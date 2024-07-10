SUMMER IS SERVED AT DIG WITH NEW BBQ MENU

DIG is swinging into summer with limited-time menu items and a pickleball event

NEW YORK, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DIG, a fast-casual restaurant serving seasonal, scratch-cooked comfort food, is rolling out a new limited-time summer barbecue-inspired menu, available today through Sept. 17.

DIG's summer menu features new sandwiches and sides reminiscent of backyard cookouts, beach days and picnics in the park. Pricing varies by market, with sandwich prices starting at $9.80-$10.50 and sides priced at $4.75. Menu items include:

BBQ Crispy Chicken Sandwich – Charred chicken topped with house-made BBQ sauce.

– Charred chicken topped with house-made BBQ sauce. BBQ Crispy Tofu Sandwich – Crispy tofu topped with house-made BBQ sauce.

– Crispy tofu topped with house-made BBQ sauce. Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich – Crispy baked chicken thigh served atop picnic slaw with dill pickles and house-made Nashville hot sauce on a potato bun.

– Crispy baked chicken thigh served atop picnic slaw with dill pickles and house-made hot sauce on a potato bun. Nashville Hot Crispy Tofu Sandwich – Crispy tofu served atop picnic slaw with dill pickles and house-made Nashville hot sauce on a potato bun.

– Crispy tofu served atop picnic slaw with dill pickles and house-made hot sauce on a potato bun. Roasted Street Corn – Roasted corn with green cabbage, grated Parmesan cheese, peppers, lime, cilantro and chili.

– Roasted corn with green cabbage, grated Parmesan cheese, peppers, lime, cilantro and chili. Picnic Slaw – Shredded cabbage and carrots with a creamy coleslaw dressing.

"Since summer is the season of outdoor gatherings, we wanted to provide a menu that offers diverse flavors and protein options to enjoy for any occasion," said Jessica Serrano, DIG chief marketing officer. "Our guests have raved about our Crispy Chicken Sandwich, and our new seasonal spin on it will allow them to enjoy a taste of summer wherever they are, even if they're just grabbing a workday lunch or dinner."

DIG is offering New Yorkers a chance to try the new menu at an open-play event with NYC Pickleball on Friday, July 12, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Goodland Pickleball in Brooklyn. DIG will offer free lessons and court time, in addition to serving up samples of the new menu items. Participants can register for the event at diginn.com/nyc-pickleball.

To learn more about the new menu and the pickleball event and find nearby DIG locations, visit diginn.com.

About DIG

DIG is a fast-casual restaurant focused on elevating home cooking, doing things right and building a business around good food and great people. The brand serves seasonal, scratch-cooked plates, salads, sides and take-home family dinners in its more than 30 locations across the Northeast, with plans for expansion. DIG is committed to sourcing, cooking and serving delicious, made-to-order, seasonal dishes that are prepared by a chef and culinary team in each restaurant daily. For more information, visit diginn.com and follow on Instagram @diginn.

