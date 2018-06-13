Summary From Hexagon's Capital Markets Day 2018

Hexagon AB, a global leader in digital solutions, today held a Capital Markets Day in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. President and CEO Ola Rollén and other members of Group Management gave an update on Hexagon's growth opportunities and strategy.



Ola Rollén presented Hexagon's Autonomous Connected Ecosystem (ACE) strategy – the delivery of industry-specific solutions that leverage sensing technologies and software from the various divisions, and data orchestration to create smart digital realities, where data is connected seamlessly through the convergence of the physical world with the digital, and intelligence is built in to all processes.



Claudio Simao, Hexagon's Chief Technology Officer, presented Xalt - the powerful framework behind ACE which enables the customer's ability to fully leverage IoT data. Xalt's framework leverages disruptive technologies that address the critical IoT points of leverage: enterprise integration, cloud orchestration, data visualisation, built-in mobility, intelligent edge connectivity and artificial intelligence (AI). The vision is to ultimately underpin all of Hexagon's solutions with Xalt.



Ben Maslen, Hexagon's Chief Strategy Officer, presented the M&A strategy and how it supports the broader ACE initiative - where Hexagon pulls together technologies to create SMART X solutions. The focus remains on filling technology gaps and leveraging synergies across the group.



Robert Belkic, Hexagon's Chief Financial Officer, presented Hexagon's strong financial position and highlighted the ongoing shift in business model towards more software and solutions. The five-year financial plan, introduced at the Capital Markets Day in 2016, was reiterated and Hexagon remains on track to achieve the targets.



The presentations from the Capital Markets Day will be available on demand within a short time at hexagon.com.



