SueWallSt Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 28, 2026 in Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd. Lawsuit - BYAH

BYAH allegedly structured its IPO with a public float of just 1,200,000 shares, representing less than 5% of the company, a structure the lawsuit contends enabled coordinated price manipulation before BYAH shares collapsed 93% in one session.

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: BYAH) of a pending securities class action on behalf of purchasers of BYAH securities between December 27, 2024 and July 8, 2025. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

BYAH shares lost approximately 93% of their value in the single trading session of July 8, 2025, erasing more than $1 billion in market capitalization on volume exceeding 8.9 million shares. The Court has set September 28, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments. Where a lawsuit alleges an offering was structured so that fewer than 5% of shares reached the public market, questions about what was disclosed to purchasers become central." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

The Alleged Low-Float Offering Structure

The December 27, 2024 offering placed 1,200,000 ordinary shares with the public at $4.00 per share, raising roughly $4.8 million against 26,200,000 total shares outstanding. Insiders retained more than 95% of ownership. The lawsuit asserts this structure was intentionally designed so that even modest buying pressure could produce explosive price movement.

Low-Float Listings and Manipulation Exposure

Fewer than 5% of BYAH shares were available to public trading following the offering, as alleged .

. The action claims the thin float permitted a promotional campaign to drive the price from $4.00 to an intraday high of $41.49 on July 7, 2025.

At that peak, market capitalization exceeded $1 billion for a business the offering documents described as operating skincare franchise stores in China, with 39 franchisees reported as of April 30, 2025.

The implied enterprise valuation at the offering was approximately $96 million.

Franchise fee revenue for the six months ended April 30, 2024 totaled $551,970, as disclosed in offering materials.

The complaint contends risk language about volatility among small-float listings was generic and did not address the specific artificial trading activity alleged .

Why Float Adequacy Allegedly Matters to Investors

The action claims that management and the Company never addressed the false rumors and coordinated promotion allegedly propelling the share price, including claims of a nonexistent partnership with a global cosmetics firm. As alleged, purchasers acquired shares at prices disconnected from operations.

Learn more about the case or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BYAH Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the BYAH investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased BYAH stock or securities between December 27, 2024 and July 8, 2025 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the BYAH lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd. made materially false or misleading statements regarding its business and risk disclosures, including failing to disclose that its stock was the subject of an alleged pump-and-dump promotional scheme and that its offering was structured with an extremely low public float. When the artificial price surge reversed, the stock declined approximately 93%.

Q: What court was the BYAH class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What do BYAH investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my BYAH shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs. Any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com