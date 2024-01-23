Summer Discovery Unveils Exciting New Lineup for Pre-College & Gifted Students in 2024

15 university campus options in the US and abroad, plus over 300 course options designed for student growth, academic excellence, career path discovery, and college preparedness

ROSLYN, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer Discovery, the global leader in pre-college programs for nearly six decades, announces its highly-anticipated program and university campus lineup for the summer of 2024. With more university campus and date options, new academic and career-focused programs, and an extensive selection of immersive hands-on courses spanning many subjects and disciplines, Summer Discovery continues to lead the way in providing unparalleled summer educational experiences that prepare students for success both in the classroom and in preparation for college.

Summer Discovery's program portfolio has expanded with the addition of two new top-tier programs:

Dartmouth College Summer Scholars Program: Summer Discovery has partnered with Dartmouth, a distinguished Ivy League university and one of the premier academic institutions in the world, to offer summer programs with Ivy League instructors, small class sizes, and rigorous academics through its renowned Geisel School of Medicine, Thayer School of Engineering, Guarini School of Graduate and Advanced Sciences, and Tuck School of Business. The diverse lineup of courses range from business and STEM to humanities and social science. Students will participate in interactive academies delving into real-world challenges such Health Geography, Ethics and Aesthetics in the Age of ChatGPT and Data Science and more. There are over 14 areas to study.

Real Madrid Graduate School Universidad Europea: With this partnership, Summer Discovery offers students the unique opportunity to learn from the business and transformation model of Real Madrid C.F., visit headquarters, and meet directors of the club through its Global Sports Management program with Real Madrid Graduate School Universidad Europea. In addition to several arena visits, students will have the opportunity to engage in courses including Introduction to the Sports Industry, Context of European Football, Stadium & Arena Management, Digital Transformation of Sports, as well as case studies on esports & the Olympic Games.

These new partnerships enable Summer Discovery to offer programs at 15 top tier universities from UCLA, the company's longest-standing university partner, University of Michigan, and University of Texas, Austin to global campuses including University of Cambridge, underscoring Summer Discovery's commitment to providing more than 10,000 students with diverse and exceptional experiences every summer. The complete lineup of programs can be found here .

All Summer Discovery programs are aimed at sparking curiosity, fostering personal growth, and preparing students for future success. Featuring over 300 courses, Summer Discovery's best-in-class curriculum offers education in business, entrepreneurship, medicine, law, psychology, leadership, arts, fashion, STEM, and more, ensuring that every student discovers the perfect fit for their interests and aspirations.

"Our commitment to providing exceptional pre-college programs continues as we enter our 57th year and remain at the forefront of what we do," said Adriane Thorpe, Chief Executive Officer of Summer Discovery. "The 2024 lineup reflects our dedication to fostering transformative summer programs and experiences to students around the world."

For nearly six decades, parents have trusted Summer Discovery to provide a safe, enriching summer experience for their children. Having cared for more than 100,000 students over the last five decades, Summer Discovery's commitment to excellence unlocks the unique potential within each student.

"There is just no better way to prepare your student for university success and the college application process than to help them discover and deepen their academic and possible future career passion," Thorpe continued.

As the new year unfolds, Summer Discovery encourages families to plan ahead for a summer brimming with exploration, learning, and growth. Given the high demand for programs, securing a spot early ensures access to the best opportunities, as courses and space can be limited. Registration is open now for Summer 2024. For more information and to apply, please visit summerdiscovery.com .

About Summer Discovery

For nearly six decades, Summer Discovery has been the leader in delivering unparalleled summer experiences to over 100,000 students worldwide. Summer Discovery's programs are designed to accelerate college preparedness and balance immersive and hands-on academic programming with off campus adventures and city exploration. Summer Discovery and Summer Discovery Institute for the Gifted are the largest providers of pre-college, enrichment, and gifted summer programs and experiences for students spanning grades one through twelve. Summer Discovery offers students across the globe an unrivaled summer experience with access to world-class academics, interactive enrichment courses, socialization, and the ability to explore their interests and build essential life skills outside the classroom, with programming both on and off campus. With over 300 courses, 15 prestigious college campuses, and the most experienced, visionary, and talented leadership team in the pre-college field, Summer Discovery has successfully crafted best-in-class programs and curriculums enabling each student to customize their summer. With a commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety, Summer Discovery is a trusted choice for elite universities, educators, parents, and students alike. Summer Discovery is a Verlinvest portfolio business. To learn more, visit Summer Discovery online at summerdiscovery.com , or follow Summer Discovery on Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

