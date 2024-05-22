SUMMER JUST GOT SWEETER WITH NOTHING BUNDT CAKES' NEW 'TASTE OF SUMMER' COLLECTION

Brand's largest seasonal lineup ever features 6 limited-time flavors

DALLAS, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nothing Bundt Cakes, the nation's largest specialty cake company, is sweetening summer with the launch of its first-ever seasonal flavor lineup. The Taste of Summer Collection features a total of six flavors, including new limited-time pop-ups and returning fan-favorite options, making it the brand's largest summer release in its 27-year history.

The two-week pop-up flavors and seasonal Featured Flavors will roll out now through August and include:

Churro Dulce de Leche Pop-Up ( May 27 ) A Bundt Cakes nod to the Mexican classic, this delightful cinnamon spice cake is coated and topped with cinnamon sugar and filled with luscious dulce de leche. Available in personal-sized Bundtlets.

( ) A Bundt Cakes nod to the Mexican classic, this delightful cinnamon spice cake is coated and topped with cinnamon sugar and filled with luscious dulce de leche. Available in personal-sized Bundtlets. Key Lime Featured Flavor (June 10): This sweet and tart twist on a citrusy summer classic is perfect for savoring summer. Available in all cake sizes.

(June 10): This sweet and tart twist on a citrusy summer classic is perfect for savoring summer. Available in all cake sizes. Almond Wedding Bliss Pop-Up ( July 1 ): Delicate white cake is baked with blissful almond flavor and topped with a sweet crunch of sprinkles. Available in personal-sized Bundtlets.

( ): Delicate white cake is baked with blissful almond flavor and topped with a sweet crunch of sprinkles. Available in personal-sized Bundtlets. Lemon Raspberry Featured Flavor ( July 15 ): A zesty lemon cake combined with raspberries creates the brand's most refreshing flavor. Available in all cake sizes.

( ): A zesty lemon cake combined with raspberries creates the brand's most refreshing flavor. Available in all cake sizes. Pineapple Upside Down Pop-Up ( July 22 ): This new twist on a classic is baked with pineapple juice, a succulent pineapple ring and cherry halves, then drizzled with decadent caramel sauce. Available in personal-sized Bundtlets.

"Our Taste of Summer Collection is a tribute to the joy and vibrancy of the season," said Nothing Bundt Cakes Vice President of Culinary Claire Jessen. "We drew inspiration from our guests, our bakery owners and even my personal favorite cake flavors to create recipes that capture the essence of summer in every bite. Summertime is the perfect opportunity to explore and try new flavors, and we hope our guests try them all while they can."

To wrap up the Taste of Summer Collection, Nothing Bundt Cakes is baking up a delicious partnership for its sixth and final pop-up flavor in August, promising a Crazy Good surprise that guests won't want to miss.

"Releasing a full collection of new and returning flavors throughout the summer – including a brand-new surprise flavor that is unlike anything we've ever done – represents our commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional experiences for our guests," said Nothing Bundt Cakes CEO Dolf Berle. "Our goal is to provide a delightful variety of flavor options to satisfy every summer craving and suit every celebration."

The Taste of Summer Collection will be available only while supplies last at all Nothing Bundt Cakes bakeries nationwide. To find the nearest bakery and order online for pickup or delivery, visit www.nothingbundtcakes.com.

About Nothing Bundt Cakes

Founded in 1997, Dallas-based Nothing Bundt Cakes is the nation's largest specialty cake company, with more than 590 franchised and corporate bakeries in 40-plus states and Canada and growing. Bakeries Bring the Joy™ by offering handcrafted Bundt Cakes for pickup or delivery in a variety of flavors and sizes, such as Bundtinis®, the brand's cupcake-sized Bundt Cakes, personal-sized Bundtlets and 8- and 10-inch Bundt Cakes, plus decorations and gift options for life's "just because" moments and special celebrations. Named Yelp's 2023 No. 2 Most Loved Brand, Nothing Bundt Cakes has also earned industry recognition that includes Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 List and Franchise Business Review's Franchise Hall of Fame. For more information about Nothing Bundt Cakes, visit https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com/franchise-opportunities/.

