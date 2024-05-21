Summit 7 Appoints Darron Makrokanis as Chief Revenue Officer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit 7, the leading provider of IT services for the Defense Industrial Base, is pleased to announce the appointment of Darron Makrokanis as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Makrokanis will be responsible for driving revenue growth, expanding market presence, and leading the sales, marketing, product, and partnership teams.

Darron Makrokanis, CRO at Summit 7

With over 20 years of experience in the technology industry, Makrokanis brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Summit 7. He has a proven track record of driving sales and revenue growth through innovative practices in various leadership positions, including President, Senior Vice President, and CRO.

"We are thrilled to welcome Darron to the Summit 7 team," said Scott Edwards, CEO of Summit 7. "His extensive experience and strategic mindset make him the ideal candidate to lead our revenue generation efforts. We are confident that his leadership will accelerate our growth and help us achieve even better client experience throughout Summit 7"

Prior to joining Summit 7, Makrokanis held executive positions at several prominent technology companies, where he successfully led sales teams and achieved exceptional growth. His deep understanding of the cybersecurity landscape and his ability to build strong customer relationships will be invaluable in driving Summit 7's product, marketing and customer success initiatives.

"I am excited to join Summit 7 and contribute to its continued success," said Makrokanis. "The company has a strong reputation for delivering innovative cybersecurity solutions to defense contractors, and I look forward to accelerating the mission of Protecting the American Dream."

Makrokanis has a diverse educational background including a Graduate-level Certificate in Leadership & Management from Harvard Extension School and another in Data Analytics from MIT Professional Education. He also holds a B.Sc. in Forensic Science/Criminal Justice and an Associate of Arts in Business Administration from American InterContinental University, both with honors. Additionally, he studied Criminal Justice at Tiffin University and Montgomery College.

About Summit 7

Summit 7 is a national leader in cybersecurity, compliance, and managed services for the Aerospace and Defense industry and corporate enterprises. Summit 7's Microsoft Cloud solutions have led the way in meeting compliance regulations for the DIB regarding CMMC, DFARS, NIST 800-171, ITAR, and CUI data. Summit 7 Systems is privately held and headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

