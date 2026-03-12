SUEWALLST: PYPL CEO AND CFO FACE PERSONAL LIABILITY IN SECURITIES ACTION

Important Information Regarding Section 20(a) Individual Liability Claims

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt alerts investors in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) of a pending securities class action naming senior executives as individual defendants. Class Period: February 25, 2025 through February 2, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (888) SueWallSt.

Two senior officers of PayPal are named as individual defendants in a securities class action filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. Shares fell $10.63 per share, a 20.31% single-day decline, after alleged misrepresentations were revealed on February 3, 2026.

The Named Individual Defendants

James Alexander Chriss served as President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of PayPal throughout the Class Period until his termination on February 3, 2026. The complaint identifies Chriss as the executive who led the Company's February 25, 2025 Analyst/Investor Day presentation, where ambitious 2027 financial targets and Branded Checkout growth projections were communicated to investors.

Jamie S. Miller served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Operating Officer throughout the Class Period. Miller assumed the additional roles of Interim President and Interim Chief Executive Officer on February 3, 2026, the same day the Company disclosed disappointing results and withdrew its 2027 targets.

Section 20(a) Control Person Framework

The action asserts claims under Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which imposes liability on individuals who controlled a company that violated Section 10(b). As pleaded, both Chriss and Miller possessed the power and authority to control the contents of PayPal's SEC filings, press releases, and presentations to analysts and institutional investors. Each was allegedly provided with copies of the Company's public statements prior to or shortly after issuance and had the ability to prevent their release or cause corrections.

Sarbanes-Oxley Certification Obligations

- Under SOX Sections 302 and 906, Chriss and Miller personally certified the accuracy of PayPal's quarterly and annual filings with the SEC

- The complaint contends both defendants knew that adverse facts about the Company's salesforce readiness and deployment capabilities had not been disclosed

- Each allegedly had access to material non-public information showing that the Company's staff was "too optimistic" about changing customer adoption

- The action charges that positive representations about 2027 growth targets were made while concealing operational limitations across all regions

Scienter Allegations

The complaint charges that the Individual Defendants knew, or were severely reckless in not knowing, that PayPal's salesforce was not equipped to execute on the growth potential communicated to investors. Both defendants allegedly participated directly in crafting the narratives presented at the February 2025 Analyst/Investor Day and the April 2025 earnings call, where they reiterated confidence in targets that were later withdrawn.

"Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete. When executives personally certify financial disclosures while allegedly concealing known operational shortcomings, Section 20(a) provides shareholders a path to hold those individuals accountable." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information to join the recovery or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

The Court has set April 20, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

