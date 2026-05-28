Lost Money on Phreesia, Inc. (PHR)? Join Class Action Suit Seeking Recovery - Contact SueWallSt

Important Notice Regarding Alleged Revenue Growth Projection Misrepresentations in Phreesia's Network Solutions Segment

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between May 8, 2025, and March 30, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

Phreesia shares dropped 27%, losing $3.03 per share, after the Company slashed its fiscal year 2027 revenue guidance from $545 million to $559 million down to $510 million to $520 million. The lead plaintiff deadline is July 13, 2026.

How Alleged Revenue Projection Failures Affected Reported Outlook

The healthcare SaaS sector depends on recurring, predictable revenue commitments from pharmaceutical manufacturers to underpin forward guidance. The lawsuit contends Phreesia introduced fiscal 2027 revenue projections in December 2025 while already facing deteriorating visibility into the very spending commitments that supported those projections. Pharmaceutical manufacturers were committing lower spend levels than anticipated, yet the Company projected 14% to 16% revenue growth over fiscal 2026.

When the truth surfaced on March 30, 2026, Phreesia disclosed that Network Solutions clients were committing fewer dollars for the second half of fiscal 2027 due to brand-specific dynamics and regulatory changes. The midpoint of guidance fell by approximately $37 million.

Key Network Solutions Revenue Allegations for Shareholders

The complaint alleges Phreesia portrayed pharmaceutical marketing commitments as a durable growth driver while visibility into those commitments was deteriorating

Phreesia portrayed pharmaceutical marketing commitments as a durable growth driver while visibility into those commitments was deteriorating Management repeatedly characterized their selling season visibility as comparable to the prior year, despite alleged material differences in client commitment levels

material differences in client commitment levels The fiscal 2027 revenue outlook introduced in December 2025 allegedly failed to account for weakened pharma spending patterns already evident to management

failed to account for weakened pharma spending patterns already evident to management AccessOne's expected 6.5% contribution to fiscal 2027 revenue allegedly masked underlying organic growth weakness in Network Solutions

masked underlying organic growth weakness in Network Solutions Regulatory changes affecting client spend were allegedly known but not disclosed when forward guidance was issued

Speak with an attorney about recovering damages or call (888) SueWallSt.

The Pharmaceutical Marketing Commitment Factor

The lawsuit asserts that Phreesia's Network Solutions segment relied heavily on pharmaceutical manufacturer spending commitments that follow seasonal selling cycles. As alleged, management told investors in both May and December 2025 that their visibility into these commitments was consistent with prior years. The action claims this characterization was materially misleading because pharma clients were already pulling back on spend levels for the latter half of fiscal 2027, driven by brand-specific dynamics and evolving regulatory pressures.

"This case presents important questions about revenue projection disclosure obligations in the healthcare technology sector. When companies provide forward guidance built on client spending commitments, investors are entitled to know whether those commitments are softening." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information to join this case or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

ABOUT SUEWALLST -- Over the past 20 years, SueWallSt has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, SueWallSt has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. Applications to serve as lead plaintiff must be filed by July 13, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PHR Lawsuit

Q: What is the PHR class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR) alleging materially false and misleading statements between May 8, 2025, and March 30, 2026. Shares fell approximately 27% after the truth was revealed, causing significant losses for shareholders.

Q: Who is eligible to join the PHR investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased PHR stock or securities between May 8, 2025, and March 30, 2026, and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did PHR stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 27%, a decline of $3.03 per share, after Phreesia disclosed significantly reduced fiscal 2027 revenue guidance citing worsening visibility and weaker pharmaceutical marketing commitments. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do PHR investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my PHR shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com