Summit & PT Final Exam Unveil Faculty Dashboard at APTA CSM

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Professional Education, a leader in live continuing education for physical therapists, today announced its major presence at the APTA Combined Sections Meeting (CSM) 2026 alongside its affiliated resources, PT Final Exam (PTFE) and Herman & Wallace. The focus of the joint presentation is the upcoming launch of the PTFE Faculty Dashboard, a new analytics tool designed to provide academic institutions with real-time, data-driven insights into student readiness for the high-stakes National Physical Therapy Examination (NPTE).

The PTFE Faculty Dashboard: This real-time analytics interface allows program directors to monitor individual student pacing and performance, offering granular data by body system to identify knowledge gaps before the NPTE.

Driving Outcomes with Data

The Faculty Dashboard is positioned to solve a major challenge for PT programs: proactively identifying at-risk students and closing curriculum gaps before graduation. By transforming performance data from PTFE's robust bank of 1,350 questions and six exam simulators into actionable intelligence, the dashboard enables faculty to implement targeted remediation strategies.

Data indicates that when these resources are incorporated into university programs, first-time pass rates can increase 5-10% in the first year, with many programs experiencing 100% first-time pass rates.

"The Faculty Dashboard is a game-changer because it moves program directors from reactive score-checking to proactive, data-driven decision-making," said Denise Henderson, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Summit Professional Education. "It provides the comprehensive analytics necessary to confidently map student performance against NPTE content areas, ensuring programs can demonstrate efficacy and maximize their pass rates."

Transforming Practice Scores into Program Strategy

The new dashboard delivers key features specifically tailored for academic use and CAPTE accreditation reporting:

Predictive Risk Scores & Remediation : Quickly identifies students likely to struggle. PTFE materials have demonstrated a >95% pass rate, specifically helping "highest-risk" test takers succeed.

Quickly identifies students likely to struggle. PTFE materials have demonstrated a >95% pass rate, specifically helping "highest-risk" test takers succeed. National Benchmarking : Unlike standard trackers, this dashboard compares individual student and full cohort performance against the National Average, providing context for program success.

Unlike standard trackers, this dashboard compares individual student and full cohort performance against the National Average, providing context for program success. Curriculum Mapping Insights: Highlights areas where the curriculum may need adjustment by showing collective class weak points across specific body systems (e.g., MSK, Neuro, Cardio).

Dr. Will Crane DPT, OCS, Founder and Lead Instructor at PT Final Exam, emphasized the connection between clinical experience and student outcomes.

"Our passion has always been augmented by student learning. With over a decade of practice experience, I know firsthand that early success starts with understanding where a student's knowledge base is weakest," said Dr. Crane. "This dashboard operationalizes that insight, bridging the gap between academic theory and clinical application principles, giving faculty the power to ensure student success before they ever step into a testing center."

Summit's Commitment to the Career Lifecycle

The joint presence at APTA CSM highlights Summit Professional Education's dedication to providing comprehensive resources that span the entire career lifecycle—from entry-level exam preparation and alumni association private CE events to advanced clinical continuing education. The booth will also feature resources from Herman & Wallace, a premier provider of specialized CE, underscoring Summit's commitment to supporting therapists across all high-demand specialties. PTFE will be demonstrating the Faculty Dashboard live at the PTFE exhibit booth (Booth # 1512 ) throughout the conference, February 12–14, 2026 in Anaheim, CA.

All academic faculty and program directors are invited to visit the booth to see a live demo of how the dashboard can transform their program's NPTE outcomes and explore specialized CE resources from Herman & Wallace.

Media Contact: Aubrey Trask, email: [email protected]

Summit Professional Education is the comprehensive learning partner for rehab therapy, fitness, and behavioral health professionals. From board exam prep to continuing education and advanced certifications, Summit supports the careers of Physical Therapists (PTs), Occupational Therapists (OTs), Speech-Language Pathologists (SLPs), and allied health specialists. Committed to advancing clinical practice, Summit delivers evidence-based training designed to improve patient outcomes and equip therapists with skills in specialized areas like sensory integration, medical screening, and fragile patient care.

