Summary Notice of Pendency of Class Action Involving all Individuals and Entities that Purchased or Otherwise Acquired Wynn Resorts Securities between March 28, 2016 and February 12, 2018

News provided by

Pomerantz LLP

08 Dec, 2023, 08:45 ET

SEATTLE, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
DISTRICT OF NEVADA

 

JOHN V. FERRIS and JOANN M. FERRIS,
Individually and on Behalf of All Others
Similarly Situated,

                    Plaintiffs,

v.

WYNN RESORTS LIMITED, STEPHEN A.
WYNN, CRAIG SCOTT BILLINGS,
STEPHEN COOTEY, MATTHEW O.
MADDOX, JOHN J. HAGENBUCH,
ROBERT J. MILLER, PATRICIA
MULROY, CLARK T. RANDT JR., ALVIN
V. SHOEMAKER, KIMMARIE SINATRA,
DANIEL B. WAYSON, JAY L. JOHNSON,
RAY R. IRANI, and J. EDWARD VIRTUE,

              Defendants.

Case No. 2:18-CV-00479-APG-DJA 

 

 

 

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION

TO:     All individuals and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Wynn Resorts securities between March 28, 2016 and February 12, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"), and who were damaged thereby. 

Excluded from the Class are Defendants, the officers and directors of the Company at all relevant times, members of their immediate families and their legal representatives, heirs, successors, or assigns, and any entity in which Defendants have or had a controlling interest.

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY AND IN ITS ENTIRETY.
YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY PROCEEDINGS IN THIS ACTION.

This Notice is being sent pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the District of Nevada (the "Court").  This Action has not been settled and continues to be litigated.  No claim form need be filed at this time.

This Notice is not an expression of any opinion by the Court with respect to the merits of the claims or the defenses asserted in the Action. This Notice is merely to advise you of the pendency of this Action and of your rights therein.

If you are a member of the Class, your rights are affected by this Action, and you may have the right to participate in any recovery.  You also have the right to exclude yourself from the Class by March 7, 2024 in accordance with the directions set forth in the Notice, which is available at www.WynnSecuritiesLitigation.com or by writing the Notice Administrator at: Ferris, et al. v. Wynn Resorts, Limited et al., c/o JND Legal Administration, PO Box 91471, Seattle, WA 98111. Inquiries other than requests for notice may be made to Class Counsel: 

Jeremy A. Lieberman
Murielle J. Steven Walsh
POMERANTZ LLP
600 Third Avenue, 20th Floor
New York, New York 10016
(212) 661-1100

For further questions, visit www.WynnSecuritiesLitigation.com.

PLEASE DO NOT CALL OR WRITE THE COURT OR THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK FOR INFORMATION OR ADVICE.

BY ORDER OF THE COURT
United States District Court
District of Nevada

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Also from this source

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Dollar General Corporation - DG

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Dollar General Corporation - DG

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Dollar General Corporation ("Dollar General" or the "Company") (NYSE: DG). Such...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. - TRDA

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. - TRDA

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. ("Entrada" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TRDA). Such...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Legal Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.