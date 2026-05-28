SueWallSt Reminds Immutep Limited Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 6, 2026 - IMMP

Notice to Pension Funds, Asset Managers, and Fiduciaries Holding IMMP: An 83% Single-Day Loss in Immutep ADRs Raises Urgent Questions About Portfolio Exposure and Fiduciary Recovery Obligations

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional investors holding positions in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) during the period from March 24, 2025 through March 12, 2026 may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in a pending securities class action. Request an institutional investor loss assessment. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

Immutep ADRs lost approximately $2.28 per share in a single trading session on March 13, 2026, an 83% decline, after the Company disclosed that its pivotal TACTI-004 Phase III clinical trial was recommended for discontinuation due to futility. The Court has set July 6, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

Notice to Institutional Holders

Pension funds, mutual funds, endowments, and other fiduciaries that held IMMP positions during the Class Period face a dual obligation: assessing whether their beneficiaries suffered compensable losses and evaluating whether active participation in this litigation serves their duty of prudent management. With 1.4 billion ordinary shares outstanding as of June 30, 2025, institutional holders likely represent a significant portion of the affected class.

ERISA and Fiduciary Considerations

Fiduciaries who held IMMP in retirement plan portfolios should evaluate whether the securities class action presents a recoverable asset for plan participants. The lead plaintiff role in federal securities litigation offers institutional investors direct oversight of case strategy, settlement negotiations, and counsel selection.

Institutional lead plaintiffs typically have the largest financial interest and strongest standing under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

Serving as lead plaintiff requires no out-of-pocket cost and is handled on a contingency basis

Lead plaintiff appointment gives fiduciaries direct control over litigation decisions affecting beneficiary recoveries

ERISA-governed plans holding IMMP may have an affirmative obligation to investigate recovery options on behalf of participants

Portfolio managers can coordinate with counsel to quantify per-share artificial inflation during the Class Period

The action covers all purchasers of Immutep ADRs between March 24, 2025 and March 12, 2026

Portfolio Impact Assessment

The lawsuit contends that throughout the Class Period, Immutep's senior management issued statements touting "strong operational progress" and "encouraging support from investigators" for the TACTI-004 trial while allegedly concealing internal data indicating a materially increased risk the study would fail its primary endpoints. When the Independent Data Monitoring Committee recommended discontinuation for futility on March 13, 2026, the resulting price correction eliminated the vast majority of shareholder value overnight.

Contact us for institutional recovery options or call (888) SueWallSt.

Case Summary

The securities action asserts that Defendants made false and misleading statements about the efficacy, safety, and prospects of eftilagimod alfa in the TACTI-004 study. The complaint alleges Defendants had access to internal clinical data and interim analyses that contradicted their public optimism, yet continued issuing positive projections through February 2026, just weeks before the trial was halted.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. Their participation as lead plaintiff ensures that the class is represented by sophisticated parties with the resources and incentive to maximize recovery for all affected shareholders," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION — SueWallSt provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the IMMP Lawsuit

Q: How much did IMMP stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 83%, a decline of $2.28 per share, after Immutep disclosed that the IDMC recommended discontinuing the TACTI-004 Phase III trial for futility on March 13, 2026. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What is the IMMP lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is July 6, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com