SUMMER 2026 HEATS UP WITH THE FIRST-EVER ALAN JACKSON'S 5 O'CLOCK SOMEWHERE FEST

A Destination Event Blending World-Class Music, Coastal Culture, and Elevated Hospitality

Inaugural Lineup Includes Ella Langley, Old Dominion, Jimmy Buffett's Coral Reefer Band, and More!

EVENT SET FOR JUNE 12-13 IN WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA

Presale Registration Opens Today at 5oclocksomewherefest.com

High resolution approved logos, artwork and artist images to accompany media stories available HERE

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Country music icon Alan Jackson is spearheading a new one-of-a-kind festival experience in the Sunshine State – the first-ever Alan Jackson's Five O'Clock Somewhere Fest! The inaugural, multi-day event blending world-class music, coastal culture, and elevated hospitality will take place June 12-13 at The Palm Beaches Waterfront Commons in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Alan Jackson's 5 O'Clock Somewhere Fest June 12-13

Ella Langley, Old Dominion and Jimmy Buffet's Coral Reefer Band lead the festival's star-packed performance lineup, which also includes Dylan Scott, Clint Black, Shenandoah, John Anderson, Rodney Atkins, Jammy Buffet (a Jimmy Buffett Tribute), Allen Stone and more. Comedian Dusty Slay and JD Spradlin of Sirius XM's Radio Margaritaville will host the event.

Festival originator Jackson played a direct role in its creation and conceptualization. "I've gotten to enjoy so many experiences at my concerts over the years," he says. "I'm not touring any more, but I like the idea of still being able to give people an opportunity to have a 'Good Time' and enjoy some great country music while they do," he adds, invoking the spirit of another hit from his career. Jackson is excited to welcome fans to Five O'Clock Somewhere Fest as he launches the event…and he'll mark the end of his touring career in late June at a sold-out stadium concert in Nashville.

The festival goal is to capture the vibe of the triple-platinum, CMA and ACM Award winning song that spent more than two months at the top of the charts in the Summer of 2003. The popularity of "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere" has endured ever since, as people far-and-wide continue to embrace its carefree attitude and celebratory vibe.

The festival's first-year location not only reflects all that – it's the region where Jackson filmed the classic music video for the song and where he once had a home, enjoying the area's coastal lifestyle, boating culture, and vibrant community that makes South Florida unique.

"After 15 years of working with Alan, I've seen how much the beach lifestyle and that 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' mindset mean to him," says longtime Alan Jackson Tour Manager and Peachtree Entertainment's CEO Nathan Baugh. "It's not just a song – it's how he lives. This festival is a natural extension of that. At Peachtree, we focus on creating real, memorable experiences, and this one is special because it's rooted in Alan's story and a place he's always loved."

"Today's travelers are increasingly planning trips around signature events, and Alan Jackson's 5 O'Clock Somewhere Fest is a perfect example of how music and place can come together to create an unforgettable experience," says Milton Segarra, CDME, president and CEO of Discover The Palm Beaches, the tourism marketing organization for Palm Beach County. "This festival captures the laid-back spirit and coastal warmth that define our destination. We invite attendees to stay longer, explore more, and embrace The Palm Beaches lifestyle embodied by this signature event."

As part of its commitment to fans, Alan Jackson's 5 O'Clock Somewhere Fest has partnered with StubHub to introduce a safe and secure fan-to-fan ticket exchange, giving fans access to sold-out ticket types and the ability to purchase verified tickets directly through the official platform if plans change. Tickets, festival information, and presale details are available at 5oclocksomewherefest.com, with all tickets going on sale Friday, March 27. The festival will also offer a range of VIP experiences, including elevated chef-curated food and beverage offerings, dedicated entrances, air-conditioned spaces, and premium platform viewing options, with more details to be announced.

Alan Jackson's 5 O'Clock Somewhere Fest is destined to become an annual event worthy of the Country Music Hall of Famer's own past touring career and the musical legacy that's made him the revered icon he is. This new event that bears his name is the perfect opportunity for anyone who needs a little time off to "just call it a day" and "pour something tall and strong"…and will be for years to come.

ABOUT PEACHTREE ENTERTAINMENT:

Peachtree Entertainment is a nationally acclaimed concert promoter committed to spotlighting rising talent. With over 15 years of expertise in the music industry, Peachtree Entertainment has earned its reputation as a leader and innovator in live music. As pioneers in identifying and nurturing new talent, Peachtree Entertainment has played a key role in launching the touring careers of artists like Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Luke Bryan, Ella Langley, and many more. Beyond tours, Peachtree's outdoor event portfolio features iconic gatherings such as Rock The South, Rock The Country, Live At The Station, Bulls Bands & Barrels, Tailgate N' Tallboys, and Boots on the Bend among many others. Peachtree Entertainment is dedicated to shaping the national country music scene, continuing its legacy of significant influence and success. To learn more information about Peachtree Entertainment tours and events, click here, or follow on Instagram or Facebook.

ABOUT DISCOVER THE PALM BEACHES:

Discover Palm Beach County Inc. dba Discover The Palm Beaches (DTPB) serves as Palm Beach County's travel planning resource for domestic and international visitors. As the official destination marketing organization charged with promoting Palm Beach County as a leisure travel and meetings destination, Discover The Palm Beaches plans and executes initiatives in a broad range of areas including sales, marketing, research, visitor services, and industry relations. The goal is to deliver the right message through the right medium to the right audience at the right time in order to increase visitation and economic impact in Palm Beach County. Discover The Palm Beaches is a private non-profit corporation that is funded primarily by the collection of a "bed tax" paid by lodging guests for short-term stays in Palm Beach County.

SOURCE Peachtree Entertainment