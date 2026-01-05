Summit Launches Hybrid Simulcast: Live CE for Care Providers Nationwide

Summit Professional Education's new Simulcast event format redefines continuing education by blending live remote instruction with in-person group learning, offering unprecedented flexibility and accessible, high-quality training for care providers across the country.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Summit Professional Education, a prominent provider of live continuing education (CE) for physical therapists (PTs), occupational therapists (OTs), and speech-language pathologists (SLPs), unveiled its innovative Simulcast event format. This teaching methodology integrates real-time, online instruction with collaborative, in-person group sessions, offering healthcare professionals throughout the nation and institutional groups exceptional adaptability and convenient entry to premium, instructor-guided education.

Empowering Clinical Teams, Elevating Patient Care in real time

Our Simulcast format was specifically designed to address the long-standing challenge of choosing between quality and convenience in professional development, a crucial consideration when selecting online CE for PTs, OTs, and SLPs. By offering optimal flexibility, we empower practitioners to accommodate demanding clinical schedules and support their individual career growth, while enabling facilities to provide high-quality, live instruction that directly impacts patient outcomes and aids in crucial recruitment and retention goals. To appreciate this evolution in training, practitioners are invited to review Summit's current learning formats, comparing traditional delivery methods to see exactly how this new hybrid model fills a critical gap in the market.

"The future of continuing education requires us to eliminate the choice between quality and convenience," said Ken Ramirez, Chief Executive Officer of Summit Professional Education. "Our Simulcast format delivers on that promise. It is the most effective way for facilities to offer high-quality, live instruction that directly impacts patient outcomes, while providing the flexibility necessary to accommodate today's demanding clinical schedules."

Summit's proprietary Q4 2025 market research reinforces the urgency of this model: A survey of the company's extensive network of rehabilitation professionals revealed that 82% prefer courses with hands-on clinical lab and practice time, while nearly half favor live, interactive sessions for specialized topics. Furthermore, with nearly one-third of practitioners citing employer support for specialized certification as a key driver in job choice, the Simulcast format offers a strategic advantage for organizations seeking to boost retention while delivering the practical, high-quality training their teams demand.

Evidence-Based Courses Available Now

Summit will commence 2026 by making three essential clinical courses accessible through its new Simulcast format, with the content addressing pressing needs in the contemporary clinical environment:

January 30, 2026: Building Solutions Through Sensory Integration, Play, and Creativity. Instructed by Paula Simpson OTR/L, MHA, ASDCS, this course addresses essential, high-demand skills for therapists working with children experiencing sensory-related challenges.

February 21, 2026: Assessment, Tests, and Treatment for the Medically Fragile Patient. Led by Timothy Dunn PT, DPT, GCS, COS-C, CEEAA, this workshop equips professionals to link evidence, intervention, and outcomes for medically fragile patients across all practice settings.

March 21, 2026: Evidence-Based Strategies for Medical Screening and Differential Diagnosis. Darren Smith PT, DPT, instructs this course, which focuses on presenting current evidence to assist clinicians in determining the need for additional healthcare resources and recognizing red flags.

By delivering these critical and timely topics in the new Simulcast format, Summit ensures that essential clinical knowledge remains accessible to therapists across the country.

Summit Professional Education is the comprehensive learning partner for rehab therapy, fitness, and behavioral health professionals. From board exam prep to continuing education and advanced certifications, Summit supports the careers of Physical Therapists (PTs), Occupational Therapists (OTs), Speech-Language Pathologists (SLPs), and allied health specialists. Committed to advancing clinical practice, Summit delivers evidence-based training designed to improve patient outcomes and equip therapists with skills in specialized areas like sensory integration, medical screening, and fragile patient care.

