Summer Entertainment in Vegas is Stacked, From Chart-Topping Divas to Throwback Acts and More

Jun 28, 2024, 14:39 ET
The Season Will Deliver an Impressive Lineup of Exciting Entertainment
LAS VEGAS, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas has long been synonymous with entertainment, offering headlining residencies from global superstars, tour stops from today's top acts and comedy sets from the best comics in the game. Spectacular shows can be found year-round, but the entertainment landscape heats up even more during summer.
To mark the season of sensational entertainment, Visit Las Vegas has debuted its Alive in Vegas campaign. Here in Vegas, you don't just go for the show, you go for an experience—you go to feel alive. The artists featured in the campaign and playing the destination this summer season can be listened to with the LVCVA's Alive in Vegas Spotify playlist.
Here are some of the season's most anticipated shows, from a lineup of divas with powerhouse vocals to throwback shows and more.
Chart-Topping Divas
The leading ladies of the music industry—representing country, pop and more—take the stage up and down the Strip, in both headlining residencies and highly anticipated concerts.
- Lady Gaga continues her LADY GAGA: JAZZ & PIANO residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM on select dates through Saturday, July 6.
- Mariah Carey continues her Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM on select dates from Friday, July 26 through Saturday, Aug. 10.
- Shania Twain continues her COME ON OVER – The Las Vegas Residency – All the Hits! run at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on select dates from Friday, Aug. 23 through Saturday, Sept. 7.
- P!nk brings her Summer Carnival tour back to Allegiant Stadium for a second time—with special guest Sheryl Crow—on Friday, Sept. 13.
'90s Throwbacks
The '90s are back in a big way, and Vegas has taken notice with several nostalgic residencies and concerts.
- Garth Brooks continues his Garth Brooks/Plus One residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on select dates through Saturday, July 13.
- Blink-182 plays T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, July 3.
- Jodeci presents a brand-new residency at House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino on select dates from Friday, July 5 through Saturday, July 13.
- Gin Blossoms play The International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on Saturday, July 6.
- Missy Elliot plays T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, July 13.
- Jewel and Melissa Etheridge play Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort on Wednesday, July 24.
- Jane's Addiction and Love and Rockets play BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 9.
- Boyz II Men perform at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 23 and Saturday, Aug. 24, as well as Friday, Aug. 30 and Saturday, Aug. 31.
- Babyface continues his residency at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort on Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sunday, Sept. 1.
- Hootie & The Blowfish play BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 23 and Saturday, Aug. 24.
- Bush plays Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Country Music
Cowboy boots and Stetsons aren't just for when the rodeo is in town in Las Vegas, as the summer entertainment calendar features some of country's most popular acts.
- Brett Young plays Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 2.
- Morgan Wallen plays a special, two-night engagement at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 8 (featuring opener Jelly Roll) and Friday, Aug. 9 (featuring opener Bailey Zimmerman).
- Chris Young plays Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 10.
- Carrie Underwood continues her REFLECTION residency at Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas on select dates from Wednesday, Aug. 14 through Saturday, Aug. 24.
Women in the Comedy Scene
Stand-up comedy has long been known as an industry dominated by men, but some of its brightest women stars are taking the mic in Vegas.
- Whitney Cummings performs at The Mirage Theatre at The Mirage Hotel & Casino on Saturday, July 6.
- Nikki Glaser performs at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20.
- Anjelah Johnson-Reyes performs at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on Saturday, July 27.
- Chelsea Handler becomes the first woman to hold a Strip comedy residency at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 1.
- Cristela Alonzo performs at The International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on Sunday, Sept. 15.
- Girls Gotta Eat podcast duo Ashley and Rayna perform at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 21.
For a full listing of summer entertainment, visit the LVCVA Newsroom. For more information on entertainment in Las Vegas, go to www.VisitLasVegas.com.
