkins, who has served as NuScale's Chief Executive Officer and Board member since December 2012, and Robert Ramsey Hamady, who has served as Chief Financial Officer since August 2023, are both named as individual defendants. The action contends that both executives directly participated in drafting, reviewing, and disseminating statements about ENTRA1 Energy LLC that allegedly misrepresented the partner's experience and capabilities in nuclear power plant development.

Section 20(a) Control Person Framework

The lawsuit asserts control person liability under Section 20(a) against Hopkins and Hamady based on their senior positions, their direct involvement in public communications with investors and analysts, and their authority over NuScale's SEC filings, press releases, and conference call statements throughout the Class Period of May 13, 2025 through November 6, 2025.

Alleged Control Person Liability

The complaint charges that each individual defendant:

Controlled the content of SEC filings, including the 1Q25 Form 10-Q and the September 2025 Form 8-K, which incorporated the Strategic Alliance Agreement and Partnership Milestones Agreement with ENTRA1





Hosted quarterly conference calls during which they allegedly made materially misleading representations about ENTRA1's qualifications as a nuclear power plant developer





made materially misleading representations about ENTRA1's qualifications as a nuclear power plant developer Had access to information revealing ENTRA1's lack of operational history prior to or shortly after issuing public statements touting the partner's capabilities





Failed to correct prior misleading statements about ENTRA1 even as NuScale committed hundreds of millions in milestone payments under the PMA

Sarbanes-Oxley Certification Obligations

Under Sections 302 and 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, both Hopkins and Hamady personally certified the accuracy of NuScale's periodic SEC filings during the Class Period. These certifications carry personal liability and require each officer to attest that filings do not contain untrue statements of material fact or omit material facts necessary to make statements not misleading.

Submit your information to join the recovery or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

"Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete. When executives personally certify SEC filings and host investor calls where material representations are made, they bear individual responsibility for the accuracy of those communications." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

