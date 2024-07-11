Sugarlands Unveils New Orange Squeeze Moonshine with Rock Stars O.A.R. as Brand Ambassadors

New product marks third collaboration between the platinum recording artists and craft distillery

GATLINBURG, Tenn., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sugarlands Distilling Company today announced the launch of its latest creation – Orange Squeeze Moonshine. To celebrate the expansion of its portfolio, Sugarlands is partnering with rock stars O.A.R. (….of revolution), as brand ambassadors. The band will be prominently featured on jar hang tags at retail.

Orange Squeeze Moonshine is a citrusy concoction that captures the nostalgic flavors of classic orange soda. Checking in at 50% (25% alcohol/volume), Orange Squeeze Moonshine is available in 750 mL jars today at Sugarlands' distillery in downtown Gatlinburg, and soon at retailers nationwide.

"When crafting Orange Squeeze Moonshine, our team at the distillery did a fantastic job of capturing the vibrant, tangy taste of orange soda and balancing it perfectly with our award-winning moonshine," said Sugarlands Master Distiller Greg Eidam. "We're excited to partner with O.A.R. to launch Orange Squeeze. They've been great friends of Sugarlands for a long time and their passion for quality and creativity perfectly aligns with our values."

With chart-topping hits like "Shattered (Turn the Car Around)," "Love and Memories," and "This Town," O.A.R. is known for its energetic live performances, extensive touring schedule and rabid fanbase. O.A.R. kicks off its 2024 tour on July 16 in Raleigh, N.C. See a full list of tour dates and buy tickets at LiveOAR.com.

"We are excited to collaborate with our friends at Sugarlands on another release; they've been one of our biggest supporters and welcomed us like family since day one," said O.A.R. drummer Chris Culos. "Orange Squeeze Moonshine celebrates the spirit of our music in every sip, crafted to create lasting memories with your closest friends and family. We can't wait to raise a glass to celebrate many more unforgettable moments in the future."

Previously, Sugarlands and O.A.R. partnered on two products – Jammin' Peach, a canned moonshine cocktail, as well as a special edition of Sugarlands' award-winning Roaming Man Tennessee Straight Rye Whiskey released to celebrate O.A.R.'s 25th anniversary in 2021.

To find Sugarlands near you, visit FindMoonshine.com.

About Sugarlands Distilling Co.

Sugarlands Distilling Company is a craft distillery located in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Founded in 2014, Sugarlands produces a full line of craft moonshines and sippin' creams with flavors like Mark Roger's American Peach Moonshine, Butter Pecan Sippin' Cream, Banana Pudding Sippin' Cream and Appalachian Apple Pie Moonshine. Sugarlands also produces Roaming Man Tennessee Straight Rye Whiskey, which has won multiple prestigious spirits awards, including Best Whiskey in the 2019 American Craft Spirits Association Awards and two Double Gold Medals at the esteemed San Francisco World Spirits Competition (2021 and 2023).

In 2022, Sugarlands launched High Rock Vodka with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy Earnhardt. High Rock Vodka is distilled seven times and then triple-filtered using the Lincoln County Process. Made famous by Tennessee whiskeys, the Lincoln County Process uses sugar maple charcoal to smooth and mellow the finish. High Rock checks in at 88 proof, a nod to the number Earnhardt drove for a decade in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Sugarlands' downtown Gatlinburg distillery welcomes more than one million guests each year. The distillery was voted the top craft spirits distillery tasting room in America by USA TODAY 10Best and is rated as TripAdvisor's number one thing to do in Gatlinburg and the world's top-rated distillery experience. A proud community supporter, Sugarlands Distilling Company has donated nearly $1 million to nonprofits nationwide through their giveback program, MoonShare.

