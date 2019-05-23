Summertime and The Grillin's Easy at Long John Silver's

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Long John Silver's is making waves once again with the launch of several new grilled menu items that will surely get you in the mood for seafood all summer long. Tacos, Bowls & Meals, Oh My! Each new dish features Long John Silver's grilled shrimp, or a delicious new offering — sustainably-sourced, wild-caught Alaskan salmon.

(PRNewsfoto/Long John Silver’s)

Make lunch, dinner or snack time more adventurous with a taco trio, a grilled salmon or shrimp rice bowl, or a grilled salmon or shrimp meal. Each of the new dishes delivers bold flavors — Baja, Sweet Chili, or Southwest — adding a fresh approach to grilled seafood classics, and a brand new option beyond the classic fried favorites at Long John Silver's.

"Our new grilled menu offers guests more delicious choices from Long John Silver's than they've ever seen before," said Stephanie Mattingly, Vice President of Marketing, Long John Silver's. "We're passionate about great seafood; not just grilled seafood. That's why our fish-loving chefs have made grilled shrimp and fish fun, instead of bland and boring. You can't find this grilled flavor at any other drive-thru."

Along with the new grilled seafood choices comes an assortment of new toppings and sides to take your taste buds over the top. A fire Roasted Southwest Black Bean & Corn Blend, shredded angel hair cabbage, tangy lime vinaigrette, and seasoned rice enhance the unique flavor experience only found at Long John Silver's. So relax this summer and let Long John Silver's work the grill; elevating your Tuesdays with two for $4 Tacos, and the rest of your week with a $4.99 Grilled Taco Combo.

And, don't think you've heard the last from Long John Silver's; we're making moves to help you 'seas the day' all year long with new choices, offers and tide changing flavors. To keep up with all the action, follow along on Twitter, @longjohnslvrs.

About Long John Silver's

Long John Silver's is a classic American brand founded in 1969 and stands today as the nation's largest quick-service seafood chain with nearly 900 franchised restaurants nation-wide. Long John Silver's is famous for its pure, wild-caught Alaskan whitefish hand-dipped in their signature batter and lightly fried to golden perfection. Learn more at www.ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

SOURCE Long John Silver’s