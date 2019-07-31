Summit Hotel Properties Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results And Announces Newly-Formed Joint Venture With GIC

AUSTIN, Texas, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) (the "Company"), today announced results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

"We continue to be pleased with the financial performance of our portfolio as stable top line growth and a focus on cost controls held operating margins generally unchanged during the quarter. Additionally, RevPAR growth for our well-located and diverse portfolio of high-quality hotels exceeded the STR Upscale average by 160 basis points in the second quarter and also surpassed RevPAR growth for the overall industry," said Dan Hansen, the Company's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are also thrilled to announce our partnership with GIC, a well-respected and highly regarded investor that shares our disciplined, long-term approach to creating value. The pending acquisition of the Hampton Inn & Suites Silverthorne will serve as our first investment in the joint venture and we look forward to growing the scale of the partnership," commented Mr. Hansen.

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights

The Company's results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 are as follows:



For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

unaudited

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 45,248

$ 33,867

$ 54,416

$ 34,735 Net income per diluted share $ 0.43

$ 0.32

$ 0.52

$ 0.33 Total revenues $ 142,930

$ 152,222

$ 281,882

$ 292,421 EBITDAre (1) $ 49,409

$ 55,812

$ 94,812

$ 100,354 Adjusted EBITDAre (1) $ 52,420

$ 55,155

$ 99,145

$ 101,902 FFO (1) $ 35,202

$ 41,472

$ 65,652

$ 67,509 Adjusted FFO (1) $ 38,648

$ 41,438

$ 70,912

$ 73,574 FFO per diluted share and unit (1,2) $ 0.34

$ 0.40

$ 0.63

$ 0.65 Adjusted FFO per diluted share and unit (1,2) $ 0.37

$ 0.40

$ 0.68

$ 0.71















Pro Forma (3)













RevPAR $ 133.51

$ 131.90

$ 129.36

$ 126.43 RevPAR Growth 1.2%





2.3%



Hotel EBITDA $ 55,191

$ 53,715

$ 103,365

$ 98,646 Hotel EBITDA margin 39.0%

39.1%

37.9%

37.6% Hotel EBITDA margin growth -3 bps





27 bps









(1) See tables later in this press release for a discussion and reconciliation of net income to non-GAAP financial measures, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDAre, adjusted EBITDAre, funds from operations ("FFO"), FFO per diluted share and unit, adjusted FFO ("AFFO"), and AFFO per diluted share and unit, as well as a reconciliation of operating income to hotel EBITDA. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.



(2) Amounts are based on 104,255,000 weighted average diluted common shares and units and 104,273,000 weighted average diluted common shares and units for the three months ended June 30, 2019, and 2018, respectively, and 104,261,000 weighted average diluted common shares and units and 104,360,000 weighted average diluted common shares and units for the six months ended June 30, 2019, and 2018, respectively. The Company includes the outstanding common units of limited partnership interests ("OP Units") in Summit Hotel OP, LP, the Company's operating partnership, held by limited partners other than the Company in the determination of weighted average diluted common shares and units because the OP Units are redeemable for cash or, at the Company's option, shares of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis.



(3) Unless stated otherwise in this release, all pro forma information includes operating and financial results for 69 hotels owned as of June 30, 2019, as if each hotel had been owned by the Company since January 1, 2018. As a result, all pro forma information includes operating and financial results for hotels acquired since January 1, 2018, which includes periods prior to the Company's ownership. Pro forma and non-GAAP financial measures are unaudited.

Year-To-Date 2019 Highlights

GIC Joint Venture (the "Joint Venture")

The Company has entered into the Joint Venture with GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, to acquire assets that align with the Company's current investment strategy and criteria. The Company will serve as general partner and asset manager of the Joint Venture and intends to invest 51% of the equity capitalization of the limited partnership, with GIC investing the remaining 49%. The Joint Venture intends to finance assets with an anticipated 50% overall leverage target. The Company will earn fees for providing services to the Joint Venture and will have the potential to earn incentive fees based on the Joint Venture achieving certain return thresholds. The pending acquisition of the Hampton Inn & Suites in Silverthorne, CO is expected to be acquired by the Joint Venture. Financial results of the Joint Venture will be consolidated into the Company's consolidated financial statements.

Pending Acquisition

An affiliate of the Joint Venture is currently under contract to acquire the 88-guestroom Hampton Inn & Suites located in Silverthorne, Colorado for a purchase price of $25.5 million. Ideally situated near popular ski destinations including Keystone, Breckenridge, Copper Mountain, and Arapahoe Basin, the hotel benefits from strong, year-round leisure demand and a local corporate base. Opened in December 2015, the hotel will require minimal initial capital investment, had trailing twelve-month RevPAR of $153, and hotel EBITDA margin of 45.1 percent for the period ended June 30, 2019, which are premiums to the Company's pro forma portfolio average. The Company estimates a capitalization rate of 8.3 percent based on management's current estimate of the hotel's forward twelve-month net operating income and expects the hotel to generate $0.8 million of EBITDAre from the scheduled acquisition date through the remainder of 2019.

An affiliate of the Joint Venture is also under contract to acquire two adjacent, contiguous land parcels to the Hampton Inn & Suites Silverthorne, totaling 1.3 acres, for an aggregate purchase price of $2.4 million, which offers an attractive opportunity for a potential future development.

The Joint Venture expects to close the transactions concurrently during the third quarter. The transactions remain subject to customary closing conditions, and no assurances can be made that the transactions will close on the intended timeline, or at all.

Capital Improvements

The Company invested $15.3 million and $32.6 million in capital improvements during the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and anticipates investing a total of $50.0 million to $60.0 million in capital improvements across its portfolio during 2019.

Capital Markets & Balance Sheet

At June 30, 2019, the Company had the following:

Total outstanding debt of $834.4 million with a weighted average interest rate of 4.21 percent.

with a weighted average interest rate of 4.21 percent. After giving effect to interest rate derivative agreements, $550.8 million , or 66 percent, of the Company's debt had fixed interest rates, and $283.6 million , or 34 percent had variable interest rates.

, or 66 percent, of the Company's debt had fixed interest rates, and , or 34 percent had variable interest rates. Undrawn availability on its senior unsecured revolving credit facility of $375.0 million .

. Total net debt, which the Company defines as total outstanding debt less cash and cash equivalents, to trailing twelve-month pro forma adjusted EBITDAre of 4.2x.

At July 24, 2019, the Company had the following:

Total outstanding debt of $834.2 million with a weighted average interest rate of 4.16 percent.

with a weighted average interest rate of 4.16 percent. After giving effect to interest rate derivative agreements, $550.6 million , or 66 percent, of our debt had fixed interest rates, and $283.6 million , or 34 percent had variable interest rates.

, or 66 percent, of our debt had fixed interest rates, and , or 34 percent had variable interest rates. Undrawn availability on its senior unsecured revolving credit facility of $375.0 million .

. Total net debt to trailing twelve-month pro forma adjusted EBITDAre of 4.2x.

Dividends

On July 29, 2019, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share on its common stock and per common unit of limited partnership interest in Summit Hotel OP, LP. The annualized dividend of $0.72 per share and per unit represents an annual dividend yield of 6.2 percent based on the July 30, 2019 closing stock price.

In addition, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of:

$0.403125 per share on its 6.45% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.

per share on its 6.45% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. $0.390625 per share on its 6.25% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.

The common and preferred dividends are payable on August 30, 2019 to holders of record as of August 16, 2019.

2019 Outlook

The Company is providing its updated outlook for the full year 2019 which includes 69 hotels owned as of July 31, 2019 and the pending acquisition of the Hampton Inn & Suites Silverthorne in partnership with GIC, which is expected to close during the third quarter. There are no future acquisitions, dispositions, or additional capital markets activities assumed in the Company's outlook for full year 2019 beyond those previously mentioned.

FULL YEAR 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except RevPAR and per unit data)

Low

High Pro forma RevPAR (70) 1 $123.75

$126.25 Pro forma RevPAR growth (70) 1 0.50%

2.50% RevPAR (same-store 67) 2 $122.00

$124.50 RevPAR growth (same-store 67) 2 0.00%

2.00% Adjusted EBITDAre $179,600

$187,900 Adjusted FFO $125,400

$133,800 Adjusted FFO per diluted unit 3 $1.20

$1.28 Capital improvements $50,000

$60,000





(1) As of July 31, 2019, the Company owned 69 hotels and is also under contract to purchase the Hampton Inn & Suites Silverthorne which has been included in the Company's updated outlook. Pro forma outlook information for the full year 2019 includes operating estimates for 70 hotels as if each hotel had been owned since January 1, 2018.



(2) As of July 31, 2019, the Company owned 67 same-store hotels. The same-store outlook information includes operating estimates for 67 hotels owned by the Company since January 1, 2018.



(3) Assumes weighted average diluted common shares and units outstanding of 104,300,000 for the full year 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

The Company will conduct its quarterly conference call on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 9:00 AM ET. To participate in the conference call, please dial 877-930-8101. The conference identification code for the call is 3438916. Additionally, a live webcast of the quarterly conference call will be available through the Company's website, www.shpreit.com. A replay of the quarterly conference call webcast will be available until 12:00 PM ET Thursday, August 8, 2019, by dialing 855-859-2056, conference identification code 3438916. A replay will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website until October 31, 2019.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of July 31, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,715 guestrooms located in 24 states.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website, www.shpreit.com, and follow the Company on Twitter at @SummitHotel_INN.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "potential," "intend," "expect," "seek," "anticipate," "estimate," "approximately," "believe," "could," "project," "predict," "forecast," "continue," "plan," "likely," "would" or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and can include future expectations, future plans and strategies, financial and operating projections or other forward-looking information. Examples of forward-looking statements include the following: the Company's ability to realize growth from the deployment of renovation capital; projections of the Company's revenues and expenses, capital expenditures or other financial items; descriptions of the Company's plans or objectives for future operations, acquisitions, dispositions, financings, redemptions or services; forecasts of the Company's future financial performance and potential increases in average daily rate, occupancy, RevPAR, room supply and demand, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, FFO and AFFO; the Company's outlook with respect to pro forma RevPAR, pro forma RevPAR growth, RevPAR, RevPAR growth, AFFO, AFFO per diluted share and unit and renovation capital deployed; and descriptions of assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing expectations regarding the timing of their occurrence. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, not all of which are known to the Company and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the state of the U.S. economy, supply and demand in the hotel industry, and other factors as are described in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Unless legally required, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For information about the Company's business and financial results, please refer to the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the SEC, and its quarterly and other periodic filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no duty to update the statements in this release to conform the statements to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands)



June 30,

December 31,

2019

2018

(unaudited)



ASSETS





Investment in hotel properties, net $ 1,941,674

$ 2,065,554 Undeveloped land 2,267

2,267 Assets held for sale, net 493

7,633 Investment in real estate loans, net 31,856

30,700 Right-of-use assets 29,313

- Cash and cash equivalents 48,796

44,088 Restricted cash 27,066

28,468 Trade receivables, net 21,253

13,978 Prepaid expenses and other 7,634

10,111 Deferred charges, net 4,118

4,691 Other assets 8,751

14,807 Total assets $ 2,123,221

$ 2,222,297 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Liabilities:





Debt, net of debt issuance costs $ 829,001

$ 958,712 Lease liabilities 18,887

- Accounts payable 5,288

5,391 Accrued expenses and other 72,988

66,050 Total liabilities 926,164

1,030,153







Total stockholders' equity 1,194,803

1,189,849 Non-controlling interests in operating partnership 2,254

2,295 Total equity 1,197,057

1,192,144 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,123,221

$ 2,222,297

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

















For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues:













Room $ 131,656

$ 140,650

$ 259,756

$ 270,222 Food and beverage 6,280

6,517

12,442

12,846 Other 4,994

5,055

9,684

9,353 Total revenues 142,930

152,222

281,882

292,421 Expenses:













Room 28,413

31,113

56,253

60,118 Food and beverage 4,688

5,107

9,288

10,106 Other hotel operating expenses 39,422

41,578

79,219

81,036 Property taxes, insurance and other 10,695

11,032

22,103

22,030 Management fees 4,458

5,388

9,604

10,740 Depreciation and amortization 23,779

24,954

49,315

50,200 Corporate general and administrative 5,920

5,620

11,910

12,227 Loss on impairment of assets 1,685

-

1,685

- Total expenses 119,060

124,792

239,377

246,457 Gain on disposal of assets, net 35,520

17,331

39,686

17,288 Operating income 59,390

44,761

82,191

63,252 Other income (expense):













Interest expense (9,766)

(10,402)

(20,618)

(19,731) Other income, net 146

3,470

1,447

4,259 Total other income (expense) (9,620)

(6,932)

(19,171)

(15,472) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 49,770

37,829

63,020

47,780 Income tax expense (701)

(152)

(1,051)

(412) Net income 49,069

37,677

61,969

47,368 Non-controlling interest in Operating Partnership (112)

(101)

(135)

(104) Net income attributable to Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. 48,957

37,576

61,834

47,264 Preferred dividends (3,709)

(3,709)

(7,418)

(9,252) Premium on redemption of preferred stock -

-

-

(3,277) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 45,248

$ 33,867

$ 54,416

$ 34,735 Earnings per share:













Basic $ 0.43

$ 0.33

$ 0.52

$ 0.33 Diluted $ 0.43

$ 0.32

$ 0.52

$ 0.33 Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 103,896

103,643

103,823

103,572 Diluted 103,937

103,883

103,888

103,892 Dividends per share $ 0.18

$ 0.18

$ 0.36

$ 0.36

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Measures – Funds From Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share and unit amounts)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income $ 49,069

$ 37,677

$ 61,969

$ 47,368 Preferred dividends (3,709)

(3,709)

(7,418)

(9,252) Premium on redemption of preferred stock -

-

-

(3,277) Net income applicable to common shares and common units $ 45,360

$ 33,968

$ 54,551

$ 34,839 Real estate-related depreciation (1) 23,677

24,835

49,102

49,958 Loss on impairment of assets 1,685

-

1,685

- Gain on disposal of assets, net (35,520)

(17,331)

(39,686)

(17,288) FFO applicable to common shares and common units $ 35,202

$ 41,472

$ 65,652

$ 67,509 Amortization of lease-related intangible assets, net 36

181

71

362 Amortization of deferred financing costs 333

504

714

998 Amortization of franchise fees (1) 102

119

213

242 Equity-based compensation 1,964

1,821

3,316

4,048 Debt transaction costs 1,122

129

1,835

217 Premium on redemption of preferred stock -

-

-

3,277 Non-cash interest income (2) (512)

(502)

(1,019)

(1,011) Non-cash lease expense, net 123

-

279

- Casualty losses (recoveries), net 278

(2,286)

(149)

(2,068) AFFO applicable to common shares and common units $ 38,648

$ 41,438

$ 70,912

$ 73,574 Weighted average diluted common shares / common units (3) 104,255

104,273

104,261

104,360 FFO per common share / common unit $ 0.34

$ 0.40

$ 0.63

$ 0.65 AFFO per common share / common unit $ 0.37

$ 0.40

$ 0.68

$ 0.71





(1) The total of these line items represents depreciation and amortization as reported on the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the periods presented.



(2) Non-cash interest income relates to the amortization of the discount on certain notes receivable. The discount on these notes receivable was recorded at inception of the related loans based on the estimated value of the embedded purchase options in the notes receivable.



(3) The Company includes the outstanding OP units issued by Summit Hotel OP, LP, the Company's operating partnership, held by limited partners other than the Company because the OP units are redeemable for cash or, at the Company's option, shares of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Measures – EBITDAre (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

















For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income $ 49,069

$ 37,677

$ 61,969

$ 47,368 Depreciation and amortization 23,779

24,954

49,315

50,200 Interest expense 9,766

10,402

20,618

19,731 Interest income (71)

(42)

(140)

(69) Income tax expense 701

152

1,051

412 EBITDA $ 83,244

$ 73,143

$ 132,813

$ 117,642 Loss on impairment of assets 1,685

-

1,685

- Gain on disposal of assets, net (35,520)

(17,331)

(39,686)

(17,288) EBITDAre $ 49,409

$ 55,812

$ 94,812

$ 100,354 Amortization of lease-related intangible assets, net 36

181

71

362 Equity-based compensation 1,964

1,821

3,316

4,048 Debt transaction costs 1,122

129

1,835

217 Non-cash interest income (1) (512)

(502)

(1,019)

(1,011) Non-cash lease expense, net 123

-

279

- Casualty losses (recoveries), net 278

(2,286)

(149)

(2,068) Adjusted EBITDAre $ 52,420

$ 55,155

$ 99,145

$ 101,902





(1) Non-cash interest income relates to the amortization of the discount on certain notes receivable. The discount on these notes receivable was recorded at inception of the related loans based on the estimated value of the embedded purchase options in the notes receivable.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Pro Forma Hotel Operating Data (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30, Pro Forma Operating Data (1) (2) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Pro forma room revenue $ 130,182

$ 126,656

$ 250,873

$ 241,296 Pro forma other hotel operations revenue 11,228

10,869

21,834

20,825 Pro forma total revenues 141,410

137,525

272,707

262,121 Pro forma total hotel operating expenses 86,219

83,810

169,342

163,475 Pro forma hotel EBITDA $ 55,191

$ 53,715

$ 103,365

$ 98,646 Pro forma hotel EBITDA Margin 39.0%

39.1%

37.9%

37.6%

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP financial measures

Revenue:











Total revenues $ 142,930

$ 152,222

$ 281,882

$ 292,421 Total revenues - acquisitions (1) -

3,271

-

5,306 Total revenues - dispositions (2) (1,520)

(17,968)

(9,175)

(35,606) Pro forma total revenues 141,410

137,525

272,707

262,121















Hotel Operating Expenses:













Total hotel operating expenses 87,676

94,218

176,467

184,030 Hotel operating expenses - acquisitions (1) -

1,314

-

2,455 Hotel operating expenses - dispositions (2) (1,457)

(11,722)

(7,125)

(23,010) Pro forma hotel operating expenses 86,219

83,810

169,342

163,475















Hotel EBITDA:













Operating income 59,390

44,761

82,191

63,252 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net (35,520)

(17,331)

(39,686)

(17,288) Loss on impairment of assets 1,685

-

1,685

- Corporate general and administrative 5,920

5,620

11,910

12,227 Depreciation and amortization 23,779

24,954

49,315

50,200 Hotel EBITDA 55,254

58,004

105,415

108,391 Hotel EBITDA - acquisitions (1) -

1,957

-

2,851 Hotel EBITDA - dispositions (2) (63)

(6,246)

(2,050)

(12,596) Pro forma hotel EBITDA $ 55,191

$ 53,715

$ 103,365

$ 98,646





(1) Unaudited pro forma information includes operating results for 69 hotels owned as of June 30, 2019, as if all such hotels had been owned by the Company since January 1, 2018. For hotels acquired by the Company after January 1, 2018 (the "Acquired Hotels"), the Company has included in the pro forma information the financial results of each of the Acquired Hotels for the period from January 1, 2018, to the date the Acquired Hotels were purchased by the Company (the "Pre-acquisition Period"). The financial results for the Pre-acquisition Period were provided by the third-party owner of such Acquired Hotel prior to purchase by the Company and have not been audited or reviewed by our auditors or adjusted by us. The pro forma information is included to enable comparison of results for the current reporting period to results for the comparable period of the prior year and are not indicative of future results.



(2) For hotels sold by the Company between January 1, 2018 and June 30, 2019 (the "Disposed Hotels"), the unaudited pro forma information excludes the financial results of each of the Disposed Hotels for the period of ownership by the Company from January 1, 2018 through the date that the Disposed Hotels were sold by the Company.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. Pro Forma Hotel Operating Data (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except operating statistics)



2018

2019



Pro Forma Operating Data (1) (2) Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Trailing Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2019

Pro forma room revenue $ 122,117

$ 113,523

$ 120,691

$ 130,182

$ 486,513

Pro forma other hotel operations revenue 10,621

10,455

10,606

11,228

42,910

Pro forma total revenues 132,738

123,978

131,297

141,410

529,423

Pro forma total hotel operating expenses 83,396

79,576

83,123

86,219

332,314

Pro forma hotel EBITDA $ 49,342

$ 44,402

$ 48,174

$ 55,191

$ 197,109

Pro forma hotel EBITDA Margin 37.2%

35.8%

36.7%

39.0%

37.2%











Pro Forma Statistics (1) (2)



















Rooms sold 781,137

734,631

737,988

797,948

3,051,704

Rooms available 985,657

985,688

964,260

975,035

3,910,640

Occupancy 79.3%

74.5%

76.5%

81.8%

78.0%

ADR $ 156.33

$ 154.53

$ 163.54

$ 163.15

$ 159.42

RevPAR $ 123.89

$ 115.17

$ 125.17

$ 133.52

$ 124.41























Actual Statistics



















Rooms sold 855,950

799,113

796,661

808,354

3,260,078

Rooms available 1,082,225

1,072,628

1,043,070

988,075

4,185,998

Occupancy 79.1%

74.5%

76.4%

81.8%

77.9%

ADR $ 153.55

$ 152.40

$ 160.80

$ 162.87

$ 157.35

RevPAR $ 121.44

$ 113.54

$ 122.81

$ 133.25

$ 122.54



Reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP financial measures

Revenue:

















Total revenues $ 142,340

$ 132,509

$ 138,952

$ 142,930

$ 556,731

Total revenues from acquisitions (1) 2,553

-

-

-

2,553

Total revenues from dispositions (2) (12,155)

(8,531)

(7,655)

(1,520)

(29,861)

Pro forma total revenues $ 132,738

$ 123,978

$ 131,297

$ 141,410

$ 529,423























Hotel Operating Expenses:



















Total hotel operating expenses $ 90,383

$ 85,535

$ 88,791

$ 87,676

$ 352,385

Total hotel operating expenses from acquisitions (1) 1,089

-

-

-

1,089

Total hotel operating expenses from dispositions (2) (8,076)

(5,959)

(5,668)

(1,457)

(21,160)

Pro forma total hotel operating expenses $ 83,396

$ 79,576

$ 83,123

$ 86,219

$ 332,314























Hotel EBITDA:



















Operating income $ 46,990

$ 14,957

$ 22,801

$ 59,390

$ 144,138

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net (24,826)

640

(4,166)

(35,520)

(63,872)

Loss on impairment of assets -

1,075

-

1,685

2,760

Corporate general and administrative 4,852

4,430

5,990

5,920

21,192

Depreciation and amortization 24,941

25,872

25,536

23,779

100,128

Hotel EBITDA 51,957

46,974

50,161

55,254

204,346

Hotel EBITDA from acquisitions (1) 1,464

-

-

-

1,464

Hotel EBITDA from dispositions (2) (4,079)

(2,572)

(1,987)

(63)

(8,701)

Pro forma hotel EBITDA $ 49,342

$ 44,402

$ 48,174

$ 55,191

$ 197,109







(1) Unaudited pro forma information includes operating results for 69 hotels owned as of June 30, 2019 as if all such hotels had been owned by the Company since July 1, 2018. For hotels acquired by the Company after July 1, 2018 (the "Acquired Hotels"), the Company has included in the pro forma information the financial results of each of the Acquired Hotels for the period from July 1, 2018 to the date the Acquired Hotels were purchased by the Company (the "Pre-acquisition Period"). The financial results for the Pre-acquisition Period were provided by the third-party owner of such Acquired Hotel prior to purchase by the Company and have not been audited or reviewed by our auditors or adjusted by us. The pro forma information is included to enable comparison of results for the current reporting period to results for the comparable period of the prior year and are not indicative of future results.



(2) For hotels sold by the Company between July 1, 2018 and June 30, 2019 (the "Disposed Hotels"), the pro forma information excludes the financial results of each of the Disposed Hotels for the period of ownership by the Company from July 1, 2018 through the date that the Disposed Hotels were sold by the Company.