Suicide Prevention Events During Holidays Bring Attention to This Leading Cause of Death in the US

Combatting the stigma of suicide and building awareness of risks and warning signs can help save lives

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Illinois chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) is sponsoring a number of events in November and December to raise awareness of suicide, a leading cause of death in the United States, and inspire more people to learn how they can play a role in their communities in helping to save lives.

Suicide is one of the leading causes of death for all ages. In 2024, suicide was among the top 9 leading causes of death for people ages 10-64. In 2022, suicide was the 2nd leading cause of death for ages 10-14 and 25 – 34. In Illinois, suicide is the 3rd leading cause of death for ages 10-34 and 6th leading cause for ages 35-54.

During November and December, people can be impacted by "holiday blues" when holidays can bring painful reminders and difficulties for survivors of loss and those struggling with mental health. AFSP hosts a number of events, as part of the organization's efforts to combat suicide, reduce the stigma around discussing suicide, and bring hope to those who have been impacted by suicide. Events sponsored by AFSP-Illinois include:

Talk Saves Lives: Seniors and Holidays

11 a.m. – Noon, Monday, November 18

Register for free, virtual event

Holidays can be especially tough for Seniors. This presentation will cover what we know about this leading cause of death, the most up-to-date research on prevention, and what we can all do to fight suicide. Participants will learn the common risk factors for suicide in older adults, how to spot the warning signs in others, and how to keep ourselves, our loved ones and those in our community safe.

International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day : Saturday, November 23

Each year, AFSP supports hundreds of large and small International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day events around the world, in which suicide loss survivors come together to find connection, understanding and hope through their shared experience. While each event is unique and offers various programming, all feature an AFSP-produced documentary that offers a message of growth, resilience and connection.

Virtual Events:

Illinois Virtual Event: 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., November 24

Virtual Event/American Sign Language: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m., November 23

Through a Jewish Lens (virtual event)

11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Sunday, November 24

International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day event for suicide loss survivors of Jewish faith/identity.

In-Person Events:

11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. , November 23

River North , Catholic Charities of Chicago , 721 LaSalle Street, Chicago

10 a.m. – Noon, November 23

Belleville : Heartlinks Grief Center, 5110 West Main Street, Belleville

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. , November 23

McHenry County / Crystal Lake : McHenry County Mental Health Board, 620 Dakota Street, Crystal Lake

1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. , November 23

Chicago / Avalon Park : Avalon Branch , Chicago Public Library, 8148 S. Stony Island Avenue, Chicago

Noon – 4 p.m. , November 23

Schaumburg : Kenneth Young Center, 650 E. Algonquin Road, Suite 104, Schaumburg

AFSP-Illinois Fall 2024 Research Connection:

The Benefits and Risks of ADHD Medication: Evidence from Real-World Practice

Noon – 1 p.m., Wednesday, December 4

Register for free, virtual event

Presenter: Dr. Brian D'Onofrio, professor, Indiana University at Bloomington

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), the most common neurodevelopmental disorder, is associated with impaired socioemotional functioning, increased risk behaviors, substance problems, and suicidality. Determining the most effective treatment for ADHD is an important public health priority. This presentation will describe how large-scale observational studies have extended the findings on ADHD medications.

AFSP-Illinois Volunteer Gathering

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saturday, December 7

Register for free, virtual event

Join us for an AFSP 101 Orientation to find out how to get involved with the fight to stop suicide.

Talk Saves Lives: An Introduction to Suicide Prevention

Noon – 1 p.m., Monday, December 16

Register for free, virtual event

AFSP's signature education program, Talk Saves Lives: An Introduction to Suicide Prevention, provides participants with life-saving knowledge and confidence critical to preventing suicide.

Unplugged with AFSP-Illinois: Bridging the Gap: Expanding Mental Health Support for Marginalized Communities

7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Tuesday December 17, 2024

Register for free, virtual event

The AFSPIL Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee will be hosting a panel discussion on the importance of addressing mental health in underserved communities and the resources available to them in an effort to offer help, support, and hope for all.

"Suicide is a national health issue that may involve a number of risk factors, including mental and physical health conditions, family mental illness or family history of suicide, childhood trauma, abuse or neglect, and genetics," said Angela Cummings, executive director of AFSP-Illinois. "Yet, we know that suicide can be prevented, and AFSP leads the way in efforts to end this leading cause of death. It is important for people to get involved, whether they have lost a loved one to suicide or struggle with mental health themselves."

AFSP and its Illinois chapter are dedicated to improved research, education, and advocacy. Through its statewide network of volunteers, AFSP Illinois offers prevention education programs that emphasize the importance of research-proven self-care techniques as well as the value of engaging professional support.

About the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention:

Ame rican Foundation for Suicide P revention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to individuals affected by suicide. The organization creates a culture that is smart regarding mental health through educational programs, advocation for suicide prevention, and providing support for those affected by suicide. All donations go towards these efforts with the goal to greatly reduce the national suicide rate. For more: https://afsp.org/chapter/illinois

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, please call, text or chat 988 for the Suicide Crisis Lifeline. Or go to https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/.

Suicide Prevention Resources: www.afsp.org/resources

Suicide Warning Signs: www.afsp.org/signs

Media: Reporting on Suicide Prevention: www.afsp.org/reporting

