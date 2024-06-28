Summer Entertainment in Vegas is Stacked, From Chart-Topping Divas to Throwback Acts and More

The Season Will Deliver an Impressive Lineup of Exciting Entertainment

LAS VEGAS, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas has long been synonymous with entertainment, offering headlining residencies from global superstars, tour stops from today's top acts and comedy sets from the best comics in the game. Spectacular shows can be found year-round, but the entertainment landscape heats up even more during summer.

To mark the season of sensational entertainment, Visit Las Vegas has debuted its Alive in Vegas campaign. Here in Vegas, you don't just go for the show, you go for an experience—you go to feel alive. The artists featured in the campaign and playing the destination this summer season can be listened to with the LVCVA's Alive in Vegas Spotify playlist.

Here are some of the season's most anticipated shows, from a lineup of divas with powerhouse vocals to throwback shows and more.

Chart-Topping Divas

The leading ladies of the music industry—representing country, pop and more—take the stage up and down the Strip, in both headlining residencies and highly anticipated concerts.

Lady Gaga continues her LADY GAGA: JAZZ & PIANO residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM on select dates through Saturday, July 6 .





continues her LADY GAGA: JAZZ & PIANO residency at at on select dates through . Mariah Carey continues her Mariah Carey : The Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM on select dates from Friday, July 26 through Saturday, Aug. 10 .





continues her : The Celebration of Mimi Live in residency at at on select dates from through . Shania Twain continues her COME ON OVER – The Las Vegas Residency – All the Hits! run at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on select dates from Friday, Aug. 23 through Saturday, Sept. 7 .





continues her COME ON OVER – The Las Vegas Residency – All the Hits! run at at on select dates from through . P!nk brings her Summer Carnival tour back to Allegiant Stadium for a second time—with special guest Sheryl Crow —on Friday, Sept. 13 .

'90s Throwbacks

The '90s are back in a big way, and Vegas has taken notice with several nostalgic residencies and concerts.

Country Music

Cowboy boots and Stetsons aren't just for when the rodeo is in town in Las Vegas, as the summer entertainment calendar features some of country's most popular acts.

Women in the Comedy Scene

Stand-up comedy has long been known as an industry dominated by men, but some of its brightest women stars are taking the mic in Vegas.

For a full listing of summer entertainment, visit the LVCVA Newsroom. For more information on entertainment in Las Vegas, go to www.VisitLasVegas.com.

