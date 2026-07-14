Summerween Is Here! Lush Cosmetics Releases 2026 Halloween Collection - It's What You've Been Screaming For

The 2026 Halloween Collection from Lush Cosmetics Features Bath Bombs, Soaps, and Skincare

VANCOUVER, BC, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lush Cosmetics Halloween Collection has arrived eerily early this year, with cozy-yet-creepy self-care essentials guaranteed to bring you back to life. The fresh, handmade cosmetics company has released its iconic seasonal range earlier than ever to satisfy Summerween enthusiasts.

After producing more than 3.2 million Halloween products globally in 2025, the beloved product range is returning with best-selling fan favorites and new innovations including:

Lush 2026 Halloween Collection

Ghostie Bath Bomb - This specter-cle unleashes silky soft waters for a haunting citrus soak that's sure to raise your spirits.

This specter-cle unleashes silky soft waters for a haunting citrus soak that's sure to raise your spirits. Punkin Pumpkin Bath Bomb - Beware the things that go bump in the night and fill your bath to the brim with fright.

Beware the things that go bump in the night and fill your bath to the brim with fright. Bewitched Bubble Bar - Summon a whole coven of blackberry-scented bubbles with this beautifully bewitching bubbler.

Summon a whole coven of blackberry-scented bubbles with this beautifully bewitching bubbler. NEW Carefree Spirit Shower Jelly - Bring a splash of paranormal activity to your bathroom with a wiggly wash of carrageenan and coconut cream.

Bring a splash of paranormal activity to your bathroom with a wiggly wash of carrageenan and coconut cream. NEW Witch's Hand Shower Gummy - After a wash with hydrating glycerine and cherry-sweet suds you'll be putty in this sorcerer's hand.

Can't decide which product to start your Summerween celebrations with? The Lush Halloween Collection will feature four different gifts this year, offering customers the chance to take home an assortment of fan favorites and exclusives not available in the wider range, including:

Season of the Witch Gift ($67.00 USD) - Cast a spell over bath, shower and body with this ghoulishly good set of six limited-edition bath and shower treats.

- Cast a spell over bath, shower and body with this ghoulishly good set of six limited-edition bath and shower treats. Self Scare Gift ($23.00 USD) - Shower yourself in the ultimate self-scare duo with the brand new citrus and cedarwood-scented Boo! Shower Gel and the beloved Ghost In The Dark Soap.

The collection is available on the Lush app beginning today, July 14th and in store and online on July 16th. Tune into the exclusive collection unveiling during the brand's Halloween Livestream on the Lush YouTube channel on July 14th, with even more ghoulish goodies to follow later this fall.

The Summerween Collection lookbook can be found HERE and high res images can be found HERE.

Got a question for the Lush PR team? Please email [email protected]

About Lush

Lush invents, manufactures and retails fresh handmade cosmetics, such as the fizzing bath bomb and solid shampoo bars. A beauty company with a campaigning heart, Lush is on a mission to create a product for every need and a cosmetic revolution to save the planet. The ultimate goal is to leave the world Lusher than we found it. Lush operates a strict policy against animal testing and is leading the cosmetics industry in combating over-packaging by developing products that can be sold 'naked' to the consumer. Today Lush operates in over 50 countries with 900+ shops, 38 websites shipping worldwide and a global network of native apps and digital communities in over 30 languages.

About Lush Club

Lush Club is the all access pass to the best of Lush where you can soak up:

$5 welcome credit for new app customers.

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Unlock juicy rewards.

First access to new launches.

Member surprises

Lush Club products they can't find anywhere else.

It's our way of rewarding our lovely Lush customers for being part of our equally lovely community. Ready to join the freshest club in town? Download the Lush app, on IOS and Android, to sign up to Lush Club.

SOURCE Lush Cosmetics