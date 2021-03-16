Summer Starts With Citrus: CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka And Sean "Diddy" Combs Launch An Early Summer Surprise With New Limited-Edition CÎROC Summer Citrus

CÎROC Summer Citrus is a full-bodied, gluten-free spirit made with vodka distilled from fine French grapes and infused with a blend of natural orange and citrus flavors. CÎROC Summer Citrus opens with a sun-kissed nose of juicy blood orange and tangy fresh-squeezed citrus with hints of lime zest, culminating in a velvety-smooth finish. The bottle is a stunning resemblance of the season's bright, vibrant colors and is the perfect drink to welcome sunnier days.

"Start your summer celebrations early with our new limited time offering, CÎROC Summer Citrus. The perfect complement to your summer celebrations with friends and family. Welcome to the Summer of Love," said Sean "Diddy" Combs.

CÎROC Summer Citrus will be making a splash all summer long! As a brand rooted in inspiring celebrations within the community and culture, this is just the beginning of what's to come this summer. Be sure to follow @CIROC and @Diddy to keep an eye out on how to keep the summer vibes going and celebrate the spirit of summer.

Try the rich, juicy citrus flavors of CÎROC Summer Citrus in an easy-to-make cocktail such as Citrus Sunrise or Summer Friday. It's bursting with vibrant flavor that can be enjoyed throughout the summer.

CÎROC CITRUS SUNRISE

An elegant, summery cocktail with flavors of citrus and a tart finish.

1.5 oz CÎROC Summer Citrus

3 oz Orange juice

1 oz Cranberry juice or Pomegranate juice

Glass : Highball or Rocks

Garnish : Orange Wedge

Instructions : Add the CÎROC Summer Citrus and orange juice into a highball or rocks glass filled with ice. Top off with Cranberry juice or Pomegranate juice and garnish.

CÎROC SUMMER FRIDAY

A fruity, yet simple cocktail with flavors of citrus, grapefruit and a tart finish.

1.5 oz CÎROC Summer Citrus

4 oz Grapefruit juice

Glass: Highball or rocks

Garnish : Grapefruit wedge

Direction: Add all ingredients into a highball filled with ice. Gently stir and garnish.

Just like other seasonal offerings, CÎROC Summer Citrus is only available for a limited time, while supplies last. Fans of CÎROC (21 and over) can find the new flavor nationwide (wherever spirits-based beverages are sold) with a suggested retail price of $33.99. Order your bottle today at Drizly before it's gone!

CÎROC encourages people of legal drinking age to celebrate responsibly!

About CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka

CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka is gluten-free and distilled from fine French grapes; a process inspired by over a century of wine-making expertise and craftsmanship, providing a crisp, clean taste and citrus nose. Launched nationwide in January 2003, DIAGEO – the world's largest spirits and beer company – made spirits history in October 2007 by entering into a strategic alliance with entertainment entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs, in which Mr. Combs and Combs Enterprises assumed the lead on all brand management activities for CÎROC. The flavor portfolio includes CÎROC RED BERRY, CÎROC COCONUT, CÎROC PEACH, CÎROC PINEAPPLE, CÎROC APPLE, CÎROC MANGO and CÎROC SUMMER WATERMELON. In June 2018, Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Makers of CÎROC entered the brown spirits category with the introduction of CÎROC VS, Fine French Brandy. Please drink responsibly. Must be 21+ to enjoy.

CÎROC Summer Citrus. Made With Vodka Infused With Orange And Other Citrus Flavors. 35% Alc/Vol. Imported by Cîroc Distilling Company, New York, NY

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

