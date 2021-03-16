Summer 2021 Arrives Early With The Launch Of Red Bull® Summer Edition Dragon Fruit

Red Bull Summer Edition Dragon Fruit offers the wiiings of Red Bull with a special summer taste. Previous Summer Edition tastes have included Watermelon, Beach Breeze and Coconut Berry. The Summer 2021 Edition was inspired by the unique looking yet delicious exotic fruit known as Dragon Fruit or Pitaya depending on where your travels take you. A great accompaniment to any adventure beyond the ordinary and all summer activities.

Summer is about adventure, and all fun adventures begin with the thirst for something new. When you crack open a cold can of Red Bull Summer Edition and experience your first taste, expect a burst of red berries with a hint of plum and notes of florals. The drink's bright magenta color looks gorgeous when paired with a summer mocktail, a delicious addition to any BBQ get-together or outdoor adventures.

Red Bull Summer Edition Dragon Fruit is available in 8.4 fl oz and 12 fl oz cans in matte green to be easily identified within the rainbow of colors offered in the Editions line. This taste will be made available for purchase beginning March 29 in Walmart and will be available nationwide starting April 26 while supplies last. Visit https://www.redbull.com/us-en/energydrink/red-bull-summer-edition to learn more and Red Bull Content Pool for additional photo assets.

About Red Bull

Red Bull Energy Drink is available in over 170 countries worldwide and 7.9 billion cans of Red Bull were consumed last year, 3 billion of those in the U.S. alone. Red Bull Energy Drink's signature 8.4 fl oz can contains 80 mg of caffeine, about the same amount as in a home-brewed cup of coffee. For more information, visit energydrink-us.redbull.com.

