Summary Notice of Pendency of Class Action for All Purchasers and Acquirers of Mylan N.V. or Mylan Inc. Common Stock

SEATTLE, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

In re Mylan N.V. Securities Litigation Case No. 1:16-CV-07926 (JPO)

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION

TO: All purchasers and acquirers of Mylan N.V. or Mylan Inc. Common Stock during the period from February 21, 2012 through and including May 24, 2019 (the "Class Period").

Excluded from the Class are the Defendants, officers and directors of Mylan N.V. or Mylan Inc. and members of their immediate families and their legal representatives, heirs, successors or assigns, and any entity in which Defendants have or had a controlling interest.

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY AND IN ITS ENTIRETY. YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY PROCEEDINGS IN THIS ACTION.

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York (the "Court"), entered April 6, 2020, certifying the above action as a Class Action (the "Action"). This Action has not been settled and continues to be litigated. Accordingly, no claim form needs to be filed at this time.

If you are a member of the Class, your rights are affected by this Action and you may have the right to participate in any recovery. You also have the right to exclude yourself from the Class in accordance with the directions set forth in a more detailed Notice of Pendency of Class Action, which is available on the settlement website, www.mylansecuritieslitigation.com. That Notice of Pendency of Class Action describes the Class Action and your rights with respect thereto.

If you have not received a Postcard Notice by mail, please contact us in writing:

Mylan Securities Litigation

c/o JND Legal Administration

PO Box 91375

Seattle, WA 98111

[email protected]

www.mylansecuritieslitigation.com

Telephone: 1-888-383-0351

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice, may be made to Class Counsel:

Jeremy Lieberman

POMERANTZ LLP

600 Third Avenue, 20th Floor

New York, New York 10016

Telephone: 212-661-1100

Facsimile: 212-661-8665

For questions, visit www.mylansecuritieslitigation.com or call toll-free at 1-888-383-0351.

Inquiries should NOT be directed to the court, the clerk's office, the Defendants, or Defendants' counsel.

By Order of the Court

SOURCE JND Legal Administration