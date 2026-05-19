From the European solar eclipse to global soccer matches and major concerts, United is seeing double-digit gains in bookings* as more people plan to fly to catch summer's can't-miss moments

United expects more than 53M travelers this summer – including 3.9M between May 21-27 for Memorial Day weekend

Airline continues to deliver value from nose-to-tail with features like seatback screen entertainment that includes exclusive content from Apple TV, Peacock and Spotify, free inflight Wi-Fi from Starlink for MileagePlus members and access to the award-wining United mobile app** with features like a TSA wait time tracker

CHICAGO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A summer packed with global events is giving air travel a boost, with United Airlines seeing double-digit increases in demand to destinations tied to once-in-a-lifetime moments – from a total solar eclipse in Europe to international soccer matches and major global concert tours.

More than 53 million people are expected to fly United this summer from June to August – about 3 million more than last year - and many are headed to destinations tied to unique can't-miss moments, including:

Summer Travel Takes Off: United Sees Flight Demand Spikes Around the Season’s Biggest Cultural Moments

Total solar eclipse: Astro-tourism is surging, with bookings up more than 50% to Santiago de Compostela, Bilbao, Palma de Mallorca, Madrid and Barcelona, Spain as well as Reykjavík, Iceland and Nuuk, Greenland ahead of the August 12 total solar eclipse. United flies to 35 destinations within the eclipse's path, including Bilbao, Palma de Mallorca and Reykjavík in the path of totality.

Astro-tourism is surging, with bookings up more than 50% to Santiago de Compostela, Bilbao, Palma de Mallorca, Madrid and Barcelona, Spain as well as Reykjavík, Iceland and Nuuk, Greenland ahead of the August 12 total solar eclipse. United flies to 35 destinations within the eclipse's path, including Bilbao, Palma de Mallorca and Reykjavík in the path of totality. International soccer: Fans from around the world are gearing up for an exciting summer to come together and cheer on their national team. United is seeing a nearly 20% increase in bookings in aggregate to the North American cities hosting large international soccer matches from Thursday, June 11 to Sunday, June 27, including Mexico City, Guadalajara, Toronto and Los Angeles***. United hubs in Houston (IAH) and Chicago (ORD) each provide direct flights to all host cities.

Fans from around the world are gearing up for an exciting summer to come together and cheer on their national team. United is seeing a nearly 20% increase in bookings in aggregate to the North American cities hosting large international soccer matches from Thursday, June 11 to Sunday, June 27, including Mexico City, Guadalajara, Toronto and Los Angeles***. United hubs in Houston (IAH) and Chicago (ORD) each provide direct flights to all host cities. Stylish concert seekers: Travelers in the U.S. are heading abroad for a golden opportunity to see their favorite musician live. Bookings to Amsterdam are up slightly compared to last year leading up to and during the residency between May 16 and June 5, including a more than 10% increase in bookings on Friday, June 5, the day of the final show there. United is also seeing a year-over-year increase in bookings to London compared to last year in the days leading up to shows there, particularly at the end of July, where bookings are up around 10% in the days leading up to shows July 26-30.

"Whether travelers are flying to witness a solar eclipse, cheer on their team or see their favorite artist live, our goal is to provide convenient flight options and a seamless travel experience, making it easy for them to get wherever they want go around the world," said Patrick Quayle, Senior Vice President, Global Network Planning and Alliances. "With the largest global route network – and the most flights across the Atlantic and Pacific – we're connecting customers to the moments that matter most this summer."

Elevating Summer Travel

The unofficial start to summer – Memorial Day weekend – is also expected to be one of the busiest travel periods of the season, with United anticipating around 3.9 million passengers between May 21–27, or roughly 575,000 customers per day across around 5,000 daily flights. This is about 270,000 more passengers than last year.

United is maximizing the onboard experience for travelers this summer, with features like:

Expanded seatback entertainment with more than 800 planes equipped with Bluetooth audio-enabled seatback screens – the most of any airline – offering customers access to one of the industry's most extensive collections of premium onboard entertainment. Passengers can enjoy more than 1,600 hours of industry-leading inflight entertainment, including award-winning films from Universal Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Studios, along with premium content from Apple TV, HBO Max, Peacock and Spotify.

Starlink Wi-Fi is now available across United's two-cabin regional fleet - more than 25% of United's daily flights on average - giving customers reliable, high-speed connectivity to stream entertainment, watch live sports, shop, work or game online from gate to gate. Starlink installation across United's mainline fleet is actively underway, with fleetwide availability planned by the end of 2027.

More fresh onboard dining choices with options like burgers, sandwiches, snack boxes and more available for pre-order and pre-purchase on united.com and the United mobile app for all customers on flights over 1,190 miles across North America, Mexico and the Caribbean. United Economy® customers on flights over 300 miles also enjoy a choice of three complimentary snacks.

More room for carry-on bags with larger overhead bins available on most mainline airplanes, designed to accommodate more customer's rollaboard bags.

The award-winning United app with features like virtual gate with live boarding progress, real-time bag tracking, TSA wait times**** at U.S. hub airports and helpful features for connecting passengers like personalized turn-by-turn directions to connecting gates, estimated walk times and real-time flight updates – including if United's Connection Saver technology has been activated to hold a flight for a few extra minutes to help customers make tight connections.

For more information, visit united.com, and download the United mobile app here.

* This increase in bookings is compared to bookings at the same time last year. ** United's mobile app was named the "Best Airline App" by The Business Traveler North America in 2023, won the "People's Voice" Webby Award for Best Travel App in 2021 and was a finalist in 2019 for "Business & Finance." *** The full list of cities United is seeing an increase in travel to includes Mexico City, Guadalajara, Toronto, Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York City, Boston, Vancouver, Houston, Dallas, Philadelphia, Monterrey, Atlanta, Seattle, Miami and Kansas City **** Estimated security wait times are based on data available to United and may not reflect actual wait times, which may vary from the estimates.

About United

At United, Good Leads The Way. With U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers and is now the largest airline in the world as measured by available seat miles. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

SOURCE United Airlines