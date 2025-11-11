SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES PUBLISHES 2025 CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY REPORT

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) (the "Company") today announced the publication of its annual Corporate Responsibility Report, which represents the Company's ongoing commitment to creating long-term shareholder value by investing responsibly, safeguarding the environment, and supporting its employees, communities, and other stakeholders.

"I'm proud to share the significant progress we have made on our Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability program," said Jonathan P. Stanner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Summit Hotel Properties. "These achievements reflect our commitment to operating responsibly and creating long-term value for all our stakeholders through sustainable hotel operations, employee well-being, community engagement, and strong governance."

"At Summit, giving back is part of who we are," Stanner added. "Our culture of corporate citizenship is built on supporting our team members, fostering belonging and well-being, and investing in the communities where we live, work, and serve. We're excited to continue advancing our ESG initiatives in ways that further reflect our values and make a lasting, positive impact."

The Corporate Responsibility Report is designed to help stakeholders better understand the Company's commitments to environmental stewardship, social responsibility and governance, and resilience. The report can be viewed in the "Responsibility" section of the Company's website at http://www.shpreit.com/responsibility/about.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging facilities with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 11, 2025, the Company's portfolio consisted of 95 assets, 52 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 14,347 guestrooms located in 24 states.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website, www.shpreit.com

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended, pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "potential," "intend," "expect," "seek," "anticipate," "estimate," "approximately," "believe," "could," "project," "predict," "forecast," "continue," "plan," "likely," "would" or other similar words or expressions. These forward-looking statements relate to the payment of dividends. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and can include future expectations, future plans and strategies, financial and operating projections or other forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, not all of which are known to the Company and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the state of the U.S. economy, supply and demand in the hotel industry and other factors as are described in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. Unless legally required, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

