Summit Hotel Properties Announces 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) (the "Company") today announced that its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020, beginning at 8:00 a.m. MT. The meeting will be held at the Boulder Marriott Hotel & Spa located at 2660 Canyon Boulevard, Boulder, Colorado 80302. The meeting is open to all shareholders of record as of March 6, 2020.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of December 31, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which were wholly-owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

