Summit Global Investments Appoints Michael Barnett as Managing Director of Advisor Success, Client Success, and Technology Strategy

Seasoned wealth management and technology leader joins SGI leadership team

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Global Investments (SGI), an independently owned SEC-registered investment advisor, today announced the appointment of Michael Barnett as Managing Director. In this newly created executive role, Michael will lead SGI's advisor and client success and technology strategy initiatives, reporting directly to Founder and CEO David Harden.

Michael brings deep experience in financial services and technology to SGI. He spent two decades at Fidelity Investments, where he led client-facing teams across the retail and high-net-worth segments, including Investor Centers, Portfolio Advisory Services, and Personal Trust & Estate Planning Services. He subsequently served in a senior leadership role at Voya Financial, building and growing its independent and retail advisory organization. Most recently, Michael led technology and cybersecurity businesses, where he learned that the right technology makes great advisors even better and great client experiences even more meaningful.

"Michael brings exactly the combination of experience and character that SGI esteems. His background in building advisor and client success programs at a national-scale, combined with his technology leadership, makes him uniquely suited to help us achieve our vision of becoming the most trusted and efficient investment advisor. We are thrilled to have him join the SGI family." — David Harden, Founder and CEO, Summit Global Investments

In his new role, Michael will be responsible for expanding the programs, relationships, and infrastructure that enable SGI's advisors to focus entirely on their clients and for ensuring every client interaction reflects the firm's commitment to integrity, trust, and excellence. He will also lead SGI's technology strategy, including the firm's ongoing best-in-class platform development and the continued evolution of its advisor and client-facing digital experience.

"SGI has built something remarkable. World-class investment capabilities. A deep commitment to its advisors and clients. And a clear vision for where the industry is going. I am excited to be part of this team. My focus is simple: make sure every SGI advisor has everything they need to serve their clients at the highest possible level, and make sure every client feels that in every interaction." — Michael Barnett, Managing Director, Summit Global Investments

About Summit Global Investments

Summit Global is a comprehensive financial services firm providing investment management, private wealth advisory, insurance solutions, and family office services to individuals, families, and institutions. The firm is committed to delivering disciplined strategies, fiduciary guidance, and innovative solutions that help clients pursue their financial goals with confidence.

SOURCE Summit Global Investments