SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2025 RESULTS

Accretive Capital Recycling Continues with the Sale of the Hilton Garden Inn Longview

Refinance of Convertible Notes Complete Utilizing Delayed Draw Term Loan

No Debt Maturities Until 2028

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) (the "Company"), today announced results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

"Demand across our portfolio stabilized in the fourth quarter, with RevPAR growth improving 240 basis points sequentially, despite continued headwinds created by lower international inbound travel and reduced government demand, which was exacerbated in the fourth quarter by the prolonged government shutdown. Our teams continue to execute effectively in a complex operating environment, highlighted by our ability to drive market share gains and manage expenses to optimize profitability. Looking ahead, we are optimistic fundamentals will strengthen in 2026, supported by strong special event demand – including World Cup matches in six of our markets – continued growth in corporate transient and group demand, and easing government travel comparisons," said Jonathan P. Stanner, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Our capital recycling program continued in the fourth quarter with the sale of two non-core hotels, and we subsequently completed the sale of an additional non-core hotel in the first quarter of 2026. These asset sales – including two through our joint venture with GIC – generated gross proceeds of over $51 million and eliminated approximately $13 million of required near-term capital expenditures. Since 2023, we have sold approximately $200 million of assets at a blended capitalization rate of less than 5%, while preserving nearly $60 million that would have been required for near-term renovations. Our balance sheet remains in a position of strength, supported by ample liquidity and no debt maturities until 2028," continued Mr. Stanner.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Summary

Net Loss: Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $6.0 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to net income of $0.7 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024.





Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $6.0 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to net income of $0.7 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. Same Store RevPAR: Same store RevPAR decreased 1.6 percent to $115.34 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Same store ADR decreased 1.0 percent to $162.69, and same store occupancy decreased 0.6 percent to 70.9 percent.





Same store RevPAR decreased 1.6 percent to $115.34 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Same store ADR decreased 1.0 percent to $162.69, and same store occupancy decreased 0.6 percent to 70.9 percent. Pro forma RevPAR: Pro forma RevPAR decreased 1.8 percent to $115.58 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Pro forma ADR decreased 1.1 percent to $162.66 compared to the same period in 2024, and pro forma occupancy decreased 0.7 percent to 71.1 percent.





Pro forma RevPAR decreased 1.8 percent to $115.58 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Pro forma ADR decreased 1.1 percent to $162.66 compared to the same period in 2024, and pro forma occupancy decreased 0.7 percent to 71.1 percent. Same Store Hotel EBITDA (1) : Same store hotel EBITDA decreased to $53.5 million from $57.3 million in the same period in 2024.





Same store hotel EBITDA decreased to $53.5 million from $57.3 million in the same period in 2024. Pro Forma Hotel EBITDA (1) : Pro forma hotel EBITDA decreased to $55.3 million from $59.7 million in the same period in 2024.





Pro forma hotel EBITDA decreased to $55.3 million from $59.7 million in the same period in 2024. Adjusted EBITDA re (1) : Adjusted EBITDA re decreased to $39.7 million from $42.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.





Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $39.7 million from $42.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted FFO(1): Adjusted FFO decreased to $22.3 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to $25.2 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Full Year 2025 Summary

Net Loss: Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $23.6 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to net income of $25.1 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, in the same period of 2024.





Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $23.6 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to net income of $25.1 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, in the same period of 2024. Same Store RevPAR: Same store RevPAR decreased 1.8 percent to $121.73 compared to the same period of 2024. Same store ADR decreased 1.7 percent to $165.22, and same store occupancy remained unchanged at 73.7 percent.





Same store RevPAR decreased 1.8 percent to $121.73 compared to the same period of 2024. Same store ADR decreased 1.7 percent to $165.22, and same store occupancy remained unchanged at 73.7 percent. Pro forma RevPAR: Pro forma RevPAR decreased 2.2 percent to $121.85 compared to the same period of 2024. Pro forma ADR decreased 1.8 percent to $165.28, and pro forma occupancy decreased 0.4 percent to 73.7 percent.





Pro forma RevPAR decreased 2.2 percent to $121.85 compared to the same period of 2024. Pro forma ADR decreased 1.8 percent to $165.28, and pro forma occupancy decreased 0.4 percent to 73.7 percent. Same Store Hotel EBITDA (1) : Same store hotel EBITDA decreased to $234.7 million from $253.4 million.





Same store hotel EBITDA decreased to $234.7 million from $253.4 million. Pro Forma Hotel EBITDA (1) : Pro forma hotel EBITDA decreased to $241.6 million from $261.7 million.





Pro forma hotel EBITDA decreased to $241.6 million from $261.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA re (1) : Adjusted EBITDA re decreased to $174.8 million from $192.2 million in the same period of 2024.





Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $174.8 million from $192.2 million in the same period of 2024. Adjusted FFO(1): Adjusted FFO decreased to $103.6 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, compared to $119.2 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, in the same period of 2024.

The Company's results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 are as follows (in thousands, except per share amounts and metrics):



For the Three Months

Ended December 31,

For the Twelve Months

Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024



Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (5,971)

$ 680

$ (23,568)

$ 25,141 Net (loss) income per diluted share $ (0.06)

$ 0.01

$ (0.22)

$ 0.22 Total revenues $ 174,960

$ 172,931

$ 729,472

$ 731,783 EBITDAre (1) $ 48,550

$ 51,499

$ 214,215

$ 236,198 Adjusted EBITDAre (1) $ 39,658

$ 42,131

$ 174,847

$ 192,192 FFO (1) $ 18,849

$ 31,603

$ 85,220

$ 115,160 Adjusted FFO (1) $ 22,330

$ 25,230

$ 103,649

$ 119,206 FFO per diluted share and unit (1) $ 0.16

$ 0.25

$ 0.70

$ 0.93 Adjusted FFO per diluted share and unit (1) $ 0.18

$ 0.20

$ 0.85

$ 0.96















Pro Forma (2)













RevPAR $ 115.58

$ 117.70

$ 121.85

$ 124.60 RevPAR Growth (1.8) %





(2.2) %



Hotel EBITDA $ 55,253

$ 59,709

$ 241,641

$ 261,698 Hotel EBITDA Margin 31.7 %

34.1 %

33.4 %

35.7 % Hotel EBITDA Margin Change (239) bps





(222) bps



















Same Store (3)













RevPAR $ 115.34

$ 117.18

$ 121.73

$ 124.01 RevPAR Growth (1.6) %





(1.8) %



Hotel EBITDA $ 53,466

$ 57,295

$ 234,691

$ 253,376 Hotel EBITDA Margin 31.6 %

33.7 %

33.4 %

35.6 % Hotel EBITDA Margin Change (216) bps





(223) bps









(1) See tables later in this press release for a discussion and reconciliation of net (loss) income to non-GAAP financial measures, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDAre, adjusted EBITDAre, funds from operations ("FFO"), FFO per diluted share and unit, adjusted FFO ("AFFO"), and AFFO per diluted share and unit, as well as a reconciliation of operating income to hotel EBITDA. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.



(2) Unless stated otherwise in this release, all pro forma information includes operating and financial results for 95 hotels owned as of December 31, 2025, as if each hotel had been owned by the Company since January 1, 2024 and remained open for the entirety of the reporting period. As a result, all pro forma information includes operating and financial results for hotels acquired since January 1, 2024, which may include periods prior to the Company's ownership. Pro forma and non-GAAP financial measures are unaudited.



(3) All same store information includes operating and financial results for 93 hotels owned as of January 1, 2024 and at all times during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, and 2024.

Transaction Activity

In February 2026, the Company completed the sale of the 122-guestroom Hilton Garden Inn Longview, Texas, which was owned by the Company's joint venture with GIC, for $12.3 million. The sales price for the transaction represented a 6.7 percent capitalization rate based on the estimated net operating income for the trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2025, and after consideration of approximately $2.6 million of foregone near-term required capital expenditures. Pro rata net proceeds from the transaction of $2.4 million were used to repay debt, enhance liquidity and for other general corporate purposes. RevPAR for the hotel was $88 in 2025, which is an approximate 28 percent discount to the current pro forma portfolio.

In October 2025, the Company completed the sale of two hotels for a combined sales price of $39.0 million, including the Courtyard Kansas City Country Club Plaza for $19.0 million and the Courtyard Amarillo Downtown, which was owned in the Company's joint venture with GIC, for $20.0 million. The aggregate sales price for the transactions represented a blended 4.3 percent capitalization rate based on the estimated net operating income for the trailing twelve months ended September 2025 and after consideration of approximately $10.2 million of foregone near-term required capital expenditures. Pro rata net proceeds from the transactions of $24.0 million, which generated a net gain on sale of approximately $6.7 million, were used to repay debt, enhance liquidity and for other general corporate purposes. The combined RevPAR for the trailing twelve months ended September 2025 for the sold hotels was $89, which is an approximate 27 percent discount to the current pro forma portfolio.

Since 2023, the Company and its affiliates have sold 13 hotels for a combined sales price of ~$200 million at a blended capitalization rate of approximately 4.6 percent, inclusive of an estimated $59.9 million of foregone capital needs, based on the trailing twelve-month net operating income at the time of each sale. The combined RevPAR for the sold hotels was $86, which is an approximate 30 percent discount to the current pro forma portfolio.

Capital Markets Activity

Repayment of Convertible Notes

On February 17, 2026, the Company drew on its $275.0 million Delayed Draw Term Loan and its Corporate Revolver, to fully repay the $287.5 million Convertible Notes outstanding balance.

Interest Rate Swaps

In November 2025, the Company entered into a $125 million interest rate swap to fix one-month term SOFR at 3.31% until December 2027. The interest rate swap became effective on December 31, 2025, replacing the 2.92% $125 million interest rate swap that matured on the same date, and has a termination date of December 31, 2027.

Balance Sheet Summary

On a pro rata basis as of December 31, 2025, the Company had the following outstanding indebtedness and liquidity available:

Outstanding debt of $1.1 billion with a weighted average interest rate of 4.48 percent. After giving effect to interest rate derivative agreements, $826.8 million, or 77 percent, of our outstanding debt had a fixed interest rate, and $248.8 million, or 23 percent, had a variable interest rate.





Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $30.1 million.

Common and Preferred Dividend Declaration

On January 22, 2026, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share on its common stock and per common unit of limited partnership interest in Summit Hotel OP, LP. The quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share represents an annualized dividend yield of 7.7 percent, based on the closing price of shares of the common stock on February 24, 2026.

In addition, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of:

$0.390625 per share on its 6.25% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

$0.3671875 per share on its 5.875% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

$0.328125 per unit on its 5.25% Series Z Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Units

The dividends are payable on February 27, 2026, to holders of record as of February 13, 2026.

2026 Outlook

The Company is providing its outlook for the full-year 2026 based on 94 lodging assets owned as of January 1, 2026, excluding the recently sold Hilton Garden Inn Longview, Texas. The three hotels sold since the beginning of 2025 contributed $3.0 million of Consolidated EBITDA and $1.6 million of Adjusted EBITDAre during the calendar year 2025. There are no additional acquisitions, dispositions, or capital markets activities assumed in the Company's full year 2026 outlook.





FYE 2026 Outlook



Low

High Pro Forma RevPAR Growth (1)

0.00 %

3.00 % Adjusted EBITDAre

$ 167,000

$ 181,000 Adjusted FFO

$ 89,000

$ 103,500 Adjusted FFO per share of Common Stock and Common Units

$ 0.73

$ 0.85 Capital Expenditures, Pro Rata

$ 55,000

$ 65,000





(1) All pro forma information includes operating and financial results for 94 lodging assets owned as of February 25, 2026 and excludes the financial results of hotels sold by the Company after January 1, 2025. Pro forma and non-GAAP financial measures are unaudited.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

The Company will conduct its quarterly conference call on February 26, 2026, at 10:00 AM ET.

To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link . Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in details.



A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed using this link . A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website, www.shpreit.com , until May 1, 2026.

Supplemental Disclosures

In conjunction with this press release, the Company has furnished a financial supplement with additional disclosures on its website. Visit www.shpreit.com for more information. The Company has no obligation to update any of the information provided to conform to actual results or changes in portfolio, capital structure, or future expectations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "potential," "intend," "expect," "seek," "anticipate," "estimate," "approximately," "believe," "could," "project," "predict," "forecast," "continue," "plan," "likely," "would" or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and can include future expectations, future plans and strategies, financial and operating projections, or other forward-looking information.

For information about the Company's business and financial results, please refer to the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC, and its quarterly and other periodic filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no duty to update the statements in this release to conform the statements to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)



December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024









ASSETS







Investments in lodging property, net

$ 2,640,367

$ 2,746,765 Investment in lodging property under development

—

7,617 Assets held for sale, net

11,967

1,225 Cash and cash equivalents

36,110

40,637 Restricted cash

5,102

7,721 Right-of-use assets, net

32,028

33,309 Trade receivables, net

17,347

18,625 Prepaid expenses and other

7,104

9,580 Deferred charges, net

10,051

6,460 Other assets

15,954

24,291 Total assets

$ 2,776,030

$ 2,896,230









LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS

AND EQUITY







Liabilities:







Debt, net of debt issuance costs

$ 1,394,014

$ 1,396,710 Lease liabilities, net

24,091

24,871 Accounts payable

7,537

7,450 Accrued expenses and other

76,417

82,153 Total liabilities

1,502,059

1,511,184









Redeemable non-controlling interests

50,219

50,219









Total stockholders' equity

862,155

909,545 Non-controlling interests

361,597

425,282 Total equity

1,223,752

1,334,827 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and equity

$ 2,776,030

$ 2,896,230

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts)



For the Three Months

Ended December 31,

For the Twelve Months

Ended December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024



(Unaudited)







Revenues:















Room

$ 153,142

$ 152,849

$ 643,795

$ 650,713 Food and beverage

11,011

10,691

43,213

40,865 Other

10,807

9,391

42,464

40,205 Total revenues

174,960

172,931

729,472

731,783

















Expenses:















Room

37,185

35,487

151,441

146,790 Food and beverage

8,337

7,834

32,933

30,964 Other lodging property operating expenses

56,842

54,348

231,282

224,409 Property taxes, insurance and other

13,568

13,294

54,691

54,116 Management fees

3,712

3,807

15,760

15,866 Depreciation and amortization

37,487

36,471

149,610

146,436 Corporate general and administrative

8,120

7,403

32,816

31,891 Transaction costs

—

—

—

10 Loss on impairment and write-down of assets

1,833

6,723

1,833

6,723 Total expenses

167,084

165,367

670,366

657,205 Gain on disposal of assets, net

6,715

473

6,579

28,912 Operating income

14,591

8,037

65,685

103,490 Other income (expense):















Interest expense

(19,432)

(19,792)

(80,692)

(82,632) Interest income

342

433

1,178

1,906 Gain on extinguishment of debt

—

—

—

3,000 Other income, net

1,184

571

2,994

4,384 Total other expense, net

(17,906)

(18,788)

(76,520)

(73,342) (Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes

(3,315)

(10,751)

(10,835)

30,148 Income tax benefit (expense)

738

11,667

(842)

8,743 Net (loss) income

(2,577)

916

(11,677)

38,891 Less - Loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(1,231)

(4,389)

(6,610)

(4,751) Net (loss) income attributable to Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.

before preferred dividends

(1,346)

5,305

(5,067)

43,642 Less - Distributions to and accretion of redeemable non-controlling

interests

(656)

(656)

(2,626)

(2,626) Less - Preferred dividends

(3,969)

(3,969)

(15,875)

(15,875) Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders

$ (5,971)

$ 680

$ (23,568)

$ 25,141

















(Loss) income per common share:















Basic

$ (0.06)

$ 0.01

$ (0.22)

$ 0.23 Diluted

$ (0.06)

$ 0.01

$ (0.22)

$ 0.22 Weighted-average common shares outstanding:















Basic

105,903

106,033

106,850

105,927 Diluted

105,903

107,027

106,850

132,365

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Non-GAAP Measures - Funds From Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share and unit amounts)



For the Three Months

Ended December 31,

For the Twelve Months

Ended December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Net (loss) income

$ (2,577)

$ 916

$ (11,677)

$ 38,891 Preferred dividends

(3,969)

(3,969)

(15,875)

(15,875) Distributions to and accretion of redeemable non-controlling interests

(656)

(656)

(2,626)

(2,626) Loss related to non-controlling interests in consolidated joint ventures

670

4,488

3,721

8,499 Net (loss) income applicable to common shares and Common Units

(6,532)

779

(26,457)

28,889 Real estate-related depreciation

36,922

35,903

147,343

142,493 Loss on impairment and write-down of assets

1,833

6,723

1,833

6,723 Gain on disposal of assets and other dispositions, net

(6,715)

(473)

(6,579)

(28,912) FFO adjustments related to non-controlling interests in consolidated joint ventures

(6,659)

(11,329)

(30,920)

(34,033) FFO applicable to common shares and Common Units

18,849

31,603

85,220

115,160 Amortization of deferred financing costs

1,605

1,702

6,884

6,582 Amortization of franchise fees

173

177

703

671 Amortization of intangible assets, net

260

266

1,047

2,786 Equity-based compensation

2,039

1,795

8,793

8,132 Debt transaction costs

124

—

462

647 Gain on extinguishment of debt

—

—

—

(3,000) Non-cash interest income (1)

—

—

—

(400) Non-cash lease expense, net

131

132

505

464 Casualty losses, net

379

814

1,573

177 Deferred tax (benefit) expense

(967)

765

(331)

762 Reversal of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets

—

(12,061)

—

(12,061) Other

68

(222)

953

754 AFFO adjustments related to non-controlling interests in consolidated joint ventures

(331)

259

(2,160)

(1,468) AFFO applicable to common shares and Common Units

$ 22,330

$ 25,230

$ 103,649

$ 119,206 FFO per share of common share/Common Unit

$ 0.16

$ 0.25

$ 0.70

$ 0.93 AFFO per common share/Common Unit

$ 0.18

$ 0.20

$ 0.85

$ 0.96

















Weighted-average diluted common shares/Common Units

120,785

124,502

121,981

124,313





(1) Non-cash interest income relates to the amortization of the discount on a note receivable. The discount on the note receivable was recorded at inception of the related loan based on the estimated value of the embedded purchase option in the note receivable.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Reconciliation of Weighted Average Diluted Common Shares (Unaudited) (In thousands)



For the Three Months

Ended December 31,

For the Twelve Months

Ended December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

105,903

107,027

106,850

132,365 Adjusted for:















Non-GAAP adjustment for restricted stock awards (1)

1,873

1,532

1,864

1,780 Non-GAAP adjustment for dilutive effects of Common Units (2)

13,009

15,943

13,267

15,946 Non-GAAP adjustment for dilutive effect of shares of common

stock issuable upon conversion of convertible debt (3)

—

—

—

(25,778) Non-GAAP weighted diluted share of common stock and

Common Units (3)

120,785

124,502

121,981

124,313





(1) Adjustment reflects the difference between the total weighted-average unvested restricted time-based shares outstanding as of the reporting date and the weighted-average restricted time-based shares computed for diluted earnings per share under the treasury stock method in accordance with GAAP, plus the difference between the estimated total weighted average unvested restricted performance-based shares expected to vest based on achievement of the performance measures as if the vesting date were the reporting date and the estimated weighted-average unvested restricted performance-based shares computed for diluted earnings per share under the treasury stock method in accordance with GAAP.



(2) The Company includes the outstanding OP units issued by Summit Hotel OP, LP, the Company's operating partnership, held by limited partners other than the Company because the OP units are redeemable for cash or, at the Company's option, shares of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis.



(3) The weighted-average shares of Common Stock and Common Units used to calculate FFO and AFFO per share of Common Stock and Common Unit for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 exclude the potential dilution related to our Convertible Notes as we intend to settle the principal value of the Convertible Notes in cash.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Non-GAAP Measures - EBITDAre (Unaudited) (In thousands)



For the Three Months

Ended December 31,

For the Twelve Months

Ended December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Net (loss) income

$ (2,577)

$ 916

$ (11,677)

$ 38,891 Depreciation and amortization

37,487

36,471

149,610

146,436 Interest expense

19,432

19,792

80,692

82,632 Interest income on cash deposits

(172)

(263)

(506)

(829) Income tax (benefit) expense

(738)

(11,667)

842

(8,743) EBITDA

53,432

45,249

218,961

258,387 Loss on impairment and write-down of assets

1,833

6,723

1,833

6,723 Gain on disposal of assets and other dispositions, net

(6,715)

(473)

(6,579)

(28,912) EBITDAre

48,550

51,499

214,215

236,198 Amortization of key money liabilities

(130)

(124)

(517)

(486) Equity-based compensation

2,039

1,795

8,793

8,132 Debt transaction costs

124

—

462

647 Gain on extinguishment of debt

—

—

—

(3,000) Non-cash interest income (1)

—

—

—

(400) Non-cash lease expense, net

131

132

505

464 Casualty losses, net

379

814

1,573

177 Other

68

(222)

953

754 Loss related to non-controlling interests in consolidated joint ventures

670

4,488

3,721

8,499 Adjustments related to non-controlling interests in consolidated joint ventures

(12,173)

(16,251)

(54,858)

(58,793) Adjusted EBITDAre

$ 39,658

$ 42,131

$ 174,847

$ 192,192





(1) Non-cash interest income relates to the amortization of the discount on a note receivable. The discount on the note receivable was recorded at inception of the related loan based on the estimated fair value of the embedded purchase option in the note receivable.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Pro Forma Hotel Operating Data (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



For the Three Months

Ended December 31,

For the Twelve Months

Ended December 31, Pro Forma Operating Data: (1)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Pro forma room revenue

$ 152,560

$ 155,111

$ 637,589

$ 653,263 Pro forma other hotel operations revenue

21,756

20,035

84,840

80,423 Pro forma total revenues

174,316

175,146

722,429

733,686 Pro forma total hotel operating expenses

119,063

115,437

480,788

471,988 Pro forma hotel EBITDA

$ 55,253

$ 59,709

$ 241,641

$ 261,698 Pro forma hotel EBITDA Margin

31.7 %

34.1 %

33.4 %

35.7 %

















Reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP financial measures





















Revenue:















Total revenues

$ 174,960

$ 172,931

$ 729,472

$ 731,783 Total revenues - acquisitions

—

4,586

—

21,843 Total revenues - dispositions

(644)

(2,371)

(7,043)

(19,940) Pro forma total revenues (1)

174,316

175,146

722,429

733,686

















Hotel Operating Expenses:















Hotel operating expenses

$ 119,644

$ 114,770

$ 486,107

$ 472,145 Hotel operating expenses - acquisitions

—

2,261

—

13,609 Hotel operating expenses - dispositions

(581)

(1,594)

(5,319)

(13,766) Pro forma hotel operating expense (1)

119,063

115,437

480,788

471,988

















Hotel EBITDA:















Operating income

14,591

8,037

65,685

103,490 Gain on disposal of assets and other dispositions, net

(6,715)

(473)

(6,579)

(28,912) Loss on impairment and write-down of assets

1,833

6,723

1,833

6,723 Transaction costs

—

—

—

10 Corporate general and administrative

8,120

7,403

32,816

31,891 Depreciation and amortization

37,487

36,471

149,610

146,436 Hotel EBITDA

55,316

58,161

243,365

259,638 Hotel EBITDA - acquisitions (2)

(1,787)

(89)

(6,950)

(88) Hotel EBITDA - dispositions (3)

(63)

(777)

(1,724)

(6,174) Same Store hotel EBITDA

53,466

57,295

234,691

253,376 Hotel EBITDA - acquisitions

1,787

2,414

6,950

8,322 Pro forma hotel EBITDA (1)

$ 55,253

$ 59,709

$ 241,641

$ 261,698





(1) Unaudited pro forma information includes operating results for 95 hotels owned as of December 31, 2025, as if all such hotels had been owned by the Company since January 1, 2024. For hotels acquired by the Company after January 1, 2024 (the "Acquired Hotels"), the Company has included in the pro forma information the financial results of each of the Acquired Hotels for the period from January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2025. The financial results for the Acquired Hotels include information provided by the third-party owner of such Acquired Hotel prior to purchase by the Company and have not been audited or reviewed by our auditors or adjusted by us. For any hotels sold by the Company after January 1, 2024 (the "Disposed Hotels"), the Company excludes the financial results of each of the Disposed Hotels from January 1, 2024 to the date the Disposed Hotels were sold by the Company in determining pro forma total revenues and pro forma hotel operating expenses. The pro forma information is included to enable comparison of results for the current reporting period to results for the comparable period of the prior year and are not indicative of future results.



(2) For any hotels acquired by the Company after January 1, 2024, the Company has excluded the financial results of each of the Acquired Hotels for the period the Acquired Hotels were purchased by the Company to December 31, 2025 (the "Acquisition Period") in determining same-store hotel EBITDA.



(3) For hotels sold by the Company between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2025, the Company has excluded the financial results of each of the Disposed Hotels for the period beginning on January 1, 2024, and ending on the date the Disposed Hotels were sold by the Company (the "Disposition Period") in determining same-store hotel EBITDA.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Pro Forma Hotel Operating Data (Unaudited) (In thousands, except operating statistics)



2025

Year Ended

December 31,

2025 Pro Forma Operating Data: (1)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Pro forma room revenue

$ 162,261

$ 168,533

$ 154,235

$ 152,560

$ 637,589 Pro forma other hotel operations revenue

20,512

22,043

20,529

21,756

84,840 Pro forma total revenues

182,773

190,576

174,764

174,316

722,429 Pro forma total hotel operating expenses

117,461

122,904

121,360

119,063

480,788 Pro forma hotel EBITDA

$ 65,312

$ 67,672

$ 53,404

$ 55,253

$ 241,641 Pro forma hotel EBITDA Margin

35.7 %

35.5 %

30.6 %

31.7 %

33.4 %





















Pro Forma Statistics: (1)



















Rooms sold

934,026

1,013,670

971,921

937,936

3,857,553 Rooms available

1,289,250

1,303,668

1,319,924

1,319,924

5,232,766 Occupancy

72.4 %

77.8 %

73.6 %

71.1 %

73.7 % ADR

$ 173.72

$ 166.26

$ 158.69

$ 162.66

$ 165.28 RevPAR

$ 125.86

$ 129.28

$ 116.85

$ 115.58

$ 121.85





















Actual Statistics:



















Rooms sold

946,105

1,029,583

987,833

941,803

3,905,324 Rooms available

1,309,950

1,324,598

1,341,084

1,325,524

5,301,156 Occupancy

72.2 %

77.7 %

73.7 %

71.1 %

73.7 % ADR

$ 173.06

$ 165.70

$ 158.25

$ 162.60

$ 164.85 RevPAR

$ 124.99

$ 128.79

$ 116.57

$ 115.53

$ 121.44





















Reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP financial measures























Revenue:



















Total revenues

$ 184,478

$ 192,917

$ 177,117

$ 174,960

$ 729,472 Total revenues - dispositions

(1,705)

(2,341)

(2,353)

(644)

(7,043) Pro forma total revenues (1)

182,773

190,576

174,764

174,316

722,429





















Hotel Operating Expenses:



















Hotel operating expenses

118,851

124,614

122,998

119,644

486,107 Hotel operating expenses - dispositions

(1,390)

(1,710)

(1,638)

(581)

(5,319) Pro forma hotel operating expenses (1)

117,461

122,904

121,360

119,063

480,788





















Hotel EBITDA:



















Operating income

19,827

22,684

8,583

14,591

65,685 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net

(1)

80

57

(6,715)

(6,579) Loss on impairment and write-down of assets

—

—

—

1,833

1,833 Corporate general and administrative

8,571

8,280

7,845

8,120

32,816 Depreciation and amortization

37,230

37,259

37,634

37,487

149,610 Hotel EBITDA

65,627

68,303

54,119

55,316

243,365 Hotel EBITDA - acquisitions (2)

(428)

(2,610)

(2,125)

(1,787)

(6,950) Hotel EBITDA - dispositions (3)

(315)

(631)

(715)

(63)

(1,724) Same store hotel EBITDA

64,884

65,062

51,279

53,466

234,691 Hotel EBITDA - acquisitions

428

2,610

2,125

1,787

6,950 Pro forma hotel EBITDA (1)

$ 65,312

$ 67,672

$ 53,404

$ 55,253

$ 241,641





(1) Unaudited pro forma information includes operating results for 95 hotels owned as of December 31, 2025 as if all such hotels had been owned by the Company since January 1, 2024. For Acquired Hotels, the Company has included in the pro forma information the financial results of each of the hotels acquired for the period from January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2025. The financial results for the hotels acquired include information provided by the third-party owner of such hotel prior to purchase by the Company and have not been audited or reviewed by our auditors or adjusted by us. For any hotels sold by the Company after January 1, 2024, the Company excludes the financial results of each of those hotels from January 1, 2024 to the date the hotels were sold by the Company in determining pro forma total revenues and pro forma hotel operating expenses. The pro forma information is included to enable comparison of results for the current reporting period to results for the comparable period of the prior year and are not indicative of future results.



(2) For any hotels acquired by the Company after January 1, 2024, the Company has excluded the financial results of each of the Acquired Hotels for the period the Acquired Hotels were purchased by the Company to December 31, 2025 in determining same-store hotel EBITDA.



(3) For hotels sold by the Company between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2025, the Company has excluded the financial results of each of the hotels for the period beginning on January 1, 2024, and ending on the date the hotels were sold by the Company in determining same-store hotel EBITDA.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Pro Forma and Same Store Data (Unaudited)



For the Three Months

Ended December 31,

For the Twelve Months

Ended December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Pro Forma (1)















Rooms sold

937,936

943,261

3,857,553

3,879,986 Rooms available

1,319,924

1,317,900

5,232,766

5,242,687 Occupancy

71.1 %

71.6 %

73.7 %

74.0 % ADR

$ 162.66

$ 164.44

$ 165.28

$ 168.37 RevPAR

$ 115.58

$ 117.70

$ 121.85

$ 124.60

















Occupancy change

(0.7) %





(0.4) %



ADR change

(1.1) %





(1.8) %



RevPAR change

(1.8) %





(2.2) %











































For the Three Months

Ended December 31,

For the Twelve Months

Ended December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Same-Store (2)















Rooms sold

909,719

913,774

3,747,896

3,758,718 Rooms available

1,283,216

1,281,192

5,087,131

5,096,653 Occupancy

70.9 %

71.3 %

73.7 %

73.7 % ADR

$ 162.69

$ 164.30

$ 165.22

$ 168.15 RevPAR

$ 115.34

$ 117.18

$ 121.73

$ 124.01

















Occupancy change

(0.6) %





(0.1) %



ADR change

(1.0) %





(1.7) %



RevPAR change

(1.6) %





(1.8) %









(1) Unaudited pro forma information includes operating results for 95 hotels owned as of December 31, 2025, as if each hotel had been owned by the Company since January 1, 2024. As a result, these pro forma operating and financial measures include operating results for certain hotels for periods prior to the Company's ownership.



(2) Same-store information includes operating results for 93 hotels owned by the Company as of January 1, 2024, and at all times during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, and 2024.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Loss to Non-GAAP Measures - EBITDA for Financial Outlook (In thousands) (Unaudited)



FYE 2026 Outlook



Low

High Net loss

$ (29,700)

$ (11,800) Depreciation and amortization

147,900

147,900 Interest expense

84,800

84,300 Interest income

(400)

(400) Income tax expense

2,800

2,800 EBITDA and EBITDAre

205,400

222,800 Equity-based compensation

9,200

9,200 Debt transaction costs

100

100 Other non-cash items, net

500

500 Loss related to non-controlling interests in consolidated joint ventures

3,700

300 Adjustments related to non-controlling interests in consolidated joint ventures

(51,900)

(51,900) Adjusted EBITDAre

$ 167,000

$ 181,000

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Loss to Non-GAAP Measures - Funds From Operations for Financial Outlook (In thousands except per share and unit) (Unaudited)













FYE 2026 Outlook



Low

High Net loss

$ (29,700)

$ (11,800) Preferred dividends

(15,900)

(15,900) Distributions to and accretion of redeemable non-controlling interests

(2,600)

(2,600) Loss related to non-controlling interests in consolidated joint ventures

3,700

300 Net loss applicable to common shares and Common Units

(44,500)

(30,000) Real estate-related depreciation

145,700

145,700 FFO Adjustments related to non-controlling interests in consolidated joint ventures

(30,700)

(30,700) FFO applicable to common shares and Common Units

70,500

85,000 Amortization of deferred financing costs

7,300

7,300 Amortization of franchise fees

700

700 Equity-based compensation

9,200

9,200 Debt transaction costs

100

100 Other non-cash items, net

3,200

3,200 AFFO Adjustments related to non-controlling interests in consolidated joint ventures

(2,000)

(2,000) AFFO applicable to common shares and Common Units

$ 89,000

$ 103,500 Weighted average diluted common shares/Common Units for FFO and AFFO

121,970

121,970 FFO per common share and Common Unit

$ 0.58

$ 0.70 AFFO per common share/Common Unit

$ 0.73

$ 0.85

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We disclose certain "non-GAAP financial measures," which are measures of our historical financial performance. Non-GAAP financial measures are financial measures not prescribed by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These measures are as follows: (i) Funds From Operations ("FFO") and Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO"), (ii) Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA"), Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate ("EBITDAre"), Adjusted EBITDAre, and hotel EBITDA (as described below). We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definitions of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner. Our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, net income (loss) as a measure of our operating performance. Our non-GAAP financial measures may include funds that may not be available for our discretionary use due to functional requirements to conserve funds for capital expenditures, property acquisitions, debt service obligations and other commitments and uncertainties. Although we believe that our non-GAAP financial measures can enhance the understanding of our financial condition and results of operations, these non-GAAP financial measures are not necessarily better indicators of any trend as compared to a comparable measure prescribed by GAAP such as net income (loss).

Funds From Operations ("FFO") and Adjusted FFO ("AFFO")

As defined by Nareit, FFO represents net income or loss (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding preferred dividends, gains (or losses) from sales of real property, impairment losses on real estate assets, items classified by GAAP as extraordinary, the cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles, plus depreciation and amortization related to real estate assets, and adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships, and joint ventures. AFFO represents FFO excluding amortization of deferred financing costs, franchise fees, equity-based compensation expense, debt transaction costs, premiums on redemption of preferred shares, losses from net casualties, non-cash lease expense, non-cash interest income and non-cash income tax related adjustments to our deferred tax assets. Unless otherwise indicated, we present FFO and AFFO applicable to our common shares and common units. We present FFO and AFFO because we consider FFO and AFFO an important supplemental measure of our operational performance and believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs, many of which present FFO and AFFO when reporting their results. FFO and AFFO are intended to exclude GAAP historical cost depreciation and amortization, which assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes ratably over time. Historically, however, real estate values have risen or fallen with market conditions. Because FFO and AFFO exclude depreciation and amortization related to real estate assets, gains and losses from real property dispositions and impairment losses on real estate assets, FFO and AFFO provide performance measures that, when compared year over year, reflect the effect to operations from trends in occupancy, guestroom rates, operating costs, development activities and interest costs, providing perspective not immediately apparent from net income. Our computation of FFO differs slightly from the computation of Nareit-defined FFO related to the reporting of corporate depreciation and amortization expense. Our computation of FFO may also differ from the methodology for calculating FFO used by other equity REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs. FFO and AFFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) as an indicator of our liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to pay dividends or make distributions. Where indicated in this release, FFO is based on our computation of FFO and not the computation of Nareit-defined FFO unless otherwise noted.

EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA

In September 2017, Nareit proposed a standardized performance measure, called EBITDAre, which is based on EBITDA and is expected to provide additional relevant information about REITs as real estate companies in support of growing interest among generalist investors. The conclusion was reached that, while dedicated REIT investors have long been accustomed to utilizing the industry's supplemental measures such as FFO and net operating income ("NOI") to evaluate the investment quality of REITs as real estate companies, it would be helpful to generalist investors for REITs as real estate companies to also present EBITDAre as a more widely known and understood supplemental measure of performance. EBITDAre is intended to be a supplemental non-GAAP performance measure that is independent of a company's capital structure and will provide a uniform basis for one measurement of the enterprise value of a company compared to other REITs.

EBITDAre, as defined by Nareit, is calculated as EBITDA, excluding: (i) loss and gains on disposition of property and (ii) asset impairments, if any. We believe EBITDAre is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it provides investors with an indication of our ability to incur and service debt, to satisfy general operating expenses, to make capital expenditures and to fund other cash needs or reinvest cash into our business. We also believe it helps investors meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the effect of our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results.

We make additional adjustments to EBITDAre when evaluating our performance because we believe that the exclusion of certain additional non-recurring or unusual items described below provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding our on-going operating performance. We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDAre, when combined with the primary GAAP presentation of net income, is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it provides investors with an indication of our ability to incur and service debt, to satisfy general operating expenses, to make capital expenditures and to fund other cash needs or reinvest cash into our business. We also believe it helps investors meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the effect of our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results.

With respect to hotel EBITDA, we believe that excluding the effect of corporate-level expenses and non-cash items provides a more complete understanding of the operating results over which individual hotels and operators have direct control. We believe the property-level results provide investors with supplemental information on the on-going operational performance of our hotels and effectiveness of the third-party management companies operating our business on a property-level basis.

We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definitions of EBITDA, EBITDAre, adjusted EBITDAre, and hotel EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP measures in the same manner. EBITDA, EBITDAre, adjusted EBITDAre, and hotel EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative measure of our net income (loss) or operating performance. EBITDA, EBITDAre, adjusted EBITDAre, and hotel EBITDA may include funds that may not be available for our discretionary use due to functional requirements to conserve funds for capital expenditures and property acquisitions and other commitments and uncertainties. Although we believe that EBITDA, EBITDAre, adjusted EBITDAre, and hotel EBITDA can enhance your understanding of our financial condition and results of operations, these non-GAAP financial measures are not necessarily a better indicator of any trend as compared to a comparable GAAP measure such as net income (loss). Above, we include a quantitative reconciliation of EBITDA, EBITDAre, adjusted EBITDAre and hotel EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial performance measure, which is net income (loss) and operating income (loss).

SOURCE Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.