Summer Road Trips Are Back. Mercury Shares Safety Tips Drivers Should Know Before Hitting the Road

From tire pressure to warning lights, small checks can make a big difference before a road trip

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer just around the corner, families across the country are preparing for road trips, vacations and weekend getaways. Before loading up the car and heading out, Mercury Insurance (NYSE/NYSE TX: MCY) is encouraging drivers to make sure their vehicles are ready for the demands of summer travel.

Long drives, high temperatures, and increased traffic can put extra strain on vehicles. Taking simple preventive steps before a trip can help reduce the risk of breakdowns, improve safety, and make for a smoother journey.

"Many of the problems that leave drivers stranded during the summer are preventable," said Justin Yoshizawa, Director of Product Management, at Mercury Insurance. "A quick inspection before you leave can help identify issues early and give you greater confidence that your vehicle is ready for the miles ahead."

Five Road Trip Readiness Checks Drivers Should Make Before Leaving

1. Check Tire Pressure and Tire Condition

Tires play a critical role in vehicle safety, especially during summer travel. Underinflated tires can overheat, wear unevenly, and increase the risk of a blowout.

Drivers should:

Check tire pressure when tires are cold

Inflate tires to the vehicle manufacturer's recommended pressure

Inspect tread depth and look for signs of uneven wear

Don't forget to check the spare tire

Properly inflated tires can also improve fuel efficiency and vehicle handling.

2. Pay Attention to Dashboard Warning Lights

That warning light you've been ignoring around town can become a bigger problem hundreds of miles from home.

Before a road trip, drivers should address any illuminated warning lights, particularly those related to:

Engine performance

Braking systems

Battery health

Tire pressure monitoring systems

Cooling systems

A quick visit to a trusted repair shop can help identify potential issues before they become costly roadside problems.

3. Test the Battery and Cooling System

Summer heat can be especially hard on batteries and engines.

Drivers should consider:

Having older batteries tested

Checking coolant levels

Looking for signs of leaks

Ensuring the air conditioning system is functioning properly

Overheating remains one of the most common causes of summer breakdowns, particularly during long-distance travel.

4. Pack an Emergency Kit

Even well-maintained vehicles can experience unexpected issues.

A basic roadside kit should include:

Water

Flashlight

Phone charger

First-aid supplies

Jumper cables

Basic tools

Emergency contact information

Families traveling with children should also pack extra snacks, medications, and weather-appropriate supplies.

5. Plan for the Journey, Not Just the Destination

Summer roads are often more crowded due to vacation travel, construction projects, and holiday traffic.

Drivers can improve safety by:

Mapping routes in advance

Allowing extra travel time

Taking regular breaks to avoid fatigue

Sharing driving responsibilities when possible

Monitoring weather conditions before departure

Summer Travel Starts with Preparation

According to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), drivers should inspect tires, batteries, fluid levels, belts and hoses before extended summer travel, as high temperatures can place additional stress on vehicle systems and increase the risk of breakdowns.

"Road trips create some of our best summer memories," Yoshizawa said. "Taking a little time to prepare your vehicle before you leave can help keep the focus on the adventure instead of dealing with avoidable problems along the way."

For more driving safety tips and insurance resources, visit Mercury Insurance's newsroom and consumer resource center.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4,200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

Media interested in receiving updates from Mercury can learn more at the Mercury Newsroom.

SOURCE Mercury Insurance