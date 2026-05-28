SueWallSt Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 20, 2026 in Veritone, Inc. Lawsuit - VERI

Pension funds, asset managers, and fiduciaries holding Veritone, Inc. shares during the Class Period face potential portfolio losses from alleged revenue overstatements and a forced restatement that erased shareholder value across three corrective disclosures.

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional investors holding positions in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) during the period from October 14, 2025 through April 14, 2026 may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in a pending securities class action. Request an institutional investor loss assessment. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

VERI shares lost $0.77 per share (29.5%) in a single session following the first corrective disclosure on March 26, 2026, with additional declines of 9.14% and 8.3% on subsequent disclosures. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on July 20, 2026.

Notice to Institutional Holders

A securities class action has been filed alleging Veritone inaccurately recorded and misclassified certain revenue and costs, overstating Q3 2025 revenue by approximately $2.2 million. The lawsuit contends the Company's previously issued financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 should no longer be relied upon. On April 14, 2026, the Company itself confirmed the restatement was necessary, citing errors in on-premise software valuation and agent-versus-principal misclassification under ASC 606.

For institutional holders, these alleged misstatements are significant: the originally reported 32.4% year-over-year revenue growth and $29.1 million Q3 2025 revenue figure were incorporated into portfolio valuations, index weighting calculations, and position-sizing decisions throughout the Class Period.

ERISA and Fiduciary Considerations

Fiduciaries who held VERI in retirement plan portfolios or managed accounts during the Class Period should consider whether monitoring obligations require action. Key considerations include:

Veritone disclosed pre-existing material weaknesses in internal controls over financial reporting, yet assured investors these weaknesses "did not result in any identified material misstatements" and that remediation efforts represented "continued improvement"

The Company incorporated its overstated Q3 2025 results by reference into an October 2025 prospectus filed with the SEC, as alleged in the action

in the action Three separate corrective disclosures between March 26 and April 14, 2026 progressively revealed the scope of accounting errors, each on unusually heavy trading volume

The Q4 2025 revenue range disclosed on March 26, 2026 spanned $18.1 million to $30.0 million, a $11.9 million gap reflecting uncertainty that the complaint asserts should have been communicated far earlier

Accounts receivable were overstated by $0.9 million and accumulated other comprehensive income by $1.5 million (246% of the reported figure), as set forth in the complaint

Contact us for institutional recovery options or call (888) SueWallSt.

Portfolio Impact Assessment

The complaint alleges that between October 14, 2025 and April 14, 2026, VERI securities traded at artificially inflated prices due to the Company's failure to disclose that it had inaccurately recorded revenue, overstated assets, and maintained deficient internal controls. As averred in the pleading, the stock reached $2.61 on March 26, 2026 before the first corrective disclosure sent shares to $1.84 by the following session's close.

Institutional investors with fiduciary obligations owe a duty of prudent monitoring. Where portfolio companies disclose restatements and confirm that prior financial statements "should no longer be relied upon," fiduciaries should assess whether participation in the class action or pursuit of lead plaintiff status serves the interests of their beneficiaries.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. Their substantial holdings and fiduciary obligations position them to provide meaningful oversight of case strategy and to ensure recoveries benefit the broadest group of harmed shareholders." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Case Summary

The action asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and SEC Rule 10b-5, filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION -- SueWallSt provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the VERI Lawsuit

Q: When did Veritone allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from October 14, 2025 to April 14, 2026. During this window, the complaint alleges Veritone made materially false or misleading statements about its revenue, assets, and internal controls. The alleged fraud was revealed through three corrective disclosures between March 26 and April 14, 2026, each causing significant stock declines.

Q: How much did VERI stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 29.5%, or $0.77 per share, after the first corrective disclosure on March 26, 2026. Two additional declines of 9.14% and 8.3% followed on April 1 and April 15, 2026, respectively, as further accounting errors were revealed. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: How do I know if I lost enough money to be the lead plaintiff? A: There is no minimum loss threshold. Courts appoint the investor with the largest provable loss who is willing and able to represent the class adequately. Contact SueWallSt before July 20, 2026 to evaluate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my VERI shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting SueWallSt before July 20, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com