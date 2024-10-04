Sugar Grove Ace Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Community Event on October 12

SUGAR GROVE, Ill., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sugar Grove Ace is excited to announce a special event to commemorate its 10th anniversary. Join in the fun on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 160 E. Galena Blvd. in Sugar Grove, Ill., for a day of celebration filled with special activities and offers.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Saturday, October 12, 2024 Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

10 a.m. – Location: 160 E. Galena Blvd, Sugar Grove, IL 60554

160 E. Galena Blvd, 60554 Highlights: Demonstrations, Grilling Samples, Pet Adoptions, Giveaways, Sugar Grove Police, Fire & Rescue Vehicle Tours, and Exclusive Discounts

The event will take place in Sugar Grove Ace's parking lot and will feature a variety of activities for all ages including demos of power equipment, paint, home safety, and BBQ products, complete with delicious samples for guests. The Sugar Grove Police, Fire & Rescue team will also be onsite providing vehicle tours for children. Attendees can participate in exciting giveaways and enter for a chance to win amazing prizes, as well as take advantage of special offers including $10-off a purchase of $20 or more, available exclusively on Oct 12.

Pet lovers will have the opportunity to engage with pet adoption organizations Rover Rescue and Ruby Whiskers Animal Rescue, with two adoption sessions scheduled from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. To support pet owners, Sugar Grove Ace will also offer a $5-off coupon on a purchase of $20 or more of Fromm Pet Food, valid only on the event day.

"Sugar Grove Ace has always been about serving our community, and we are thrilled to celebrate 10 years of being the local 'helpful place' for the Sugar Grove area," said owner Mark Driscoll. "This anniversary event is our way of thanking our loyal customers and inviting new ones to experience the exceptional service and quality products Ace is known for."

Explore top brands at Sugar Grove Ace, including Dewalt, Milwaukee, Craftsman, Benjamin Moore, Yeti, STIHL, EGO, Weber, Big Green Egg, Traeger, Scotts, Toro, and Diablo, and take advantage of professional services, such as paint color matching, glass cutting, key cutting, screen repairs, and more.

Visit Sugar Grove Ace during these regular store hours:

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit AceHardware.com or Newsroom.AceHardware.com. To stay up-to-date on the best deals at Sugar Grove Ace, visit Local Store Promotions.

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world with over 5,900 locally owned and operated hardware stores in approximately 60 countries. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; and Cuautitlán Izcalli, Mexico. Since 1924, Ace has been a part of local communities around the world and known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com.

Contact: [email protected]

