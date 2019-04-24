Suit up Australia, Indochino Has Launched Down Under

"As a former resident of Sydney, I'm thrilled to bring INDOCHINO clothing to Australian shores, as the country and its people hold a special place in my heart," said Drew Green, President and CEO of INDOCHINO. "We were the original brand to reinvent how men shop—beginning with made to measure suits and now offering a wide assortment of custom clothing—all delivered in an industry-leading two weeks. Now, we're ready to shake up the way Aussie men get dressed, each and every day."

At INDOCHINO, customers step into the shoes of a designer to create custom suits, shirts, vests, chinos and blazers. The brand recently launched casual and short sleeved shirts designed to be worn untucked. It is ideal for anyone looking to upgrade their professional wardrobe, suit up for special occasions such as a wedding, or sharpen up a casual look.

To start, customers build their online profile by getting measured, following an intuitive step by step video guide that takes less than ten minutes. The company will even send a tape measure if you don't have one.

Next, they select from hundreds of premium fabrics and endless personalisation options, including lapels, pockets, buttons, linings and monograms.

These garments are then made to their precise measurements and shipped directly to the customer's door within two weeks for a great fit, hassle free. If any initial tweaks are required, INDOCHINO offers an alterations credit and customers can easily update their measurement profile and re-order at the touch of a button.

Australia is INDOCHINO's first official launch outside of North America with local currency and duty free shipping, paving the way for future brick-and-mortar locations to open across the nation as the company explores international expansion opportunities. In the US and Canada, the digitally native retailer is now an omni-channel leader, opening 43 showrooms since 2015 with up to 13 more slated for 2019.

Suits start at $599 AUD, with shirts and chinos at $119 AUD. To find your perfect fit, visit www.indochino.com.

