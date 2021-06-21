Summer Kickoff: Goldfish Swim School Urges Families to Prioritize Water Safety After Pandemic-Gap in Swim Lessons

With the official kickoff of summer underway, Goldfish Swim School continues to encourage families to take the 'Safer Swimmer Pledge' and prioritize water safety as pools, beaches and lakes reopen, and children begin to dip their toes back in the water after a pandemic-gap in swim lessons. Due to restrictions brought on by the pandemic, many children have been out of swim lessons for some time, making it critical to brush up on water safety tips this summer.

Sadly, the summer months (May – August) account for two-thirds of annual childhood drowning incidents, according to Total Aquatics Programming data. Drowning can happen anywhere at any time, to anyone, but there are several water safety tips to help reduce the risk and keep families safe this summer.

GOLDFISH SWIM SCHOOL'S TOP WATER SAFETY TIPS:

Enroll in Swim Lessons: One of the best ways to protect your children against drowning this summer is to improve comfort level in the water and strengthen swimming capabilities through swim lessons, which can help reduce the risk of drowning by 88%.

One of the best ways to protect your children against drowning this summer is to improve comfort level in the water and strengthen swimming capabilities through swim lessons, which can help reduce the risk of drowning by 88%. Never Swim Alone : Teach your children to always have a buddy in the water – whether it be an adult or peer – at the beach, on vacation or at home.

: Teach your children to always have a buddy in the water – whether it be an adult or peer – at the beach, on vacation or at home. Wear a U.S. Coastguard-Approved Lifejacket: Having a proper floatation device is one of the easiest ways to increase safety in the water. Search for the United States Coast Guard approval on it and pay attention to proper fit in order to keep your child's head above water and allow for proper breathing.

Having a proper floatation device is one of the easiest ways to increase safety in the water. Search for the United States Coast Guard approval on it and pay attention to proper fit in order to keep your child's head above water and allow for proper breathing. Designate a Water Guardian : A Water Guardian's sole responsibility is to keep an eye on the swimmers. Vigilance is key – no chatting, no checking your phone, no distractions. Be sure to change guardians every 30 minutes to stay alert and refreshed.

: A Water Guardian's sole responsibility is to keep an eye on the swimmers. Vigilance is key – no chatting, no checking your phone, no distractions. Be sure to change guardians every 30 minutes to stay alert and refreshed. Play it Cool and Follow the Rules: Review rules together as a family before letting your kids loose to enjoy the water.

Review rules together as a family before letting your kids loose to enjoy the water. Seek out Bright Colored Swimwear: When shopping for summer swimwear, avoid colors that could blend in with the water and choose swimsuits with bright colors instead. They will stand out in the water and make it easier to spot a swimmer in need of help.

"It has been remarkable to see all the engagement surrounding our 'Safer Swimmer Pledge' campaign - this is the momentum we need to carry us into the summer months when drowning prevention becomes more important than ever," said Chris McCuiston, CEO and co-founder of Goldfish Swim School. "We owe a huge thank you to our partners: Speedo and its Philanthropic Sales Manager Cullen Jones; Dr. Molly O'Shea, official pediatrician of Goldfish Swim School; Ryan Murphy, brand ambassador, Olympic & World Champion Swimmer and dozens of ambassadors across the country. Not to mention our dedicated 115-plus schools and our incredible members who allow us to actualize our mission and commitment to water safety."

Goldfish Swim School's enrollment is on the rise – teaching more than 150,000 children each week how to be safer in and around the water. As demand continues, the brand is committed to going above and beyond to nurture a culture that provides a GOLDEN Experience!

"As a father who also has a passion for swimming, water safety, and a near-drowning victim, I have made it my life's mission to help combat the drowning epidemic plaguing the United States," said Jones. "As an Olympian, Ambassador for the USA Swimming Foundation, a Team member of Speedo, and a Partner of Goldfish Swim School, I am proud of the dedication of all three organizations towards making the sport and life skill of swimming inclusive for all."

With all schools committed to operating Safer. Stronger. Together. ™, Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children ages four months to 12 years, teaching children how to be safer in and around the water. Each school offers swim lessons and programs using a proprietary philosophy, The Science of SwimPlay®, to build life skills both in and out of the water using play-based learning in a fun and safe environment. Each school's number one focus and main priority is always the same – educating children on water safety while teaching them how to swim and respect the water.

"It's so important for families to prioritize water safety and talk about drowning prevention with their pediatrician," said Dr. Molly O'Shea. "Summer is the perfect time to enroll and begin year-round swim lessons. Learning to swim and then continuing to practice those skills year-round is the best way to reinforce drowning prevention skills and have fun at the same time!"

For more information on Goldfish Swim School, please visit https://www.goldfishswimschool.com/ .

About Goldfish Swim School

Founded by husband and wife team Chris and Jenny McCuiston, Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children ages four months to 12 years. Classes are offered by specially trained instructors in a safe, child-friendly and fun environment using their research-based philosophy called The Science of SwimPlay®. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, Goldfish Swim School was established in Birmingham, Michigan in 2006, and opened its first franchise location in 2009. Recently, the brand was recognized by Entrepreneur in its Franchise 500® ranking, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious List, and Inc. Magazine's Top 5000. Goldfish Swim School is currently in the process of expanding franchise opportunities throughout North America, with more than 115 schools open, and an additional 150+ in development in more than 30 states and Canada.

