Sullyman The Third Releases Short Story Collection of Humor HAPPY NEW MILLENNIUM on xLibris.com and Amazon Kindle eBooks; Author's Book Companion Comedy Podcast Humor Absurd With Sullyman The Third on Google Podcasts and Spotify

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sullyman The Third (ST3) has released Happy New Millennium, a short story collection of humor, on softcover with xLibris and Amazon Kindle eBooks alongside its companion comedy podcast, Humor Absurd with Sullyman The Third, on Google Podcasts and Spotify that features special guests Chicago Bulls (www.nba.com/bulls) sportscaster and former college and NBA basketball player Bill Wennington, Boston Globe (www.bostonglobe.com) acclaimed columnist Beverly Beckham, folk singer and activist Tom Chapin (www.tomchapin.com), veteran film critic Rafer Guzman of Newsday (www.newsday.com), president Rev. James Maher of Niagara University (www.niagara.edu) and former Billy Joel drummer Liberty DeVitto (www.lordsof52ndst.com).

Sullyman The Third's comedy book HAPPY NEW MILLENNIUM Comedy podcast HUMOR ABSURD WITH SULLYMAN THE THIRD

Throughout HAPPY NEW MILLENNIUM, the New York-based ST3 takes you on his self-deprecating, humorous storytelling rollercoaster – sanitizing a McDonald's bathroom at his first job, attempting a duet with rock singer Roger Daltrey of The Who, visiting Social Security after being declared legally dead – not knowing his 40-year-long ride has no brakes. There's also his companion comedy podcast HUMOR ABSURD that contains lighthearted, half-hour segments complete with special guests that connect back to his 176-page book.

"It's one thing to share a funny book of stories over four decades," says the better-late-than-never humorist. "But it's something else to round up entertaining talent, subject them to an unexpected line of questioning and then somehow tie it all back into my narrative!"

Sullyman The Third's special guests on the podcast add their own thoughts, such as: Wennington's battles with superstar rival Patrick Ewing, Beckham's evenings as a cabaret singer, Chapin's feelings on his famous late brother Harry's humanitarian causes, Guzman's views on the struggling 2020 film industry, Maher's musings about running a college during a pandemic and DeVitto's insights to his longtime friendship with Billy Joel – conversations that will make you smile if you've been living in America the past half-century.

Happy New Millennium is available in softcover at xLibris (https://www.xlibris.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/817957-happy-new-millennium) and Amazon Kindle eBooks (https://www.amazon.com/Happy-New-Millennium-Sullyman-Third-ebook/dp/B08H4L684C/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=Happy+New+Millennium&qid=1603058353&s=books&sr=1-1). The Humor Absurd With Sullyman The Third free podcast can be heard on Google Podcasts (https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy8zOWE5YmVhNC9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw) as well as Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/show/5WpaxN6JWwLJT2jljiCp2O).

