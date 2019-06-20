Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc. CFO To Participate At The UCI Women's Leadership Certificate Program
Jun 20, 2019, 08:00 ET
LAKE FOREST, Calif., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc. ("Summit") announced today that Elizabeth Pagliarini, the company's Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a three-day Women's Leadership Certificate Program offered by UCI Paul Merage School of Business from June 26 to 28, 2019 at UCI, Irvine, California. Ms. Pagliarini will be a panelist on Executive Panel: Women on Boards on Thursday, June 27, 2019. The focus of this groundbreaking program is to prepare women to not only take a seat at the leadership tables, but to leverage their unique skills to create and shape these tables, emphasizing salary negotiation, financial planning, empowering and supporting other women and maximizing the impact of their presence on Boards.
About Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc.
Summit is a publicly registered non-traded REIT that is currently focused on investing in senior housing real estate located throughout the United States. The current portfolio includes interests in 57 Senior Housing facilities in 14 states. Please visit our website at: http://www.summithealthcarereit.com
For more information, please contact Chris Kavanagh at (800) 978-8136.
