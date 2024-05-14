Summer at Taos Ski Valley Delivers Mountain Adventures with Immersive Packages

New mountain bikes experience, personalized lodging packages,

and packed events calendar promise adventure, relaxation, connection, and fun

TAOS SKI VALLEY, N.M., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer Taos Ski Valley offers a variety of mountain adventures, spa experiences, dining, and lodging packages for guests of all ability levels and interests. With activities ranging from via ferrata, to mountain biking, to pickleball, to arts & culture immersions, Taos' unique experiences couple the resort's signature mountain hospitality with an unrivaled selection of activities designed to pique visitors' interests, invigorate their senses, and make lasting memories.

With its robust summer programming, Taos Ski Valley invites guests to reconnect with nature, themselves, their loved ones, and the traditions and culture of the area, and find respite and relaxation in the cool mountain air while exploring the natural pace of their surroundings.

This year, for the first time ever, Winter 2025 season pass holders will also receive a complimentary or significantly discounted Summer 2024 pass for summer access to lift-served mountain biking and scenic lift rides. This new perk further demonstrates Taos' focus on delivering the best value possible for local residents and visitors alike.

Below are some of the new and returning summer offerings and events in 2024; for a full list of things to do, visit www.skitaos.com.

New for Summer 2024

Blake Elevated Experiences Reimagined – To truly experience the best of what Taos Ski Valley has to offer, The Blake at Taos Ski valley has created a new four-day, three-night immersive package. With the help of The Blake Guest Experience Team, guests will design a personalized itinerary, selecting from a list of daily offerings. Options include mountain recreation such as biking, a via ferrata experience, fly fishing, and hiking; cultural offerings ranging from visits to the Taos Pueblo UNESCO World Heritage Site, to tours of The Blake's private art collection, and trips into historic downtown Taos ; and spa and wellness selections including yoga and spa treatments. Most meals are included at the resort's signature on-site and on-mountain restaurants. From the planning phase through the duration of the trip, The Blake Guest Experience Team will accommodate each visitor's perfect stay. The Blake Elevated Experiences start at $2,995 for two people; each additional participant is $995 , not including lodging.

The Blake will also offer its curated experiences for kids ages five and older. The children's programming features full-day, supervised activities – spending the morning outdoors hiking and exploring, followed by lunch and an afternoon of arts and crafts. Some of the adult activities are available to kids as well, including the cultural tours, mountain biking (ages six and up), and the via ferrata (ages 12 and up); the Blake Guest Experience Team can assist guests in arranging the perfect stay for each member of the family. New All-Level Mountain Bike Lessons – Taos Ski Valley's dynamic terrain offers plenty of variety for beginner and experienced riders, including new trails, faster lift access and – coming soon – a skills park for kids. Visitors who are interested in lessons can select Taos' new Mountain Biking 101 lesson for beginners, which includes a lift ticket, lesson, and rental equipment; or an Intermediate to Advanced Bike Lesson.

Festivals & Events

Back by popular demand, the 12 Weeks of Taos is a line-up of free activities for visitors and locals from July 4 – September 22 . Free weekend activities will include outdoor yoga on the plaza, movie screenings, photo scavenger hunts, live music, fly fishing tutorials, and more. A full list of events can be found at www.skitaos.com/calendar.

Favorite Summer Activities

The Via Ferrata Climbing Tour is situated at 11,500 feet at the heart of the legendary Kachina Peak. It features beginner through advanced climbing route challenges, a 100-foot skybridge, and a double-cable catwalk. Novice climbers can experience the thrill of the sport while comfortably clipped into secure cables under the supervision of a guide, progressing to vertical terrain with spectacular views of the Rio Hondo and Wheeler Peak Wilderness. Along the way, guides will share information and stories about the history, culture, and natural environment that make Taos Ski Valley so unique.

Taos Ski Valley and The Blake Hotel open for the summer 2024 season with limited capacity on May 23, with full operations resuming in June.

About Taos Ski Valley

Nestled among the highest peaks of New Mexico's Sangre de Cristo mountains, Taos Ski Valley is a year-round destination that delivers a pure mountain experience. Independently owned and operated, Taos Ski Valley strives to be better, not bigger. Whether skiing, riding, hiking, biking, or more, visitors of Taos Ski Valley are invigorated by the spirit of the outdoors.

Taos Ski Valley is the world's only Certified B Corporation® ski resort, making it a leader in the global movement for an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative society. Its commitment to protecting the environment is demonstrated by its effort to become a CarbonNeutral® certified business since 2021 and its goal to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2030.

Taos Ski Valley is proud to participate in the Mountain Collective and Ikon Pass programs, to earn Outside Magazine's #1 mountain resort ranking, and to be a Fast Company 2023 Most Innovative Company. To learn more about Taos Ski Valley, visit www.skitaos.com

