SUMATONA Launches Ultra Lightweight, Palm-sized Cordless Hair Iron "SUMATONA Smart Mini"

- New Hair Iron for Shiny and Sleek Hair Anytime, Anywhere -

NAGOYA, Japan, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SUMATONA Ltd., based in Nagoya, Japan, has announced the launch of a mini hair iron called "Smart Mini," which fits in the palm, and is now available for sale on the official online shopping site ( https://www.sumatona.co.jp/c/hear-iron/smart-mini ). The product is ready to be shipped worldwide. Smaller than regular smartphones, SUMATONA's cordless hair iron helps users style their hair easily while on the go. Its special plates named Spider Plate (TM) enable users' hair to be shiny and moisturized.

Product videos:

https://youtu.be/UTV4nRJ8uNI

https://youtu.be/o7d4qf48_KY

Development background

SUMATONA believes that if hair styling becomes more common in everyday life, it will make people always beautiful. To make hair irons more portable, the company has made changes to the structure of the products itself. With its innovative ideas and approaches, the company has introduced a new hair iron culture that encourages people to use it frequently in everyday life, such as on dates, free time at school, etc.

Product features

The company has successfully reduced the size and weight of the product by reviewing the conventional structure of hair irons.

Compact size but high spec

SUMATONA Smart Mini's minimum warm-up time is 40 seconds. Users can continue using it at a maximum temperature of 190 C for approximately 60 minutes.

Spider Plate (TM)

Spider Plate (TM), a highly durable, special plate with a web-like mesh, helps to suppress water vapor explosion and reduce hair damage while conditioning shiny hair quickly.

Comparison video of an ordinary plate and Spider Plate (TM): https://youtu.be/BGj9t2LCBYo

Rechargeable via USB type C

SUMATONA Smart Mini can be charged by a mobile battery.

Equipped with safety features

The product automatically turns off after approximately 10 minutes of power on and will not turn on when locked.

Product Overview

Name: SUMATONA Smart Mini

Color: white/black

Price: 14,300 yen each (tax included)

Sales site: SUMATONA official online store

https://www.sumatona.co.jp/

Specifications

Size: approx. 100 x 80 x 24 mm-18mm

Weight: Approx. 132g

Accessories: USB charging cord (1m), heat-resistant pouch, Type-C terminal for connecting the main unit

SOURCE SUMATONA Ltd.