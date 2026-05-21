SueWallSt Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 17, 2026 in Sportradar Group AG Lawsuit - SRAD

Key Dates and Disclosure Events: From Sportradar's "FBI of Gambling" Claims to the $3.80 Per Share Collapse on April 22, 2026

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt encourages investors who suffered losses in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) to contact the firm. Those who purchased SRAD securities between November 7, 2024, and April 21, 2026, may be entitled to recover damages. Find out if you are eligible to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

Shares fell $3.80 per share, or 22.6%, closing at $13.04 on April 22, 2026, after two independent research firms exposed Sportradar's alleged ties to illegal gambling operators worldwide. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on July 17, 2026.

November 7, 2024 — Class Period Opens With Repeated Risk Factor Language

Sportradar filed its third quarter 2024 results, referencing risk factors from its 2023 Annual Report. The filing acknowledged the Company was "subject to a variety of U.S. and foreign laws on sports betting" and confirmed it had "obtained all licenses, authorizations, findings of suitability, registrations, permits and approvals necessary" for current operations. The lawsuit contends these disclosures concealed the Company's actual reliance on illegal operators for a material share of revenue.

April 1, 2025 — CEO Compares Sportradar to "The SEC or the FBI"

During a nationally televised CNBC appearance, management described Sportradar's role in the gambling industry as equivalent to federal law enforcement, specifically likening the Company to "the SEC or the FBI." The action claims this comparison was misleading given that over 270 platforms allegedly using Sportradar's products were operating illegally.

November 5, 2025 — Earnings Call Addresses "Noise" About Market Exposure

When a Citizens Bank analyst asked directly about grey and black market exposure, the complaint recounts that management described a "four-level process" ensuring the Company worked "only with licensed operators" and touted a "global compliance team" conducting "intensive KYC with every operator." The lawsuit alleges these assurances were false.

March 27, 2026 — 2025 Annual Report Repeats Compliance Claims

Sportradar's 2025 Annual Report, signed by both individual defendants, reiterated that the Company had obtained all necessary licenses and was making "good faith efforts to comply with all local requirements." As set forth in the complaint, these certifications were made while a material portion of Sportradar's client base consisted of illegal operators.

April 22, 2026 — Corrective Reports Trigger 22.6% Stock Collapse

Muddy Waters Research and Callisto Research published findings that Sportradar had "actively aided and abetted illegal gambling across the world's black and grey markets" as a deliberate business strategy, not an oversight. Callisto identified over 270 platforms operating illegally while using Sportradar's products. Three regulators in North America and Europe reportedly commenced reviews.

Chronology of Material Events for Shareholders:

November 7, 2024: Class Period begins; quarterly filing references boilerplate risk factors while allegedly concealing illegal operator relationships

Class Period begins; quarterly filing references boilerplate risk factors while concealing illegal operator relationships March 20, 2025: 2024 Annual Report reaffirms all licenses obtained; both defendants sign and certify accuracy

2024 Annual Report reaffirms all licenses obtained; both defendants sign and certify accuracy April 1, 2025: CEO publicly compares Sportradar to "the SEC or the FBI" on national television

CEO publicly compares Sportradar to "the SEC or the FBI" on national television November 5, 2025: Earnings call includes detailed assurances of a "four-level" compliance process to screen out unlicensed operators

Earnings call includes detailed assurances of a "four-level" compliance process to screen out unlicensed operators March 27, 2026: 2025 Annual Report repeats compliance claims; both defendants certify

2025 Annual Report repeats compliance claims; both defendants certify April 22, 2026: Two independent research firms expose alleged systematic ties to illegal gambling ; stock drops 22.6%

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The chronology in this case raises questions about repeated compliance assurances made while the Company's alleged illegal operator relationships persisted." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your claim before the deadline or call (888) SueWallSt.

ABOUT SUEWALLST -- For over two decades, SueWallSt has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years. Those wishing to serve as lead plaintiff must act by July 17, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the SRAD Lawsuit

Q: When did Sportradar allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from November 7, 2024, to April 21, 2026. Throughout this period, Sportradar allegedly made repeated false compliance assurances in SEC filings, earnings calls, and public media appearances. The alleged fraud was revealed on April 22, 2026, through two independent investigative reports.

Q: How much did SRAD stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 22.6%, a decline of $3.80 per share, after Muddy Waters Research and Callisto Research published reports detailing Sportradar's alleged ties to illegal gambling operators worldwide. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do SRAD investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my SRAD shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What is the SRAD lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is July 17, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What court was the SRAD class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com