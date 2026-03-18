Sumitomo Corporation do Brasil and Cemvita Partner to Integrate production of Bio-Methane and Bio-Oil, a precursor of SAF in Brazil

SAO PAULO and HOUSTON, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumitomo Corporation do Brasil and Cemvita, Inc. today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on integrated bio-methane (Renewable Natural Gas, RNG) and renewable bio-oil (FermOil™) projects in Brazil. The partnership is focused on accelerating the deployment of low-carbon, waste-based fuels and strengthening Brazil's position as a global hub for the circular bioeconomy.

Moji Karimi, CEO of Cemvita, and Takamasa Ueda, Senior Director at Sumitomo Corporation do Brasil

Under the MOU, the companies will jointly evaluate the integration of Cemvita's renewable bio-oil technology with RNG production at an initial facility in Brazil. The collaboration will assess approximately five waste and by-product feedstocks for their suitability to produce both RNG and renewable bio-oil, with the goal of maximizing carbon efficiency, operational synergies, and project economics. The parties will also explore opportunities to scale this integrated model across additional facilities and projects identified by both organizations.

"This partnership reflects how we think about the future of bioenergy, not as single-product projects, but as integrated systems," said Moji Karimi, CEO of Cemvita. "By combining Cemvita's biotechnology platform with Sumitomo's global infrastructure capabilities and market access, we can unlock higher-value, lower-carbon outcomes from waste streams and accelerate commercialization in Brazil."

"RNG is one of the strategic commodities Sumitomo Corporation is focused on globally, and we see Brazil as a critical location for long-term biofuel supply," said Takamasa Ueda, Senior Director, Sumitomo Corporation do Brasil. "Integrating Cemvita's bio-oil technology with RNG projects creates strong operational and economic synergies. It allows us to increase the supply of waste-based bio-oil for sustainable aviation fuel while producing RNG in parallel. This kind of integrated approach is essential to overcoming the complexity of biofuel projects and scaling them responsibly."

"As an agribusiness powerhouse, Brazil is one of the largest generators of agri-food residues and side streams globally, which if not properly harnessed, can result in environmental damage and increased disposal costs," said João Simões, Director of Energy Innovation Initiative at Sumitomo Corporation do Brasil. "By integrating the production of bio-oil, a precursor of SAF, and RNG under the same biorefinery, we'll be able to improve the economics of both products, resulting in benefits for both residue generators and SAF/RNG consumers."

The partnership will be governed by a Joint Steering Committee responsible for oversight, milestone tracking, and risk management. Key outputs will include a commercial and technical roadmap targeting 2026 execution, and a final integrated assessment report.

About Sumitomo Corporation do Brasil

Established in 1955, Sumitomo Corporation do Brasil (SCBR) is a subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation, an integrated trading company with a strong global network comprising 125 offices in 63 countries and regions. The Sumitomo Corporation Group consists of approximately 500 companies and 80,000 employees on a consolidated basis. The Group's business activities are spread across nine groups: Steel, Automotive, Transportation & Construction Systems, Diverse Urban Development, Media & Digital, Lifestyle Business, Mineral Resources, Chemicals Solutions and Energy Transformation Business. Sumitomo Corporation is committed to creating greater value for society under the corporate message of "Enriching lives and the world," based on Sumitomo's business philosophy passed down for over 400 years.

About Cemvita

Cemvita uses synthetic biology to turn carbon waste into high-value sustainable oils and critical inputs for sectors like aviation, agriculture, personal care, and industrial manufacturing. By expanding the range of feedstocks that can be used in biomanufacturing, Cemvita is helping build a more resilient, circular bioeconomy. We work with leading global partners to deploy technology that cuts carbon at the source and scales into real infrastructure. Learn more at https://www.cemvita.com

SOURCE Sumitomo Corporation do Brasil S.A.