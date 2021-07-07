Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc. acquires three skilled nursing facilities in California

LAKE FOREST, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc. ("Summit") announced that it has acquired, through a wholly owned subsidiary, three skilled nursing facilities located in San Bernardino County, California on July 2, 2021. The facilities, acquired for a purchase price of $20,055,000, consist of a total of 191 licensed beds and will be leased to Rockwell Healthcare, LLC ("Rockwell") as operator on a triple net lease basis. Rockwell and its affiliated facilities constitute a new provider effort in California's Inland Empire. Rockwell's stated core values are designed to reflect an emphasis on the employment experience, environmental excellence, and sound clinical systems.

"We are very excited to add Rockwell to our list of top-notch operators," chief executive officer of Summit, Kent Eikanas, stated. "Rockwell's partners, Steve Powell and Evangeline Carrozza, along with their team bring a breadth and depth of experience that is invaluable in our industry. We look forward to a long relationship with Rockwell and believe there will be opportunity for significant growth."

Elizabeth Pagliarini, Summit's chief operating officer and chief financial officer added, "We are already impressed by the dedication of the Rockwell team. Their inspiring compassion and level of care combined with their vast experience and professionalism is incredibly unique; I feel like we've discovered a rare gem."

"This has been a dream of ours for quite a while," said Steve Powell, president of Rockwell. "We've been so fortunate to have worked alongside a few of the industry's greatest leaders. We are continuing that trajectory by partnering with Summit. Their reputation in our industry is stellar -- we know we made the right choice." Steve also added, "It is a privilege to work in this space. To provide the best possible healing experience to this vulnerable population, in this unique time."

