Suicide Prevention Advocates Seek Greater State Commitments to Improve Mental Health and Stop Suicide

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States. During 2020, suicide was the third leading cause of death for ages 10-34 and the sixth leading cause of death for ages 35-54 in Illinois.

On March 28, 2023, advocates from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), the largest suicide prevention organization in the United States, will meet with lawmakers to urge them to prioritize suicide prevention and mental health initiatives for Illinois residents, including:

Implementing 9-8-8 and CESSA

SB 1403/HB 1364 (Fine/Guzzardi) 988 Task Force

HB 3230 (LaPointe) Behavioral Health Crisis Care

In 2022 the U.S. transitioned from its existing ten-digit crisis help line to the three-digit 9-8-8 crisis line. At the same time, Illinois began implementing the Community Emergency Services and Supports Act (CESSA), 50 ILCS 754, which creates a mobile behavioral health crisis response system in our state that enables mental health professionals to respond to those in a behavioral health crisis rather than police. Considerable work still needs to be done to integrate these two programs into the 9-1-1- system and ensure stable funding for call centers and the mobile crisis response system. These bills create processes to study the current operation of these systems as well as other states' best practices and develop recommendations for funding to support a sustainable and comprehensive continuum of services for a behavioral health crisis.

Access to care

HB 2847 (LaPointe) Mental Health Equity Access & Prevention Act

Treatment for behavioral health conditions should be subject to insurance coverage similar to coverage for physical health conditions. This bill addresses several parity issues, including improving coverage for out-of-network services and mental health and wellness prevention visits, and the establishment of a Department of Public Health education campaign on coverage changes and mental health awareness.

Funding for DPH suicide prevention. AFSP supports the proposed FY2024 Budget of the Governor that appropriates $750,000 to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) for the Suicide Prevention, Education and Treatment Programs.

This advocacy is more important than ever, according to the 2021 data from the CDC, 48,183 people died by suicide, up 4.79% from 45,979 in 2020.

"AFSP's advocates each have compelling personal stories to share with their legislators. They have lost someone they love to suicide, are supporting someone struggling against suicide or are themselves experiencing suicidality," said Steve Moore, AFSP Illinois chapter Board Member and Public Policy Chair. "Their personal experience gives them a unique perspective on the need for an effective behavioral health crisis system and affordable access to behavioral health care."

The AFSP Illinois State Capitol Day is a meaningful day for those advocating for change who have a connection with, or a personal story on, the topic of suicide. Advocates meet with their public officials to make the case for policy changes backed by research. The goal of these conversations is to help lawmakers understand that investments in mental health and suicide prevention can and do save lives.

AFSP Illinois advocates are part of a larger national movement of thousands of AFSP volunteer advocates who will visit state capitals across the United States in spring 2023. In 2020, 73.1% of the United States did not have enough mental health providers to serve residents, according to federal guidelines. Among adults with a diagnosed mental health condition, 43.8% did not receive mental health services in 2021. In 2022, AFSP conducted a Harris Poll in which more than half of respondents said that not knowing HOW to get help keeps people from seeking help and only 1-in-3 people say they can identify the warning signs. AFSP advocates will raise awareness of the state actions, resources, and investments needed to support the thousands of Illinois residents affected by suicide and mental health conditions each year. To learn more about AFSP's advocacy efforts, visit afsp.org/advocacy.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. This year, AFSP recognizes 35 years of service to the cause. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with a Public Policy Office in Washington, D.C. AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states and the District of Columbia with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report, and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

